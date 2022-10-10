"Its insane": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for destroying Michael's car and abusing him

Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, titled Are You Happy Now?, aired on TLC tonight, October 9, 2022.

This week, Angela asked Michael to come out of his house so that she could confront him for possibly cheating on her. When he refused to do so, she asked her friend to hold on to her marriage certificate for safekeeping so that no one could arrest her as she damaged her husband's property.

Angela then destroyed Michael's car. This finally made the latter come out of his house with his brother, who tried to stop the fight between them, but in vain. Michael kept on yelling at Angela for wrecking his car. During the confrontation between the two, when Angela pushed Michael against the wall, a producer had to escort her away.

Angela left when Michael asked her to leave his property, but not before she called out the latter's family for believing his lies.

On the car ride back home, Angela said that she felt embarrassed by the way her husband treated her. She said that she had initially wanted to give Michael the "benefit of doubt" but now just wanted to leave Nigeria. However, she admitted that she still loved him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by Angela's behavior and called her out for damaging Michael's property.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for her violent behavior

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for abusing her husband and asked the showmakers to report her to the police.

Sue @sueraynes0312 Angela should be kicked off the show and charged with assault. Why has this abusive vulgar woman been allowed to continue? #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Angela should be kicked off the show and charged with assault. Why has this abusive vulgar woman been allowed to continue? #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

jb @pepsicocom @oucrimsongirl @Louisiana_Cat Angela appears to believe her marriage certificate is also a drivers license and a get out of jail free card #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @oucrimsongirl @Louisiana_Cat Angela appears to believe her marriage certificate is also a drivers license and a get out of jail free card #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

#90DayFiance Angela is abusing Michael on so many levels: physically, verbally, and financially. I know she brings big ratings but where is the limit @TLC #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Angela is abusing Michael on so many levels: physically, verbally, and financially. I know she brings big ratings but where is the limit @TLC ?#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

RainMan @rayfriend1967 Angela is the worst type of inbred appalachain trailer trash #90dayfiance Angela is the worst type of inbred appalachain trailer trash #90dayfiance

HappilyEverAfter So Angela shows up in the middle of the night banging on his door screamI guess and hollering and she wonders why he won’t come out?? She didn’t come in peace. She’s an entitled piece of #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter So Angela shows up in the middle of the night banging on his door screamI guess and hollering and she wonders why he won’t come out?? She didn’t come in peace. She’s an entitled piece of 💩#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Stacy Sanservino 🇺🇦 @stacysans #90DayFiance Team Michael! Angela is a trashy hypocrite who treats him like garbage. He has grown & matured and she gets worse by the second. Let this be her last season. #TLC Team Michael! Angela is a trashy hypocrite who treats him like garbage. He has grown & matured and she gets worse by the second. Let this be her last season. #TLC #90DayFiance https://t.co/uYcPK55TCM

SweetLavender @_Sweet_Lavender Can Angela leave Michael alone and take her abusive self back to the USA or her new man In Canada? That woman is crazy. #90DayFiance Can Angela leave Michael alone and take her abusive self back to the USA or her new man In Canada? That woman is crazy. #90DayFiance https://t.co/YWZGRUvLsy

NOLA gal @APottOfGold Michael finally decided not to put up with Angela’s trifling ass anymore and now she’s playing the victim 🙄 #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Michael finally decided not to put up with Angela’s trifling ass anymore and now she’s playing the victim 🙄 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

This week, on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei visited his immigration lawyer, who expressed concern about his green card, since he was recently asked to sit down for an interview with an officer. The lawyer said that usually, when the couple have children, there is no need for any interview and the green card is simply mailed to the applicant.

She asked Andrei about her past in his hometown and he admitted to being a witness in some cases for the previous company he used to work at. When the lawyer asked him if anyone could have tipped off immigration officers against him, Andrei said that their might be some people who did not want him staying in America.

Andrei's lawyer then explained that he did not have any federal rights yet, so even a baseless accusation could get him deported.

The episode description reads:

"Ed doubts Liz's faithfulness; Jenny and Sumit explore their erotic side; Andrei is alarmed to hear that someone may have reported him to immigration; Usman prepares his mother for Kim; Michael confronts Angela after she destroys his car."

Jenny spoke to her daughter Christine via video call, where the latter announced that she might be coming to India to visit her. On the call, Jenny also revealed that Sumit wanted her to take an erotic yoga class. While this surprised her daughter, she was able to convince her mother to go to the class with Sumit.

Bilal taught Shaeeda how to drive a car in America. Shaeeda's blood reports came back fine and the doctor told her that she could have kids.Bilal, however, was not interested in having children, and felt that Shaeeda would leave him after having kids, much like his ex-wife did.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

