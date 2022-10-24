"Angela is unbearable!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans advise Michael to leave Angela

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 9 tonight, i.e, October 23 at 9 pm ET. In the episode, Angela became upset with Michael because he refused to give her his phone so that she could check if he was cheating on her. She also wanted him to take down his Instagram.

Michael tried to explain to her that he was just trying to work as an influencer to provide for his family, but Angela did not think he was capable of making that much money via social media. She yelled at her husband and gave him an ultimatum, saying that if he did not take down his Instagram by the next day, she would divorce him, leading to his visa being rejected.

Michael said that he was tired of being the silent partner and considered moving on without Angela. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans also agreed with Michael and asked him to leave Angela because she was "unbearable."

#90DayFiance Michael…the visa could not be worth it. Angela is unbearable! There must be another way. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Michael…the visa could not be worth it. Angela is unbearable! There must be another way.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Angela for abusing Michael

During their confrontation, Angela kept on shouting at Michael and kicking his table.

Although he tried to calmly explain his profession, Angela took it in the wrong direction, claiming that he had blocked her because he was flirting with other women on Instagram.

When Michael pointed out that Angela had also recorded a duet with another man, she said that she did it to make Michael jealous. She then accused him of not even responding to the video. By the end of their fight, Angela threatened to divorce Michael, knowing fully well that this would lead to his visa being declined.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for abusing her husband. Many also asked him to "stay in Nigeria and have peace."

CapitalK @KFisCapK Michael better keep that Instagram. Can you imagine being talked to like that every day? Nahhhh. Stay in Nigeria and have peace. #90DayFiance Michael better keep that Instagram. Can you imagine being talked to like that every day? Nahhhh. Stay in Nigeria and have peace. #90DayFiance

Mahkol, saying what we’ve all been thinking since like 2019 or whatever “I’m getting tired of it all…”Mahkol, saying what we’ve all been thinking since like 2019 or whatever #90DayFiance “I’m getting tired of it all…”Mahkol, saying what we’ve all been thinking since like 2019 or whatever #90DayFiance

Your Bestie On Duty @LifestyleTonya Why is Angela allowed to stay on this show with this abuse!!! If it was a man TLC would have been cut ties #90DayFiance Why is Angela allowed to stay on this show with this abuse!!! If it was a man TLC would have been cut ties #90DayFiance

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Now Angela's trying to use the visa to get him to do what she wants. That visa is not coming idk why she's lying to him. Its been over 5 yrs let him move on already why keep dragging it out. She wants Canada man anyway #90DayFiance Now Angela's trying to use the visa to get him to do what she wants. That visa is not coming idk why she's lying to him. Its been over 5 yrs let him move on already why keep dragging it out. She wants Canada man anyway #90DayFiance

#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter Michael cut ur loses and find a more frail, nicer old white lady in the states for a green card. #90DayFiance Michael cut ur loses and find a more frail, nicer old white lady in the states for a green card. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter

J Stan @BackstanAja Again, screaming at this man, calling him a b1+€h over Instagram? Over Ig? Then to say you did stuff on social media so you could get his attention so you could further cuss him out if he asked you to stop? Senility, got to be it. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Again, screaming at this man, calling him a b1+€h over Instagram? Over Ig? Then to say you did stuff on social media so you could get his attention so you could further cuss him out if he asked you to stop? Senility, got to be it. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

Ana Sofía @SofiaMata35 Michael please move on! I’m tired of Angela always screaming and I’m not even in a relationship with her #90DayFiance Michael please move on! I’m tired of Angela always screaming and I’m not even in a relationship with her #90DayFiance

A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 8

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei and Elizabeth went to the immigration office to give an interview for Andrei's green card. The couple practiced some questions before going to the interview but ultimately gave different answers to the question regarding how they met each other.

Elizabeth told Andrei that she would follow him to Moldova but was upset that her daughter would not be able to grow up around her family. Andrei said that he would sue any family member of hers if he found out that they were trying to get him deported.

On the other hand, Liz threw away her engagement ring in the grass and fought with Ed when he accused her of being in a relationship with another woman. She clarified that she was not homosexual.

Shaeeda went to her fertility doctor with Bilal. Her doctor told her that she should not wait to have children because her egg count was very low. He felt that Bilal did not want children and said that they could look at other options if they wanted to wait.

Shaeeda said that if Bilal did not want to be a father, it was going to be a deal breaker for their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.

