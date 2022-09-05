"Usman doesn't love Kimberly" - Fans of '90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After?' feel that Usman is marrying Kim to get a green card

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired its latest episode on Sunday, September 4, 2022. This week, 33-year-old Nigerian resident Usman told his brother Mohammed that he was in love with Kimberly, an American lady. He wanted his brother to convince their mother to accept Kimberly so that he could pursue the relationship, get married and go to America with her.

Mohammed was seen worried about their age gap since Kim was 51-years-old. He was also concerned because Usman was previously married to an American woman, and that relationship hadn't ended well.

Usman said that Kim had also been married to another man before this and shared a kid with someone else. He then made a shocking announcement.

He revealed that Kim was willing to be a second wife so that he could marry another young woman in the United States and have children with her. Usman also told viewers that after Kim left for her home, he had called Zara, his ex. The call was to check if he had any feelings for her but he realized that he did not so he decided to be with Kim.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans did not believe Usman's claims and questioned his reasons for being with her. He was also criticized for his decision to marry another young woman only for kids. Fans pointed out that he had no true feelings for Kim.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Usman for wanting to marry another woman after Kim

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Usman for his future plans and felt that he was marrying Kim just for the American green card. They felt that he still had feelings for his ex Zara and just wanted an opportunity to be in America.

Housewives&90Days @tlcbravogirl

#90DayFiance Usman definitely still had feeling for Zara, she’s just not taking his bs anymore so he had to move on #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Usman definitely still had feeling for Zara, she’s just not taking his bs anymore so he had to move on #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Marie @Marie38408366 #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter Usman miss what Kimberly can do for him like a green card #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter Usman miss what Kimberly can do for him like a green card

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90dayfiance No Usman you called Zara 20 mins after Kimbaaaaaaaly left. Not when she got back to the states. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter No Usman you called Zara 20 mins after Kimbaaaaaaaly left. Not when she got back to the states. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfiance https://t.co/X7KARY53r7

nerdycurlz @dreamcatch27 Usman doesn't care about Kimberly's loyalty or duty to him #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Usman doesn't care about Kimberly's loyalty or duty to him #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Trisha Marron🇭🇹 @FrenCheMarron Usman is not gonna stop, until he gets that damn green card. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Usman is not gonna stop, until he gets that damn green card. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 1

During the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans learned that Sumit did not tell his parents that he had married his long-term girlfriend Jenny, and was worried about them coming to know about it from elsewhere.

While Jenny wanted to enjoy her married life with Sumit in their new house, the latter wanted to establish a relationship with his parents. He therefore invited his parents to their home and asked Jenny not to speak with them about anything.

During their visit, Sumit’s mother Sana taunted Jenny, whereas his sister-in-law body shamed her over her 'fat' arms. When Sumit revealed the big secret to them. his mother did not react well to the news. She asked him never to show up at her house again or she would insult him.

The episode description for the premiere read as follows:

"Jenny and Sumit reveal their secret to his parents. Andrei's slip-up about Libby's possible career move shocks Chuck. Shaeeda refuses to play second fiddle to Bilal's ex. Kim comes under fire over her future plans. Jovi struggles with Yara's partying."

The episode also showed Bilal and Shaeeda playing in the snow.

However, Bilal kept instructing Shaeeda on what to do with tje snow because she was unaccustomed to it back in her home town. Shaeeda was also seen how to adapt to her life in America just weeks after marrying Bilal. She decided to make up with Bilal’s ex-wife for the sake of his kids, but in the course of the conversation, Bilal ended up calling her by his ex-wife’s name.

Elizabeth and Andrei were seen playing tennis in their new house with their daughter Ellie. After Charlie, Libby’s brother, attacked Andrei at the family BBQ, no one contacted her, making Elizabeth feel that everyone in her family was jealous of Andrie.

The couple were also seen arguing about how to use their spare room. Elizabeth wanted to use it as a spare room, but Andrei was planning to use it as a bedroom for their second child in the future.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

