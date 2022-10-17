"I can't stand Ed": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Big Ed as he breaks up with Liz 

Tonight on season 7, episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz had an argument after their engagement party. During the argument, Ed forced Liz to tell him about her past relationship with another woman. Although Liz tried to convince him that she was not attracted to any woman, he did not listen to her.

The couple then fought about Ed calling Liz fat. However, he denied the accusation, saying that he just wanted them to make "healthy life choices." When Liz tried to tell Ed that he was insecure and did not let her hang out with anyone, he simply deemed her friends "trashy" and called her out for being mean.

Ed was also upset to learn that Liz had thrown away their $13,000 engagement ring. He said that she was "dumb" and told her to get out of his life.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Ed was gaslighting his now ex-partner and slammed him for his behavior.

Fans call out Ed for gaslighting Liz (Image via RainMaker825/Twitter)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Ed for being toxic

In the latest episode, Liz revealed that she still had a curfew and that Ed did not want her to hang out with her own friends. She also slammed him for lying to the cameras and saying that she had asked him to stop meeting his female friends.

Ed called Liz "childish" for walking home from a restaurant in an unsafe neighborhood. He also said she was bisexual, and stated that everyone had warned him against getting into a relationship with her. Liz was heartbroken by his statements and said that she would move out the very next day.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed Ed for his behavior towards Liz and felt that he was manipulating her. They also doubted whether the ring that he bought for Liz was really as expensive as he claimed it was.

Sumit’s endless excuses @backtobish #90dayfiance Big ED is a textbook manipulator. Puts his partner down so she doesn’t have the self confidence to leave, isolates her from friends/family who may bring up red flags, turn every issue into the other person’s fault, belittle, say you love them when they try to leave Big ED is a textbook manipulator. Puts his partner down so she doesn’t have the self confidence to leave, isolates her from friends/family who may bring up red flags, turn every issue into the other person’s fault, belittle, say you love them when they try to leave 🚩#90dayfiance

Anthony Taylor @uchouten #90DayFiance

Ma goodness Ed is doing the most. why is she dealing with this emotional

Abuse?? #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEAMa goodness Ed is doing the most. why is she dealing with this emotionalAbuse?? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEAMa goodness Ed is doing the most. why is she dealing with this emotionalAbuse?? https://t.co/bhExdOnPMY

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 It’s never been a secret who Ed is. Liz needs therapy to help her repair her self-worth. #90DayFiance It’s never been a secret who Ed is. Liz needs therapy to help her repair her self-worth. #90DayFiance https://t.co/iTkNVjfBvH

Darius Marquis @marquis357 90DayFiance @90DayFiance Ed doubles down on accusations that Liz has dated women in the past, as the tension between the two continues to grow. #90DayFiance Ed doubles down on accusations that Liz has dated women in the past, as the tension between the two continues to grow. #90DayFiance https://t.co/2T1DtGYu64 Ed never learns to stop asking someone he's with about their previous lives which is none of his business at all! He is so nosy! Above all, why do he gotta be asking Liz about she is or not what Ed think she is? #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter twitter.com/90DayFiance/st… Ed never learns to stop asking someone he's with about their previous lives which is none of his business at all! He is so nosy! Above all, why do he gotta be asking Liz about she is or not what Ed think she is? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter twitter.com/90DayFiance/st…

Dave @DaveFlame45 Big Ed and Bilal have one thing in common. They like to blame their relationship problems on their significant other! #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HEA Big Ed and Bilal have one thing in common. They like to blame their relationship problems on their significant other! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/XTEPYhcHSx

Fans believe Liz was in a toxic relationship (Image via TV_Mark2015/ Twitter)

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 7

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed and Liz hosted their engagement party, where Ed's mother and sister were not in attendance. During the party, Liz got into an argument with another woman and the latter had to be escorted out. Big Ed knew that the other woman belonged to the LGBTQ community, and claimed that he felt a spark between her and Liz.

He asked Liz if she had a history with the woman. This upset Liz and she ran out of the party. Ed later called her and asked her to pack her stuff, adding that she was not ready to get married.

Meanwhile, Michael's brother tried to stop the fight between Michael and Angela, but the latter hit Michael, stating that he will not be coming to America on her visa. She also said that she had decided to leave Nigeria.

Andrei met his immigration lawyer, who informed him of another interview to get a green card. She said that this usually does not happen in cases involving a child. When she asked him about his past in Moldova, Andrei confessed to being a witness in some cases there.

This did not satisfy the lawyer and she asked him if someone might have reported him to the authorities. Andrei then admitted that there were some people who wanted him out of America.

The episode description read:

"Ed doubts Liz's faithfulness; Jenny and Sumit explore their erotic side; Andrei is alarmed to hear that someone may have reported him to immigration; Usman prepares his mother for Kim; Michael confronts Angela after she destroys his car."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

