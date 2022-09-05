Why are 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slamming Bilal and Shahidah in Season 7 Episode 2? 

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda met his ex-wife Shahidah at a coffee place to establish peace again for Bilal's kids' sake.
Previously, Shahidah had spoken rudely with Shaeeda Sween and also asked her some very personal questions. The ex-wife wondered about Biala's generational wealth as she wanted her kids to inherit money from their father.
Sween and Shahidah got into a pretty heated fight that ended with Shahidah storming out of the cafe when the former accused her of being a bully. Bilal did not comfort Sheeda and just asked her to go with him. He did not speak with her on the ride home but said in a confessional that he was disappointed with her behavior.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were furious with Bilalh for not supporting his wife during and after the argument and not standing up for her. They also slammed Shahidah for being violent towards Shaeeda.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Bilal for not being nice to Shaeeda after the incident and behaving coldly with her. Fans also slammed Bilal's ex-wife for disrespecting Sween. They asked Sween to go back to her hometown and leave Bilal.
What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?
Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda and Shahidah's fight seemed to take a major and almost-violent turn. Bilal's wife felt like his ex-wife attempted to take the upper hand as an American woman, as Shahidah refused to apologize to her. Sween claimed that she did not yell at Shaeeda, but the latter claimed that her tone was very rude. Shaeeda felt that Shahidah was trying to get away with bad behavior as usual.
Bilal tried to stay neutral between the entire argument. He told Shahidah that she had overstepped her friendship with his current wife. The situation soon got out of hand and the two ladies almost got physical and asked Bilal to hold them back so they did not fight. Shahida was ready to fight Shaeeda and almost reached the other side of the table.
Meanwhile, Andrei cleaned up their house for the housewarming party. He was excited to show off his home but did not want Elizabeth's family to come to the party. He claimed this was because he had invited a lot of his successful friends to the party, who he wanted to impress.
Elizabeth's sister made a comment about how weird the guest list was and that Andrei had invited random people to the party. Elizabeth then gave a house tour to the ladies and Andrei's friend Marisol noticed the piano in the guest room. She asked her to sing a song for the guests but she refused to do so, which disappointed the guests.
Elizabeth also made a big revelation that she was planning to write nursery rhymes with her daughter.
The episode description reads:
"Sumit chooses between his family and Jenny. Usman talks to his brother about taking a second wife. Shaeeda confronts Bilal's ex. Libby balks over singing in public. Jovi worries Yara's friends are a bad influence. Ed and Liz's friends doubt their love."
Sumit tried to follow his mother after she disowned him but she did not stay back. Jenny was upset with him for leaving her alone at home. She did not understand anything that was being said and shouted at Sumit for not supporting her. The couple later made up.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.