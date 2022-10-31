"The delusion": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans don't think Usman's family will accept Kim as his first wife

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 10 aired on TLC on Sunday, October 30, at 8 pm ET. This week, Kim was once again seen trying to impress Usman's family by showing them pictures of her son and telling them about her military service.

Usman's family was impressed by Kim. His brother Faruq even apologized to her for his previous behavior. However, this happiness was short lived as Usman's mother Fadimatu soon brought up the matter of her son's wedding, saying that he needed to marry another woman before he married Kim.

Kim did not want Usman to meet any other woman and felt that this was a test by Usman's mother. However, Usman later clarified that Fadimatu really wanted him to marry another woman who could give her grandchildren. He said that she could only accept Kim as the second wife, but Kim wanted to be the first wife.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Usman's family would never accept Kim as his suitable partner, and that she would not marry him since he did not want to go against his mother's wishes. Many also felt that she was being delusional about having a lot of powers as the "first wife."

LNZ @valuemymind the delusion.

#90DayFiance Kim really thinks the “first wife” is so much more privileged and superior to any additional wives.the delusion. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA Kim really thinks the “first wife” is so much more privileged and superior to any additional wives. 😂 the delusion.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans ask Kim to go back to America

Kim's last meeting with Usman's family did not go well as Fadimatu had asked them to leave her house. Usman (31) had told Kim that the first wife held all the power and he just wanted to marry another woman from his own culture to have his children.

However, Fadimatu wanted Usman to marry a younger woman before marrying Kim, who is 52-years-old.

In their second meeting, Kim told Fadimatu that she was also connected to her family in the USA. Usman once again reminded her that he would not marry her without his mother's approval.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Kim would never become Usman's first wife. Many said that she should return to America.

#90DayFiance Kim needs to let go of being the first wife.It will never happen in this lifetime. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA Kim needs to let go of being the first wife. It will never happen in this lifetime.#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFiance

Kelsey @seybrown2 Kim how many times does Usman have to tell you to buzz off? Seriously. #90DayFiance Kim how many times does Usman have to tell you to buzz off? Seriously. #90DayFiance

John Wess @imJohnWess213 Usman family was impressed with Kim's military service record. All smiles. But at the end of the day. They still want Kim too be the second wife. How many L's is this woman going to take? #90DayFiance Usman family was impressed with Kim's military service record. All smiles. But at the end of the day. They still want Kim too be the second wife. How many L's is this woman going to take? #90DayFiance https://t.co/TrXWtOcFSZ

Paige @bunnygypsy I feel like usman is happy his family doesn’t like Kim lmao. That’s his way out #90DayFiance I feel like usman is happy his family doesn’t like Kim lmao. That’s his way out #90DayFiance

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun OMG.. shut up Kim!?! They are not going to like you. They think you are older than they would prefer. Just tell them he can have a 1st wife so you can have your celebrity crush #90DayFiance OMG.. shut up Kim!?! They are not going to like you. They think you are older than they would prefer. Just tell them he can have a 1st wife so you can have your celebrity crush #90DayFiance

Jack @J_Rog18 This show is solely for the delusional!!! Kim just said she'd never let a man manipulate her... Baby girl that ship has sailed... #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter This show is solely for the delusional!!! Kim just said she'd never let a man manipulate her... Baby girl that ship has sailed... #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Jack @J_Rog18 KIM BA LEE pleaseeeeeee go home to America and don't date anyone, just take some time for SELF!!! Watch the show back and learn something from this!!! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter KIM BA LEE pleaseeeeeee go home to America and don't date anyone, just take some time for SELF!!! Watch the show back and learn something from this!!! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela was shocked to learn that her husband Michael had lied to her about wanting to delete his Instagram account. Michael deemed it a "lie of love" and claimed that he said it since he wanted Angela to calm down and talk to him lovingly.

He explained that he was not flirting with other women and asked Kim to delete her own account before asking him to do so. She complied.

When Yara told Jovi about her plans to see apartments in Prague, he reminded her that they had a life together in the USA. Yara's mother said that she would take care of Mylah if the couple decided to stay back. Libby announced her second pregnancy with Andrei.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

