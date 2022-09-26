"He is controlling": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Ed for asking Liz to lose weight

Tonight, September 25, on season 7 episode 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz went to a dance class with her friend Alex.

Liz and Ed had previously fought during a photoshoot and while telling her friend about the incident, Liz said that Ed did not want to see her grow or succeed in life.

Alex pointed out that maybe he was insecure about Liz because she never needed anything from him, which made him lose his power. During the conversation, Liz further stated how Ed constantly checked in with her during girl-time but would never interrupt her while working out.

Alex then asked her if Ed wanted her to lose weight. Liz said that he never asked her to do so directly but had pointed out how nice it would be if she went back to her original weight in the photos. This upset her because she loved him in every shape/size. Alex felt that Ed was very controlling and was projecting his insecurities on Liz.

Liz also revealed that due to body-image issues Ed had ingrained in her, she lost a lot of weight and had joined a dance class when they broke up for 6 months. Alex felt that it wasn't mentally or physically healthy for her friend to lose so much weight just because of the insecurities that a man gave her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? agreed with Alex and felt that Ed was very insecure and wanted to control his girlfriend.

Kimimila @Kimimila_LB #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Liz, get out now. Ed doesn’t come off as controlling, he IS controlling. You’re WAYYYY too good for the controlling troll. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance PillowTalk Liz, get out now. Ed doesn’t come off as controlling, he IS controlling. You’re WAYYYY too good for the controlling troll. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiancePillowTalk

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Ed and state that he was in no condition himself to ask others to lose weight. They said that he was emotionally manipulating Liz and said that she deserved better.

Blanco_ Basura @Blanco_Basura_ Big Ed is built like a bowling pin and is telling Liz to loose weight… he might not have a neck but what he always has is the god damn audacity. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Big Ed is built like a bowling pin and is telling Liz to loose weight… he might not have a neck but what he always has is the god damn audacity. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/FJzGrv2A8L

90DayNonsense @angiesbra



Somebody stage an intervention and get Liz some therapy already



#90DayFiance The face you make when you realize your friend is playing herself over Big Ed of all people…Somebody stage an intervention and get Liz some therapy already #90DayFiance HEA The face you make when you realize your friend is playing herself over Big Ed of all people…Somebody stage an intervention and get Liz some therapy already 😳#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/40otpn2kR7

kris @spanngirl21

#90DayFiance Ed has ABSOLUTELY NO ROOM to talk about Liz's weight!! Not cool!! Ed has ABSOLUTELY NO ROOM to talk about Liz's weight!! Not cool!!#90DayFiance https://t.co/yneTsM2FVK

Anthony Taylor @uchouten #90DayFiance

Ed is definitely an emotional abuser. Making ppl feel sorry for him just so she can stick around. Ed is definitely an emotional abuser. Making ppl feel sorry for him just so she can stick around. #90DayFiance Ed is definitely an emotional abuser. Making ppl feel sorry for him just so she can stick around.

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 4

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth did voice exercises with her coach Roxy. She had earlier mentioned that she wanted to write and sing nursery songs after getting inspired by her daughter. Elizabeth confessed that her family used to make fun of her singing, so she did not pursue it as a career. During practice, Roxy pointed out some pitch problems in Elizabeth’s singing.

Elizabeth was also seen practicing Romanian so that she could talk to Andrei’s father Stefan. Stefan liked their new house and was happy to see his son succeed in life. Andrei told his father about Charlie’s drinking incident, with Elizabeth adding that her mother was in denial about it.

Later, Andrie met his mother-in-law at a café as he hoped to open her eyes to her son’s problems. Andrei told her how he wasn’t comparable to Charlie, but Pamela had other plans. She invited him to his birthday party but said that Charlie was also attending it.

Andrie blantly refused the invitation and said that he was not going to associate himself with the problem. Pamela felt that he was being very judgemental towards others and asked him to be a mature adult. Andrie said that he was going to protect his wife and child, so he threatened Pamela of isolating her from her daughter’s life.

The episode description read:

"Sparks fly when Kim meets Usman's friend. Andrei confronts Libby's mom about Charlie. Liz questions if Ed is trying to be a husband or her father. Shaeeda gets baby fever. Jenny worries Sumit is getting bored. Angela makes a decision about her marriage."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

