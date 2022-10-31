"The delusion": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans don't think Usman's family will accept Kim as his first wife

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 10 aired on TLC on Sunday, October 30, at 8 pm ET. This week, Kim was once again seen trying to impress Usman's family by showing them pictures of her son and telling them about her military service.
Usman's family was impressed by Kim. His brother Faruq even apologized to her for his previous behavior. However, this happiness was short lived as Usman's mother Fadimatu soon brought up the matter of her son's wedding, saying that he needed to marry another woman before he married Kim.
Kim did not want Usman to meet any other woman and felt that this was a test by Usman's mother. However, Usman later clarified that Fadimatu really wanted him to marry another woman who could give her grandchildren. He said that she could only accept Kim as the second wife, but Kim wanted to be the first wife.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Usman's family would never accept Kim as his suitable partner, and that she would not marry him since he did not want to go against his mother's wishes. Many also felt that she was being delusional about having a lot of powers as the "first wife."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans ask Kim to go back to America
Kim's last meeting with Usman's family did not go well as Fadimatu had asked them to leave her house. Usman (31) had told Kim that the first wife held all the power and he just wanted to marry another woman from his own culture to have his children.
However, Fadimatu wanted Usman to marry a younger woman before marrying Kim, who is 52-years-old.
In their second meeting, Kim told Fadimatu that she was also connected to her family in the USA. Usman once again reminded her that he would not marry her without his mother's approval.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Kim would never become Usman's first wife. Many said that she should return to America.
What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10?
This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela was shocked to learn that her husband Michael had lied to her about wanting to delete his Instagram account. Michael deemed it a "lie of love" and claimed that he said it since he wanted Angela to calm down and talk to him lovingly.
He explained that he was not flirting with other women and asked Kim to delete her own account before asking him to do so. She complied.
When Yara told Jovi about her plans to see apartments in Prague, he reminded her that they had a life together in the USA. Yara's mother said that she would take care of Mylah if the couple decided to stay back. Libby announced her second pregnancy with Andrei.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.