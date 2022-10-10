"Charlie 100% reported Andrei": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans guess that Elizabeth's family reported Andrei to immigration

On Sunday, October 9, TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 7, titled Are You Happy Now?

Tonight, Andrei visited his immigration lawyer, only to be informed that he had to sit down for another interview to get his green card. The lawyer said that in most cases that involve kids, the green card usually arrives in the mail itself without any interviews. She then asked Andrei if he did anything risky in Moldova, which might have been skipped in the previous round of investigation.

Andrei did not answer the question openly but did reveal that he used to work for a company where he was asked to be a witness multiple times. He also confessed that he had to clear his name in a legal case. The lawyer was not convinced by this explanation and asked him if anyone could have complained against him to the immigration office.

When Andrei admitted that there were quite a few people who did not like him staying in America, his lawyer said that since he was not an American yet, he did not have any federal rights, meaning any baseless comment could ruin his immigration status. She said that his upcoming interview was going to be very important as he could be deported after that.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Andrei's wife's family had reported him to immigration because of their personal issues with him. Previously, Elizabeth's brother Charlie had almost physically fought him during a family party and then blamed him (Andrei) for his whole family abandoning him after the incident.

Elizabeth's sister even joked about how nice it would be if Andrei was deported back to Moldova. He also had disputes with Elizabeth's mother for siding with Charlie and not attending her birthday party.

Tiffani @tiffatil Charlie 100% reported andrei. No one can convince otherwise. But honestly based on what Becky said last week, and how they were in moldova, the whole family did. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA Charlie 100% reported andrei. No one can convince otherwise. But honestly based on what Becky said last week, and how they were in moldova, the whole family did. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans accused Elizabeth's family members of reporting Andrei to the authorities without any proper grounds to base their complaints on. Some fans were also curious about Andrei's past in his home country.

Check out some of the reactions:

Melissa @plaidfuzz Libby’s family I’d beyond trash if they called immigration on Andrei #90dayfiance Libby’s family I’d beyond trash if they called immigration on Andrei #90dayfiance

Craig Washington @craigwash82 I love how when Andrei is questioned about his past in Moldova, he always offers vague statements. Like he’s been on this show for years and we still don’t know what this man did in Moldova #90DayFiance I love how when Andrei is questioned about his past in Moldova, he always offers vague statements. Like he’s been on this show for years and we still don’t know what this man did in Moldova #90DayFiance

Mrs. D @vanillacinnamon Which one of y'all complained to Immigration about Andrei?! Kidding, we all know it's Charlie. #90dayfiance Which one of y'all complained to Immigration about Andrei?! Kidding, we all know it's Charlie. #90dayfiance

Jon Rodrigo @JonRodrigoTV

Should he be deported because Family Elizabeth have major issues? NO

#90DayFiance

HappilyEverAfter

#90DayHappilyEverAfter Does Andrei have a big mouth? YESShould he be deported because Family Elizabeth have major issues? NO #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Does Andrei have a big mouth? YESShould he be deported because Family Elizabeth have major issues? NO#90DayFiance#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/J19DiwZHIm

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life This ain't right man Andrei doesn't deserve to be deported because of his past I'm feel sorry for Elizabeth and their daughter if this happens #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance This ain't right man Andrei doesn't deserve to be deported because of his past I'm feel sorry for Elizabeth and their daughter if this happens #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 6

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael said that he missed his wife Angela. He explained that she had stopped sending him money like she promised, so he had to resort to other sources of income, like becoming an influencer.

He also revealed that Angela did not like him hanging around with his friends. Michael was unsure if their marriage was going to survive a long distance relationship.

Angela landed in Nigeria with her friend without telling Michael, and later gave him another chance to delete his Instagram. This was met with an "LOL" from Michael, which further angered her. She then went to his house and tried breaking into his car, since the door was locked.

The episode description read:

"Angela surprises Michael at his home and decides to take back what's hers. Tensions run high at a birthday party for Elizabeth's mum. Shaeeda takes matters into her own hands. Kim challenges Usman. Liz's grandparents question Ed."

Usman celebrated his birthday with his friends and Kim. Kim apologized to KB for throwing a milkshake at his friend. She grew jealous of Ali, Usman’s publicist, but was later relieved to learn that she was just a platonic friend. Ali said that Usman can get any girl in Nigeria because of his stardom.

After the party, Usman was happy with Kim’s behavior and said that he would be able to introduce her to his family. He told Kimberly that his second wife could come from any corner of the world, including America. This angered her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

