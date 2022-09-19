"You disrespected him": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Kim for throwing milkshake at Usman

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 4, titled Truth Hurts, aired tonight on TLC.

This week, Usman tried to have a conversation with Kim about him having a second wife. To try and convince her, he also invited his friend Kabiru, who has two wives and nine children. However, the conversation got ugly when Kabiru told Kim that Usman would treat both of his wives with equal respect.

Kim became angry about this because Usman had told her that only the first wife was important. She said that she would never have come to Nigeria if she had known the complete truth. In order to persuade her, Usman then said that having multiple wives would help him have 10 kids within three years. This would ultimately allow him to spend more time with Kim.

Usman's friend suggested that he should go to the US with his kids from the second wife so that Kim can become friends with the children as well as the wife. This angered Kim so much that she ended up throwing a milkshake at him. She then walked away from the conversation.

Usman tried to talk to her after their fight but was also glad that he got to know Kim's opinion before she met his family. Kim, on the other hand, felt that Usman belittled her and disrespected her in front of his friend and said in a confessional that she should leave for her country now after their fight.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Usman did not disrespect Kim in their discussion and said that Kim was the one who belittled her partner.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans condemn Kim for her behavior

Those who watched the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took to Twitter to slam Kim for being rude to Usman in front of his friend. They felt that she was not behaving like a grown-up.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Kim is being totally immature towards Usman, and it showed in her throwing that milkshake in his hair! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Kim is being totally immature towards Usman, and it showed in her throwing that milkshake in his hair! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Aneesa McMillan @AneesaSM Now it might be bad editing but I did not hear him "disrespect" Kim #90DayFiance Now it might be bad editing but I did not hear him "disrespect" Kim #90DayFiance

Meredith amoroso @MeredithAmoroso I can't stand Kimberly. No Kim you are definitely NOT a show pony #90DayFiance I can't stand Kimberly. No Kim you are definitely NOT a show pony #90DayFiance

Sassy Sonya @sonyam401 Come on Kim don’t act dumb why would he only be a husband to you and keep the other wife in Africa while you guys are in the states #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Come on Kim don’t act dumb why would he only be a husband to you and keep the other wife in Africa while you guys are in the states #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Alexis @alexis___tweets 🏻 🏻 #90DayFiance This little habit Kim has of throwing things at/on Usman is gross. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter This little habit Kim has of throwing things at/on Usman is gross. 👎🏻👎🏻 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 3

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela revealed that she had been waiting for her husband Michael’s spousal visa for the past two years. She further claimed that she suspected he was cheating on her.

While saying that Michael did not support her during or after her breast reduction and weight loss surgery, Angela disclosed that they were hardly talking apart from financial reasons. She was afraid that her family’s doubts were correct (that her husband just wanted a green card and not a wife) and discussed with her lawyer if they could stop the spousal visa applications for Michael.

She was also seen talking to a Canadian man named Billy, and made plans to meet him in Canada.

The episode description read:

"Angela entertains a new suitor. Jenny questions Sumit's loyalty. Shaeeda attempts a peace offering. Kim lays down the rules for Usman's second wife. Jovi and Yara confront his mom. Liz questions Ed's intentions during a photography lesson."

Bilal told Shaeeda that she did not let his ex-wife Shahidah speak during their café fight. Despite Shaeeda claiming otherwise, Bilal asked her to behave like a dignified Muslim woman. Sheeda stated that she was dealing with a bully, but he claimed that he would not have married Shahidah if she was a bully.

Sheeda later took the blame for their fight but wanted her husband to support her in the future.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fresh episodes of the show are made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

