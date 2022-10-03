"She's absolutely crazy": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for wanting to control her husband

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 6 tonight at 8 pm ET. Michael told his friends that Angela had promised to take care of him while he got his visa approval so he did not need to work, but for the past several months had not sent him enough money.

He said that he wanted to earn some extra money by becoming a social media influencer, something that is very common in Nigeria. He clarified that he was not flirting with other women on Instagram.

Previously, Michael had asked Angela to send him $5000 to remove his social media account. Michael confessed that he missed Angela but their wedding might not survive the long-distance bonding.

Angela was worried that Michael was cheating on her so she flew to Nigeria to catch him and check his phone, despite being the one who was talking with a Canadian stripper on the phone. She asked Michael to take down his page after landing in the country, but he sent a 'LOL' response not knowing that she was in the country.

After Michael did not open his door, Angela destroyed Michael’s car. Since she was Michael’s wife, everything that he owned was legally hers, making it legal for her to do anything with his property.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela was abusive and manipulative towards Michael, who was just waiting for his wife to send in more money. Fans felt that she just wanted to control Michael.

Krd0880 @KristenD0819

She's absolutely crazy

#90DayFiance I'm honestly sick of watching Angela being a hypocrite. She yells at Michael about everything he does yet she doesn't want him supporting himself. She has to have a way to control him.She's absolutely crazy #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I'm honestly sick of watching Angela being a hypocrite. She yells at Michael about everything he does yet she doesn't want him supporting himself. She has to have a way to control him.She's absolutely crazy#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

✝️🇺🇸🇯🇴 @natttt_b



She failed to mention that she has trust issues & doesn’t want him to work



So looks like she threatens to not send $$ when she’s upset at him



HappilyEverAfter LMAO love how Angela made it sound like Michael is just demanding $$$ all of a suddenShe failed to mention that she has trust issues & doesn’t want him to workSo looks like she threatens to not send $$ when she’s upset at him #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance LMAO love how Angela made it sound like Michael is just demanding $$$ all of a suddenShe failed to mention that she has trust issues & doesn’t want him to workSo looks like she threatens to not send $$ when she’s upset at him #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? slam Angela for being abusive

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked by Angela's behavior and stated that she was the one cheating on her husband.

Patti Kay @PattiKay7

If he got a visa without her, she would lose her mind, and the Dollar General ponytail on it.



HappilyEverAfter

#90DayFiance

#90dayfianceAngela

HEA At this point, Michael has taken so much abuse from Angela he qualifies for a VAWA visa.If he got a visa without her, she would lose her mind, and the Dollar General ponytail on it. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA At this point, Michael has taken so much abuse from Angela he qualifies for a VAWA visa. If he got a visa without her, she would lose her mind, and the Dollar General ponytail on it.#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance#90dayfianceAngela #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/iTdlQlgbsU

Carmen @jerzygirl_27 Bilal is so freaking mean and I love you Yara I love you but Jovi right, 🤷🏻‍♀️ you can wait. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Angela bullying Michael over an Ig Account 🙄 yet she dancing with another man on TikTok and Kimberly making a fool of herself. BooBilal is so freaking meanand I love you Yara I love you but Jovi right, 🤷🏻‍♀️ you can wait. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Angela bullying Michael over an Ig Account 🙄 yet she dancing with another man on TikTok and Kimberly making a fool of herself. Boo 😒 Bilal is so freaking mean 😑 and I love you Yara I love you but Jovi right, 🤷🏻‍♀️ you can wait. #90DayFiance

Chill Will @kenneth80345354 Michael if you can still love this trash that came with her smoking buddy, you are a damn fool...and the pillow talk gang sure seem to support this trash bigot Angela #90DayFiance Michael if you can still love this trash that came with her smoking buddy, you are a damn fool...and the pillow talk gang sure seem to support this trash bigot Angela #90DayFiance

Shewonna @Shewonna You chose to use and manipulate that young Nigerian so shut up and sit down meemaw!! When you’re already a hot mess adding alcohol and pills will only make you worse Angela!!You chose to use and manipulate that young Nigerian so shut up and sit down meemaw!! #90DayFiance When you’re already a hot mess adding alcohol and pills will only make you worse Angela!! 😡 You chose to use and manipulate that young Nigerian so shut up and sit down meemaw!! #90DayFiance

🍷Fendii Williams @FendiiWilliams The fact that Angela is mad at Michael making money is crazy. That’s probably why he asked for $5000 - because she doesn’t want him to work! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter The fact that Angela is mad at Michael making money is crazy. That’s probably why he asked for $5000 - because she doesn’t want him to work! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman celebrated his birthday with his friends and Kim . The latter apologized to KB for her behavior the other night and for throwing a milkshake at his friend. Usman’s publicist Ali also joined the party and Kim became jealous of her age. She said:

"She’s everything that I’m not."

Ali shared that as a superstar, Usman could get any woman in Nigeria. Usman was happy to see her behavior at the party and said that he could now introduce her to his mother.

The couple once again discussed the issue of the second wife. Usman claimed that his second wife could be from anywhere, including America. Kim stated that this was a deal breaker for her. Kim said that she was making many sacrifices for Usman and that their relationship would not work if he did not understand that.

The episode description reads:

"Angela surprises Michael at his home and decides to take back what's hers. Tensions run high at a birthday party for Elizabeth's mum. Shaeeda takes matters into her own hands. Kim challenges Usman. Liz's grandparents question Ed."

Shaeeda told her friend Eutrice that Bilal did not want to talk about having a baby or talk to a fertility specialist. Eutrice said that there might be a chance that Bilal might change his decision of having kids with Shaeeda by the time she is 40, wasting three years of her life.

The couple later went to a doctor, who suggested the couple wait to have a baby if they were unsure about the decision.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes