When did Kylie Jenner give birth to her second child? Reality star goes viral for lactating on t-shirt

Kylie Jenner is trending again. The 25-year-old mom recently uploaded a video on TikTok talking about her new TikTok series called Kylie In The Kar.

As she recorded, the youngest Jenner sister, who gave birth to her second child in February 2022, noticed a spot on her chest and said:

“Oops! Looks like I’m lactating.”

Kylie went ahead and continued her video where she talked about new makeup launches from her brand.

The video went viral and received over 6 million views on the platform.

Kylie shares her second child and son with rapper Travis Scott. The pair also have a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie Jenner changed the name of her son, who was born in February 2022

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child and son on February 2, 2022. The makeup mogul posted a first glimpse of her newborn in a post in February, just a week after his birth. The image includes a close-up shot of Travis holding the baby's hand.

She posted more images of the infant, but none of them included his face in it.

The couple originally announced his name as Wolf, but recently revealed plans to change it. Kylie Jenner announced it on Instagram in March and wrote:

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore we just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

She shared that the child's moniker remains Wolf in legal papers, but the family has started calling him a different name. She also shared that the couple were not ready to share his new name with the public because they felt they might change it again.

The businesswoman spoke about it during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and said:

“Well, you know, Travis does—he likes to sometimes, like, one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and like change it again. So, we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until maybe…”

Kris Jenner, who was also a part of the interview, cut her in the middle and joked:

“He’s 21.”

However, Kylie did provide a clue regarding the new name, saying that it was no longer inspired by an animal.

Kylie Jenner noticed the spot on her t-shirt while recording a TikTok

In the video, Kylie was seen wearing a gray top and black glasses, as she explained that several followers thought that she didn't know how to drive. She said:

“Last time I did a TikTok in the car… it seemed to just p**s some people off, I think some people thought that it was, like, fake or that I really don’t drive myself, which is just silly.”

That was when she noticed a spot on her shirt but without giving it too much thought, Kylie continued talking about lip products from her new Kris collection.

The mega influencer later informed her viewers that she would be changing her shirt before heading out to get a body scan for her Halloween plans. Her video was viewed over 6 million times and has over 7.6k comments.

Here are some of the comments on her TikTok.

Comments on the video (Image via @kyliejenner/TikTok)

Recently, Kylie Jenner also seemingly made fun of haters who trolled her for dropping her phone in an August TikTok. The Hulu star recorded a video where she dropped her phone in the car before picking it up and proceeding with the recording.

They accused her of intentionally dropping her phone in order to look relatable. Kylie Jenner shut them down by saying that people were giving her too much credit for being her authentic self.

