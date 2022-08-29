Why are fans criticizing Sumit and his parents in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Episode 1?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premiered on Sunday, August 28, on TLC. The show, which is centered around the lives of married couples, featured Sumit and Jenny, who got married two months ago.

Sumit is a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India, and Jenny is a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, California. The two met online, where Sumit initially used a fake identity. However, even after learning the truth about him, Jenny continued dating Sumit. As per TLC, the duo got married a couple of months back and were seen staying in New Delhi.

Sumit wanted to tell his parents about his marriage. However, he was worried about this because his family members never liked Jenny and were against their relationship from the beginning. In Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, he was seen fretting about how his parents would react once they found out about his marriage.

His concern irked fans, who felt that he should not be worried about this. Viewers were further displeased when Sumit's mother insulted Jenny, with no opposition from him.

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Sumit you need to stick up for your wife! That isn’t fair to Jenny! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Sumit you need to stick up for your wife! That isn’t fair to Jenny! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened when Jenny met Sumit’s parents in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

After the couple found a home in New Delhi, Jenny thought everything would fall into place. But soon after, Sumit dropped a bomb when he mentioned that his parents would be coming to their old house to meet him. He initially didn’t seem to want Jenny to tag along since his mom and dad disliked her.

Later, however, he was seen forcing her to meet his parents, even after she told him that it would end in major drama.

Previously, when Jenny had met Sumit's parents, they had humiliated her while he sat quietly. Thus, Jenny was afraid that history would repeat itself and she would once again have to sit through insults and verbal “abuses.”

Jenny and Sumit were seen cleaning their old house to make it look tidy before the latter's parents arrived. However, the meeting did not end well, exactly as Jenny had feared.

Sumit’s mother was furious at the couple as her son tried to justify his decision. When he claimed that she had previously told him that they could marry if they wanted, his mother flatly denied it, saying that she would never say such a thing even if she was on her deathbed.

The episode ended with Sumit's mom yelling and breaking down in tears.

Fans slam Sumit's mother for insulting Jenny, criticize Sumit for not standing up for his wife

Those who watched the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 were shocked to learn that Sumit hid his marriage from his parents and was more concerned about his family’s feelings more than his wife’s. They also slammed Sumit's mother for insulting Jenny and making fun of her arms.

Take a look at how fans reacted:

Nida @nidzi1k @AliciaJ_71 Sumit’s mother making fun of Jenny’s Hindi and body is inappropriate but unfortunately it’s part of South Asian toxic culture. Often women attack other women, it’s to make themselves feel better since they are miserable in their own life #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @AliciaJ_71 Sumit’s mother making fun of Jenny’s Hindi and body is inappropriate but unfortunately it’s part of South Asian toxic culture. Often women attack other women, it’s to make themselves feel better since they are miserable in their own life #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

SurrealD @surrealDazey

These are the rudest people ever. Especially Sumit. I could slap his mother. These are the rudest people ever. Especially Sumit. I could slap his mother. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter 😲😲 These are the rudest people ever. Especially Sumit. I could slap his mother. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/qKpunlLDGN

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Of course Jenny would talk because Sumit ain't saying much because of the awkwardness in this room nothing has changed #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Of course Jenny would talk because Sumit ain't saying much because of the awkwardness in this room nothing has changed #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

DD the Masked Destroyer @DDReadsMN I don’t like how Sumit is groveling for his mom’s approval. He’s a man-child. But also - ewww, that kitchen is really gross and dirty. Both things are true! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter I don’t like how Sumit is groveling for his mom’s approval. He’s a man-child. But also - ewww, that kitchen is really gross and dirty. Both things are true! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life This is totally bad for Sumit because his family they do not like Jenny at all and they don't that they're married *yet* you're never safe #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter This is totally bad for Sumit because his family they do not like Jenny at all and they don't that they're married *yet* you're never safe #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Cimone @OhitsC_

#90DayFiance Sumit really watched Jenny get DOG WALKED by his mom in their home and said NOTHING. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Sumit really watched Jenny get DOG WALKED by his mom in their home and said NOTHING. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFiance

Debbie @DebInSB Sumit needs to grow a pair #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Sumit needs to grow a pair #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

More details from the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Titled “Suddenly Everything Has Changed,” the official synopsis of Episode 1 read:

“Jenny and Sumit reveal their secret to his parents; Andrei's slip-up about Libby's possible career move shocks Chuck; Shaeeda refuses to play second fiddle to Bilal's ex; Kim comes under fire; Jovi struggles with Yara's partying.”

The other couples who will feature in Season 7 include:

1) Angela and Michael

2) Bilal and Shaeeda

3) Sumit and Jenny

4) Elizabeth and Andrew

5) Jovi and Yara

6) Ed and Liz

7) Kim and Usman

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 will air a new episode every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

