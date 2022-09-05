Why are 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slamming Bilal and Shahidah in Season 7 Episode 2? 

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda met his ex-wife Shahidah at a coffee place to establish peace again for Bilal's kids' sake.

Previously, Shahidah had spoken rudely with Shaeeda Sween and also asked her some very personal questions. The ex-wife wondered about Biala's generational wealth as she wanted her kids to inherit money from their father.

Sween and Shahidah got into a pretty heated fight that ended with Shahidah storming out of the cafe when the former accused her of being a bully. Bilal did not comfort Sheeda and just asked her to go with him. He did not speak with her on the ride home but said in a confessional that he was disappointed with her behavior.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were furious with Bilalh for not supporting his wife during and after the argument and not standing up for her. They also slammed Shahidah for being violent towards Shaeeda.

Hope S. @HopeInspire @rose_frisco Shaeeda deserved an apology. Shahidah had no right to roll up on her like that. None. It wasn't her house, nor her business about the pre-nup. She used the children as an excuse so she could try & control the situation. Please. She. Was. Wrong. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter @rose_frisco Shaeeda deserved an apology. Shahidah had no right to roll up on her like that. None. It wasn't her house, nor her business about the pre-nup. She used the children as an excuse so she could try & control the situation. Please. She. Was. Wrong. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

♉️ @LuisMichael_ #90DayFiance So Bilal just gonna sit there and let the ex yell at Shaeeda like that? #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter So Bilal just gonna sit there and let the ex yell at Shaeeda like that? 😐 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Bilal for not supporting his wife

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Bilal for not being nice to Shaeeda after the incident and behaving coldly with her. Fans also slammed Bilal's ex-wife for disrespecting Sween. They asked Sween to go back to her hometown and leave Bilal.

CrissiT @crissthoms Shaeeda has gotten herself into something being married to that man. Bigger than she thought. Trinidad awaits your return girl. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Shaeeda has gotten herself into something being married to that man. Bigger than she thought. Trinidad awaits your return girl. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Marine Mom @DgbMarine Bilal should have started that conversation by telling the ex wife that her behavior towards his now wife was unacceptable when she came to their home. Shahidah is his friend, not Shaeeda’s. Tell her he will not tolerate her disrespecting his wife. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Bilal should have started that conversation by telling the ex wife that her behavior towards his now wife was unacceptable when she came to their home. Shahidah is his friend, not Shaeeda’s. Tell her he will not tolerate her disrespecting his wife.#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

NaturallyNewOrleans⚜ @NaturallyNewOr1 Shahidah is jealous and using the kids as a cover. She had no reason talking about the prenup with Shaeeda...and Bilal isn't inserting himself in their situation like a coward. His home is now THEIR home and Shahidah CLEARLY isn't respecting that. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Shahidah is jealous and using the kids as a cover. She had no reason talking about the prenup with Shaeeda...and Bilal isn't inserting himself in their situation like a coward. His home is now THEIR home and Shahidah CLEARLY isn't respecting that. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

OP @oopsie19 Bilal is a disgusting jerk! His ex was an awful bully and caused a scene. It would’ve been totally controlled if she didn’t jump up and get aggressive and loud. Shaeeda was controlled. The cold treatment he is giving her is disgusting. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Bilal is a disgusting jerk! His ex was an awful bully and caused a scene. It would’ve been totally controlled if she didn’t jump up and get aggressive and loud. Shaeeda was controlled. The cold treatment he is giving her is disgusting.#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda and Shahidah's fight seemed to take a major and almost-violent turn. Bilal's wife felt like his ex-wife attempted to take the upper hand as an American woman, as Shahidah refused to apologize to her. Sween claimed that she did not yell at Shaeeda, but the latter claimed that her tone was very rude. Shaeeda felt that Shahidah was trying to get away with bad behavior as usual.

Bilal tried to stay neutral between the entire argument. He told Shahidah that she had overstepped her friendship with his current wife. The situation soon got out of hand and the two ladies almost got physical and asked Bilal to hold them back so they did not fight. Shahida was ready to fight Shaeeda and almost reached the other side of the table.

Meanwhile, Andrei cleaned up their house for the housewarming party. He was excited to show off his home but did not want Elizabeth's family to come to the party. He claimed this was because he had invited a lot of his successful friends to the party, who he wanted to impress.

Elizabeth's sister made a comment about how weird the guest list was and that Andrei had invited random people to the party. Elizabeth then gave a house tour to the ladies and Andrei's friend Marisol noticed the piano in the guest room. She asked her to sing a song for the guests but she refused to do so, which disappointed the guests.

Elizabeth also made a big revelation that she was planning to write nursery rhymes with her daughter.

The episode description reads:

"Sumit chooses between his family and Jenny. Usman talks to his brother about taking a second wife. Shaeeda confronts Bilal's ex. Libby balks over singing in public. Jovi worries Yara's friends are a bad influence. Ed and Liz's friends doubt their love."

Sumit tried to follow his mother after she disowned him but she did not stay back. Jenny was upset with him for leaving her alone at home. She did not understand anything that was being said and shouted at Sumit for not supporting her. The couple later made up.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

