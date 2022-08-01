Create
"Give up, she's a lost cause": 90 Day Fiancé fans feel Yvette does not want to see Mohamed's red flags

Yvette's friend tries to stop her from marrying Mohamed (Image via TLC)
Modified Aug 01, 2022 09:08 AM IST

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Yvette told her friend Rochelle about Mohamed's third surprise proposal. She concluded that he had done so in an attempt to convince her that he was serious about their relationship. Rochelle had many doubts about Mohamed's intentions and believed that he only wanted to marry her friend to get a green card.

She tried to convince Yvette to back out of the wedding by telling a personal story about how she broke off her own wedding a day before it was supposed to take place. However, Yvette remained unconvinced. Rochelle said that the proposal was just a way of apologizing, just like getting someone flowers after a fight.

Although Yvette insisted that she did not have cold feet, Rochelle felt that Mohamed came with a lot of red flags. She was primarily concerned about Mohamed calling Yvette his "sponsor" and wanting to forcibly impose his culture on her. Rochelle mentioned that Yvette still had an option to break things off and offered support for the same, but Yvette did not listen to her friend and married Mohamed.

Yvette and Mohamed had a Christian wedding ceremony. Yvette was concerned about the not-so-Muslim wedding dress, but Mohamed did not seem to mind and called her beautiful.

90 Day Fiancé fans felt that it was hopeless to try to save Yvette. They believed that she was making a mistake by marrying someone who had openly called her a "sponsor" and not his bride-to-be.

This is like the 4th friend and 10th conversation where they've tried to talk sense into Yve. Give up, she's a lost cause #90DayFiance https://t.co/SUuYug4NA7
Yve is actually going to marry someone who called her a sponsor #90DayFiance https://t.co/xIgGqII5ae

90 Day Fiancé fans call out Yvette for not listening to her friend's advice

Yve bought her wedding dress 11 months after they were engaged, before the wedding plans were finalized. Tharan and Mohamed's suits were made in Egypt. #90DayFiance https://t.co/7SoCCV91u3

90 Day Fiancé fans also sensed that Mohamed was only after a green card and did not really love Yvette. They believed that Yvette was making a bad decision and supported Rochelle.

Yeah, I agree w Yve’s friend. If I was Yve I would’ve sent Mohammed packing when he called me his sponsor instead of his wife. #90DayFiance #discoveryPlus
Yve’s friends see the red flags that Yve can’t. I hope she can see it #90DayFiance
Yve's friend is like there has been so many red flags pop up. Ma'am, there has been thousands of red flags. Yve is dodging them like a linebacker on superbowl Sunday. #90dayfiance https://t.co/3plLdXmcGp
For Yve to say yes to Mohamed's proposal was slick and her friend Rebecca is having thoughts about her friend getting married she believed she's making a big mistake #90DayFiance
Yve is telling her friend that she & Mohamad are still getting married. Her friends response: #90dayfiance https://t.co/qFbA6sGGJ8
-Yve is meeting up w/her friend to try to convince her that she's got everything all wrong about Mo. Even though he's legit said he's marrying her for sponsorship, Yve's brain turned it into something different.#90dayfiance
“I realized if I don’t compromise I will lose my Yve card - I mean green card - I mean Yve forever” #90DayFiance https://t.co/n1MIwu3Zgu
#90DayFiance I can't believe that Yve went through with this . . .Mohamed made it crystal clear that Yve is his sponsor and all he wants is the green card. twitter.com/kcshannonlee1/…
Yve just refuses to see what everyone else does. But that’s how it is when you are with a narcissist 🤷🏼‍♀️ making excuses for the other person becomes your life 💯 #90DayFiance #yveandmohammed #Narcissist

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal talked to his daughter Zaynah about Shaeeda and his wedding. Zaynah said that she was happy to see her father happy and that she was getting comfortable around Shaeeda. She said:

"If it's good for you, it's good for me."

Shaeeda revealed that the couple was getting married in the house, and Bilal's sister Nefertari was helping them with the preparations. Nefertari also designed Shaeeda's wedding dress.

Shaeeda mentioned that she was very fussy about the dress and wanted a custom one, so she asked Tari to make one according to her specifications. However, Tari pranked Shaeeda by initially revealing a dress that was in a different style.

She later showed Shaeeda the real wedding dress. Shaeeda joked that pranks run in Bilal's family. She appreciated the real wedding dress, which was classy and modern, and requested that Tari not play pranks on her anymore.

Thais said in a confessional that she did not travel much when she was in Brazil, but she had visited many new places with Patrick. The couple went to Miami to enjoy a party thrown by Patrick's friend. Thais wanted to spend some time alone with Patrick and was disappointed that she had to spend her day with a bunch of strangers. She also asked Patrick to get his brother to move out of his house.

Also Read Story Continues below

Patrick later called Thais' father to ask for his permission, but he wanted his daughter to marry someone from his own country.

Yve and Mohamed had a Christian wedding, while Bini and Ari had a Jewish wedding. Jibri asked his mother to attend his wedding, but she refused to do so. 90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday on TLC at 8:00 pm ET.

