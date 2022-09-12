"Angela is the biggest hypocrite!!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for cheating on Michael

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired its latest episode on Sunday, September 12, 2022.

On tonight's episode, Angela Deem told viewers that she had been waiting for Michael's spousal visa for the past two years. She revealed that during that time, she had breast reduction and weight loss surgery. However, her husband Michael did not support the transformation when he saw her new look on video call.

Angela stated that Michael only concentrated on her physical features and did not call her for anything other than financial reasons. She also accused Michael of cheating on her through his new Instagram account, from where she was blocked. Thinking that her husband was cheating on her, Angela started talking to a Canadian man named Billy, and even made plans to go to Canada to meet him.

She claimed that she has wasted a lot of time waiting for Michael and added that her marriage might be over.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that that Angela was being hypocritical by accusing Michael of cheating on her when she was the one making plans to meet another man in Canada.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for her double standards

Those who watched the episode said that Angela's behavior was indicative of her double standards because she was accusing Michael of cheating when she was the one doing so. They felt that Angela did not treat Michael right in their marriage.

Desiree @dezireme2 Angels, u treated Mockel like shit so don’t play the victim now #90DayFiance Angels, u treated Mockel like shit so don’t play the victim now #90DayFiance

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Hold up, how is Angela waiting on Michael when she's talking to and planning on visiting another guy in Canada? Her fake crying like she really misses Michael LOL #90dayfiance Hold up, how is Angela waiting on Michael when she's talking to and planning on visiting another guy in Canada? Her fake crying like she really misses Michael LOL #90dayfiance

#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter -Angela is planning to go meet this dude but God forbid if Michael looked in the direction of another woman. -Angela is planning to go meet this dude but God forbid if Michael looked in the direction of another woman. 😐😐😐#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

BarbieGirl @TweetyTea19 #90dayfiance Has Angela forgotten that she's actually married? Why is she flirting with Billy and saying she's coming to Canada to visit with him, sometime an emotional affair is more damaging than a physical one #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Has Angela forgotten that she's actually married? Why is she flirting with Billy and saying she's coming to Canada to visit with him, sometime an emotional affair is more damaging than a physical one #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfiance

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 2

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal’s ex Shahidah met Shaeeda and Bilal in a café to sort things out for the sake of their children. During a previous meeting, Shahidah had rudely asked Shaeeda about her pre-nup with Bilal to confirm generational wealth for her children. Shaeeda did not like her aggressive manner of questioning and felt disrespected by the same.

In Episode 2, Shahidah denied ever yelling at Bilal’s wife and tried to create a scene in the café by almost jumping on the table to hit Shaeeda. In response, Shaeeda pointed out that this was a classic example of Shahidah getting away with her bad behavior. Shaeeda also revealed that she had almost come to the decision to ban Shahidah from her house.

Shahidah stormed out of the café when Shaeeda called her a bully. While the latter was proud of standing up for herself, Bilal was thoroughly embarrassed by the whole situation.

Here is the description for the episode:

"Sumit chooses between his family and Jenny. Usman talks to his brother about a second wife. Shaeeda confronts Bilal's ex. Libby baulks over singing in public. Jovi worries Yara's friends are a bad influence. Ed and Liz's friends doubt their love."

After Sumit told his parents that he had married Jenny, his mother disowned him. When he said that he would become an outcast without his parents in India, his mother gave him a choice between his parents or his lover. Jenny, on the other hand, had no idea what had happened and started fighting with Sumit because she thought that he would leave her for his parents.

After reconciling with Jenny, Sumit said that he needed to confirm Jenny’s intentions because he had no one left.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

