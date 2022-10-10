90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7: Fans react as Ed and Liz hint at 9th break up

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 7 aired tonight, October 9, at 8 pm ET on TLC. In the episode, Ed and Elizabeth wanted to enjoy their engagement night, but things quickly got out of hand when Ed questioned Liz’s sexuality based on an off-camera fight she had with a friend who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

Ed felt that during the fight, Liz and her friend cast intimate looks at each other. He later asked Liz whether they had dated in the past. This angered Liz, and she left their engagement party without answering him. Ed wanted to get more clarity about her past relationship but Liz called out Ed and said that he was the "most pathetic piece of sh*t" she had ever known.

Liz was later seen crying in the streets and remembering her grandparents' warning about the couple's age difference. She also reconsidered the vows she was about to take with Ed. She said:

"I would 100 percent take care of him, but if I were to be fragile tomorrow, I don't think he would take care of me in the way I would take care of him, and that's what f**king sucks."

Ed was worried about Liz and called her. During their conversation, he said that she "ruined" the entire evening and claimed that he was convinced that something was going on between the two girls. He gave Liz an ultimatum about telling her the truth and eventually said:

"Leave the ring, pack your stuff and move out. You're not ready to get married."

Ed did want to marry Liz, but not without knowing the entire truth.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed the couple for being ridiculous. They called out Liz for being immature and Ed for being insecure. Some also speculated that the latest rift might cause the couple to break up for the ninth time.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react as Ed breaks his engagement with Liz

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam the "toxic" couple. Liz was called out for being married multiple times and many netizens advised her to get therapy. Fans also felt that Ed was gaslighting Liz owing to his own insecurity about his relationship.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Jeni Rock⚾️⚾️⚾️ @JeniRock42 Um Liz…but you ARE embarrassing yourself! So immature and can’t handle her liquor, I can see why she has been divorced so many times by the age of 29! 🙄🥴 #90DayFiance #90DayFiance PillowTalk Um Liz…but you ARE embarrassing yourself! So immature and can’t handle her liquor, I can see why she has been divorced so many times by the age of 29! 🙄🥴 #90DayFiance #90DayFiancePillowTalk

hiya y’all @watruthinkinbro LMFAOOOOO Ed dead serious talking to Liz: “Are you a lesbian?” I CANNOT WITH THE INSECURITY 🤣 it’s sad at this point #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter LMFAOOOOO Ed dead serious talking to Liz: “Are you a lesbian?” I CANNOT WITH THE INSECURITY 🤣 it’s sad at this point #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

bri @brileighh11 Ed is an ass. Liz is immature, cause why you running in the street barefoot. Throw the whole relationship away #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Ed is an ass. Liz is immature, cause why you running in the street barefoot. Throw the whole relationship away #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/9U7DzpZTOz

Kat 😘 @MsKittyPretty Liz & Ed want their family & friends to accept & encourage their marriage but then act like some lil teenagers & fight at their engagement party. They make me want to vomit. Good luck with that marriage! 🤣🤮🤮🤮🤮 #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Liz & Ed want their family & friends to accept & encourage their marriage but then act like some lil teenagers & fight at their engagement party. They make me want to vomit. Good luck with that marriage! 🤣🤮🤮🤮🤮 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Ed and Liz should have never got together anyway knowing how many times they broke up over issues that's not healthy #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Ed and Liz should have never got together anyway knowing how many times they broke up over issues that's not healthy #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei was shocked to learn that someone might have reported him to the immigration office as he was asked to do another interview with the officer.

His lawyer also said that she had never seen a case involving a child where the father was not issued an instant green card via mail.

She tried to confirm that Andrei was not involved in any criminal activities.

The episode description read:

"Ed doubts Liz's faithfulness; Jenny and Sumit explore their erotic side; Andrei is alarmed to hear that someone may have reported him to immigration; Usman prepares his mother for Kim; Michael confronts Angela after she destroys his car."

Michael was shocked to see his wife destroy his car. He tried to ask Angela what was happening but she pushed him against a wall. As the couple was about to fight, Michael's brother intervened and a producer had to escort Angela out of Michael's property.

She cried in the car, and said that she still loved him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

