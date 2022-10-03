"She's absolutely crazy": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for wanting to control her husband

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 6 tonight at 8 pm ET. Michael told his friends that Angela had promised to take care of him while he got his visa approval so he did not need to work, but for the past several months had not sent him enough money.
He said that he wanted to earn some extra money by becoming a social media influencer, something that is very common in Nigeria. He clarified that he was not flirting with other women on Instagram.
Previously, Michael had asked Angela to send him $5000 to remove his social media account. Michael confessed that he missed Angela but their wedding might not survive the long-distance bonding.
Angela was worried that Michael was cheating on her so she flew to Nigeria to catch him and check his phone, despite being the one who was talking with a Canadian stripper on the phone. She asked Michael to take down his page after landing in the country, but he sent a 'LOL' response not knowing that she was in the country.
After Michael did not open his door, Angela destroyed Michael’s car. Since she was Michael’s wife, everything that he owned was legally hers, making it legal for her to do anything with his property.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela was abusive and manipulative towards Michael, who was just waiting for his wife to send in more money. Fans felt that she just wanted to control Michael.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by Angela's behavior and stated that she was the one cheating on her husband.
Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman celebrated his birthday with his friends and Kim . The latter apologized to KB for her behavior the other night and for throwing a milkshake at his friend. Usman’s publicist Ali also joined the party and Kim became jealous of her age. She said:
"She’s everything that I’m not."
Ali shared that as a superstar, Usman could get any woman in Nigeria. Usman was happy to see her behavior at the party and said that he could now introduce her to his mother.
The couple once again discussed the issue of the second wife. Usman claimed that his second wife could be from anywhere, including America. Kim stated that this was a deal breaker for her. Kim said that she was making many sacrifices for Usman and that their relationship would not work if he did not understand that.
"Angela surprises Michael at his home and decides to take back what's hers. Tensions run high at a birthday party for Elizabeth's mum. Shaeeda takes matters into her own hands. Kim challenges Usman. Liz's grandparents question Ed."
Shaeeda told her friend Eutrice that Bilal did not want to talk about having a baby or talk to a fertility specialist. Eutrice said that there might be a chance that Bilal might change his decision of having kids with Shaeeda by the time she is 40, wasting three years of her life.
The couple later went to a doctor, who suggested the couple wait to have a baby if they were unsure about the decision.
