"Give up, she's a lost cause": 90 Day Fiancé fans feel Yvette does not want to see Mohamed's red flags

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette told her friend Rochelle about Mohamed's third surprise proposal. She concluded that he had done so in an attempt to convince her that he was serious about their relationship. Rochelle had many doubts about Mohamed's intentions and believed that he only wanted to marry her friend to get a green card.

She tried to convince Yvette to back out of the wedding by telling a personal story about how she broke off her own wedding a day before it was supposed to take place. However, Yvette remained unconvinced. Rochelle said that the proposal was just a way of apologizing, just like getting someone flowers after a fight.

Although Yvette insisted that she did not have cold feet, Rochelle felt that Mohamed came with a lot of red flags. She was primarily concerned about Mohamed calling Yvette his "sponsor" and wanting to forcibly impose his culture on her. Rochelle mentioned that Yvette still had an option to break things off and offered support for the same, but Yvette did not listen to her friend and married Mohamed.

Yvette and Mohamed had a Christian wedding ceremony. Yvette was concerned about the not-so-Muslim wedding dress, but Mohamed did not seem to mind and called her beautiful.

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that it was hopeless to try to save Yvette. They believed that she was making a mistake by marrying someone who had openly called her a "sponsor" and not his bride-to-be.

90 Day Fckery @90DayFckery This is like the 4th friend and 10th conversation where they've tried to talk sense into Yve. Give up, she's a lost cause #90DayFiance This is like the 4th friend and 10th conversation where they've tried to talk sense into Yve. Give up, she's a lost cause #90DayFiance https://t.co/SUuYug4NA7

Craig Washington @craigwash82 Yve is actually going to marry someone who called her a sponsor #90DayFiance Yve is actually going to marry someone who called her a sponsor #90DayFiance https://t.co/xIgGqII5ae

90 Day Fiancé fans call out Yvette for not listening to her friend's advice

90DayFiance @90DayFiance Yve bought her wedding dress 11 months after they were engaged, before the wedding plans were finalized. Tharan and Mohamed's suits were made in Egypt. #90DayFiance Yve bought her wedding dress 11 months after they were engaged, before the wedding plans were finalized. Tharan and Mohamed's suits were made in Egypt. #90DayFiance https://t.co/7SoCCV91u3

90 Day Fiancé fans also sensed that Mohamed was only after a green card and did not really love Yvette. They believed that Yvette was making a bad decision and supported Rochelle.

$parkles 🅿️ @princesssfab



I hope she can see it Yve’s friends see the red flags that Yve can’t.I hope she can see it #90DayFiance Yve’s friends see the red flags that Yve can’t. I hope she can see it #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey Yve's friend is like there has been so many red flags pop up. Ma'am, there has been thousands of red flags. Yve is dodging them like a linebacker on superbowl Sunday. #90dayfiance Yve's friend is like there has been so many red flags pop up. Ma'am, there has been thousands of red flags. Yve is dodging them like a linebacker on superbowl Sunday. #90dayfiance https://t.co/3plLdXmcGp

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life For Yve to say yes to Mohamed's proposal was slick and her friend Rebecca is having thoughts about her friend getting married she believed she's making a big mistake #90DayFiance For Yve to say yes to Mohamed's proposal was slick and her friend Rebecca is having thoughts about her friend getting married she believed she's making a big mistake #90DayFiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey



Her friends response:



#90dayfiance Yve is telling her friend that she & Mohamad are still getting married.Her friends response: Yve is telling her friend that she & Mohamad are still getting married. Her friends response: #90dayfiance https://t.co/qFbA6sGGJ8

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance -Yve is meeting up w/her friend to try to convince her that she's got everything all wrong about Mo. Even though he's legit said he's marrying her for sponsorship, Yve's brain turned it into something different. -Yve is meeting up w/her friend to try to convince her that she's got everything all wrong about Mo. Even though he's legit said he's marrying her for sponsorship, Yve's brain turned it into something different.#90dayfiance

Amy derpityderpderp @AmyCook24064282 #90DayFiance #yveandmohammed #Narcissist Yve just refuses to see what everyone else does. But that’s how it is when you are with a narcissist 🤷🏼‍♀️ making excuses for the other person becomes your life Yve just refuses to see what everyone else does. But that’s how it is when you are with a narcissist 🤷🏼‍♀️ making excuses for the other person becomes your life 💯 #90DayFiance #yveandmohammed #Narcissist

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal talked to his daughter Zaynah about Shaeeda and his wedding. Zaynah said that she was happy to see her father happy and that she was getting comfortable around Shaeeda. She said:

"If it's good for you, it's good for me."

Shaeeda revealed that the couple was getting married in the house, and Bilal's sister Nefertari was helping them with the preparations. Nefertari also designed Shaeeda's wedding dress.

Shaeeda mentioned that she was very fussy about the dress and wanted a custom one, so she asked Tari to make one according to her specifications. However, Tari pranked Shaeeda by initially revealing a dress that was in a different style.

She later showed Shaeeda the real wedding dress. Shaeeda joked that pranks run in Bilal's family. She appreciated the real wedding dress, which was classy and modern, and requested that Tari not play pranks on her anymore.

Thais said in a confessional that she did not travel much when she was in Brazil, but she had visited many new places with Patrick. The couple went to Miami to enjoy a party thrown by Patrick's friend. Thais wanted to spend some time alone with Patrick and was disappointed that she had to spend her day with a bunch of strangers. She also asked Patrick to get his brother to move out of his house.

Patrick later called Thais' father to ask for his permission, but he wanted his daughter to marry someone from his own country.

Yve and Mohamed had a Christian wedding, while Bini and Ari had a Jewish wedding. Jibri asked his mother to attend his wedding, but she refused to do so. 90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8:00 pm ET.

