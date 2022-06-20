“Bilal is such a narcissist”: 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Bilal for mentioning prenuptial agreement to Shaeeda on their date

90 Day Fiancé Episode 10 featured Bilal and Shaeeda prepping for their wedding, which is scheduled to take place in 59 days.

Towards the end of the episode, when the couple went for a date on the Ferris wheel, Bilal mentioned a prenuptial agreement, which irked Shaeeda. His abrupt behavior didn’t sit well with the viewers.

Keys 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 Bilal is such a narcissist. He’s trying to highlight all the good things knowing damn well he was foul and funky for bringing up the prenup on their date #90DayFiance Bilal is such a narcissist. He’s trying to highlight all the good things knowing damn well he was foul and funky for bringing up the prenup on their date #90DayFiance

Angry fans call out Bilal for gaslighting Shaeeda in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé

Bilal’s behavior drew criticism from fans, many of whom called him a narcissist, and took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

eureka @Aquaclea Bilal is a straight narcissist and he kept his mask on for a few seconds but it’s sliding off now #90DayFiance Bilal is a straight narcissist and he kept his mask on for a few seconds but it’s sliding off now #90DayFiance https://t.co/L4yo3TlAwS

Jamie @coffeediva007 Bilal the narcissist pulling out the prenup on a romantic date then blaming her for being upset…I can’t even with this fool #90dayfiance Bilal the narcissist pulling out the prenup on a romantic date then blaming her for being upset…I can’t even with this fool #90dayfiance

realityfun @realityfun2 🤬#90DayFiance Bilal is the definition of a narcissist and a gaslighter!!! Keeps twisting her words to make things Shaeeda’s fault Bilal is the definition of a narcissist and a gaslighter!!! Keeps twisting her words to make things Shaeeda’s fault 😡😤🤬#90DayFiance https://t.co/Apo2opItTn

G @xoxoItsGabby Bilal really is a narcissist. He really thinks he’s doing great when he has ruined every moment that could’ve been good since episode 1. #90DayFiance Bilal really is a narcissist. He really thinks he’s doing great when he has ruined every moment that could’ve been good since episode 1. #90DayFiance

John Wess @imJohnWess213 Bilal toxic. Day 1 he’s playing pranks. Making U feel as if you’re not “good enough” to be my wife yet. Belittles U. Stick a thousands pins in couch. Pour buckets of water on his kitchen floor. Go home #90DayFiance Bilal toxic. Day 1 he’s playing pranks. Making U feel as if you’re not “good enough” to be my wife yet. Belittles U. Stick a thousands pins in couch. Pour buckets of water on his kitchen floor. Go home #90DayFiance

Princess Knight Denise @PrincessKnightD Bilal is misrepresenting. If he and Shaeeda got divorced, she wouldn't take everything he's got. That's not how the marriage/divorce laws work. He's trying to guilt-trip Shaeeda with deception. #90DayFiance Bilal is misrepresenting. If he and Shaeeda got divorced, she wouldn't take everything he's got. That's not how the marriage/divorce laws work. He's trying to guilt-trip Shaeeda with deception. #90DayFiance https://t.co/8nXdeOEOMm

Barcarie @MitchTHAgOd86 I honestly don't think Bilal understands how a prenup actually works. #90DayFiance I honestly don't think Bilal understands how a prenup actually works. #90DayFiance

What else happened on Season 9, Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé?

In the latest episode, while shopping for her wedding dress with Bilal’s sister, Shaeeda expressed her concerns about Bilal, mentioning that his strong-headed and controlling behavior, often made her feel like he didn’t trust her.

Later, during their ferris wheel date, when Shaeeda was feeling dizzy and asked Bilal to distract her, he unexpectedly brought up the matter of the prenup.

In a confessional, Shaeeda spoke about her feelings:

“I am in a complete shock right now. Before I came here Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement and I was adamant that it was not for me and we didn't speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy.”

Bilal admitted that while he had not wanted to bring it up during their date, he had also not expected that the idea would backfire in the way that it did. Following the ferris wheel ride, the couple hopped onto a carriage, where Bilal tried his best to show his romantic side. However, his efforts were not successful.

Shaeeda stated that the agreement implied that Bilal did not trust her. Bilal. on the other hand, insisted that it was only a precautionary measure so that he could keep his property and family safe, in case their marriage didn’t work. The conversation ended with Bilal asking Shaeeda whether she would take everything he owned if they separated after marriage.

The latest episode also featured storylines from Patrick (Pat) and Thais, Bini and Ariela, Miona and Jibri, Emily and Kobe, and Guillermo and Kara.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Pat and Thaís fight over finances; Jibri's parents shift his mind on marriage; Bini enters the MMA arena; Bilal blindsides Shaeeda with talk of a prenup; Kara goes drinking without Guillermo; Emily reveals a wedding purchase she made in secret.”

Emily left her mother and sister in shock when she purchased her own wedding ring. Her sister stated in a confessional that her controlling behavior might break Kobe’s heart. Jibri’s parents, on the other hand, advised him to postpone his wedding with Miona as they felt he was not happy. Fans slammed the parents for manipulating Jibri’s feelings towards his fiancé.

More drama is expected when the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 will airs on Sunday, June 26, 2022, on TLC at 9:00 pm ET.

