When did Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet get married? 90 Day Fiancé couple becomes parents for second time

90 Day Fiancé couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have become parents for the second time since their marriage in 2017. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The duo announced the arrival of their son, Winston Leo Castravet, through their Instagram post on Friday, October 7, revealing that the boy weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 20 inch long at birth. The couple is already parents of a three-year-old daughter, Eleanor Louise, who was born in 2019.

90 Day Fiancé couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet's relationship explored

Viewers first met 90 Day Fiancé couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet in Season 5 of the TLC reality drama. The series documented their journey, how they first met in Dublin and how they fared during their K-1 visa process. The reality star's then returned for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

The couple has been through a lot of drama throughout their relationship. Andrei never had a good relationship with Elizabeth’s family from the beginning. Her sister has always disliked Andrei for joining their family business. He even had a physical altercation with Elizabeth’s brother, but shared a cordial relationship with his father-in-law.

Despite all the complications and hate, the couple married in Florida for the first time in 2017 in front of family and friends. They welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, in January 2019.

Elizabeth and Andrei then remarried in September 2020 in Andrei’s home country, Moldova, as his family could not attend their first wedding.

The couple claimed that their second wedding, which aired on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, would have been a simple and low-key affair but the bash caught Elizabeth's family off guard as it was an extravagant affair. At the time, Andrei explained:

“Entertainment at Moldovan weddings are always a big thing. We have nice music, high quality dancers and singers. It's going to be nice.”

However, Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn, was not pleased with the lavish wedding. She said:

"Andrei and Libby's wedding is so over-the-top. The way that they were describing this reception was that it was going to be low-key and everything. And then we walk in and it's like oh, this is where the f--- all the money has gone that my dad has given them.”

Elizabeth loves her kids and expressed her wish to expand the family in a 2020 YouTube video, saying:

“I have always said that I wanted four kids. I come from a large family. There’s seven kids in my family and I always said I’d have maybe half of that.”

Two years later, in March 2022, Elizabeth announced she was pregnant again with their second child. The 31-year-old mom displayed her baby bump in a beachside family photo with Andrei and Ellie and wrote in the caption:

"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!"

She further added:

“Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma! We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!”

The family recently welcomed their second child and has been showered with love and blessings by fans and friends in the post. Elizabeth and Andrei are now looking forward to a happier future with their kids.

