"Bilal is gaslighting": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Bilal for not supporting his wife

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired a new episode on Sunday, September 11, and tonight Shaeeda made a meal for Bilal to calm him down after the fight between her and Shahidah.
Bilal's ex-wife Shahidah had previously confronted Shaeeda about her pre-nup and questioned her intentions so that she could ensure generational weath for her children. In the latest episode, the ladies fought over Shahidah's rude behavior in a cafe, leaving Bilal angry at Shaeeda for not being peaceful.
He told Shaeeda that she did not allow Shahidah a chance to speak, but Sheeda retorted by saying that his ex-wife was the one who did not let her speak. At this, Bilal asked Shaeeda to act dignified and not let anybody take away her peace.
Shaeeda told Bilal that she was dealing with a bully but he stated that he would not have married Shahidah if she was a bully. Shaeeda took full responsibility for the situation but needed Bilal to show that he supported her.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Bilal was gaslighting his wife with his poor behavior and slammed him for not taking his wife's side in the argument.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Bilal for taking his ex-wife's side
Those who watched the episode felt that Bilal was taking his ex-wife Shahidah's side and not supporting Shaeeda in the argument. Check out some of their reactions on Twitter:
What happened in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim flew to Nigeria to meet Usman and his family. The flight was 25-hours-long but she was excited to figure out her future with Usman. She revealed that she wouldn't ever date again if things did not work out with Usman.
She also planned on proposing to Usman on the tour.
Kim gifted Usman matching bracelets and a t-shirt with her face on it. Usman and Kim had a discussion about him having a second wife, but Kim said that she did not want to meet her and stay in the same city as her.
Jenny and Sumit went on a walk after their stressful night with Sumit's parents. Jenny explained to Sumit that she had presumed that he had chosen his family over her, which is why she had lashed out at him.
She asked Sumit to choose between his wife and his parents because he had been waiting for his parents' approval for the past 10 years. Sumit felt that Jenny did not understand Indian culture and the importance of having parents by their side.
Angela revealed that she was talking to another man in Canada because she suspected that her husband was having an affair in Nigeria. She told her lawyer that her husband had asked her for $5,000 to take down his Instagram account.
Here is a description of the episode:
"Angela entertains a new suitor. Jenny questions Sumit's loyalty. Shaeeda attempts a peace offering. Kim lays down the rules for Usman's second wife. Jovi and Yara confront his mom. Liz questions Ed's intentions during a photography lesson."
