90 Day: The Single Life 2022 (Season 3): Meet the cast

90 Day Franchise is bringing back its fan-favorite show 90 Day: The Single Life for a third season, which will premiere on September 12 at 8 pm ET on TLC. The series will feature six 90 Day series stars returning to find their perfect matches.

The stars returning on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life are:

Debbie from Las Vegas

Caesar from Jacksonville

Natalie from St. Petersburg

Veronica from Charlotte

Tania from Colchester

Tiffany from Frederick

The cast members of 90 Day: The Single Life bring on their previous experience

Caesar Mack

Caeser appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3. He is a manicurist and lives in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

As a part of the previous show, he dated Maria, a Ukrainian citizen, over the internet for five years. The couple made plans to meet physically in Mexico, but the two broke up and never eventually met.

He will soon turn 50 and wants to find the 'woman of his dreams.' For that, he will take the help of a matchmaker on the show.

Debbie Johnson

Debbie Johnson appeared as Colt Johnson's mother in 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. Her fans adore her for her unique style. She was largely applauded for her makeover by getting a new hairstyle, a tattoo, and maintaining a wrinkle-free face. She is a widow and is 69-year-old.

Debbie appeared on the previous season of 90 Day: The Single Life but did not find her man. She wants to find a man who is fun, loving, and kind-hearted.

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 with her then-husband Mike Youngquist. She moved from Ukraine, where she was an actress, to Washington with Mike. Eventually, Natalie left her husband, who was "Love Needy."

The 90 Day: The Single Life star plans to have children in the near future and wants to find a man with whom she can start a family. Notably, she has been married three times. Natalie moved to Florida to be with a man who has kids of his own from several women. Their relationship will be featured on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tania Maduro

Tania appeared on Happily Ever After Season 5 and is open to meet any man, woman, or friend who helps her get over her ex, Syngin Colchester, who moved from South Africa to be with her.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Johnson & Wales University. She was in the bartending industry for a long time before injuring her foot, which caused a broken metatarsal. Subsequently, she shifted her career line to herbal medicine. She moved from Connecticut to Aruba and will now be seen on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tiffany Franco

Tiffany was one of the cast members of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and has a daughter with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith. The two split in August 2021. She also has a son with her ex-boyfriend, Daniel. Tiffany is looking for a man who "loves her kids as much as she does" but is facing troubles in her hunt.

She gained the limelight for losing 80 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery in December 2021. Tiffany is a professional makeup artist and sells her makeup tutorials via Snipfeed for $20.

Veronica Rodriguez

Veronica appeared in Tim's timeline of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3. She is also a 90 Day: Pillow Talk cast member and is very close to her ex, Tim Malcolm, with whom she co-parents her daughter Chloe. Veronica has faced issues finding a man who will "accept her ex-boyfriend turned bestie." The 36-year-old is entering the dating world after many years.

Her biggest fear is that she will end up alone and have no one except her cats. She currently works as a lead sourcing relationship manager at Equitable. Additionally, She is also a social media influencer and makes videos on Cameo for her fans.

Veronica is a Florida International University alumni who studied International Business. Apart from that, she also has an Associate of Arts degree from the University of Rochester.

Tune into TLC on September 12 at 8 pm ET to catch the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Edited by Sayati Das