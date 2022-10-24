"Angela is unbearable!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans advise Michael to leave Angela

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 9 tonight, i.e, October 23 at 9 pm ET. In the episode, Angela became upset with Michael because he refused to give her his phone so that she could check if he was cheating on her. She also wanted him to take down his Instagram.
Michael tried to explain to her that he was just trying to work as an influencer to provide for his family, but Angela did not think he was capable of making that much money via social media. She yelled at her husband and gave him an ultimatum, saying that if he did not take down his Instagram by the next day, she would divorce him, leading to his visa being rejected.
Michael said that he was tired of being the silent partner and considered moving on without Angela. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans also agreed with Michael and asked him to leave Angela because she was "unbearable."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Angela for abusing Michael
During their confrontation, Angela kept on shouting at Michael and kicking his table.
Although he tried to calmly explain his profession, Angela took it in the wrong direction, claiming that he had blocked her because he was flirting with other women on Instagram.
When Michael pointed out that Angela had also recorded a duet with another man, she said that she did it to make Michael jealous. She then accused him of not even responding to the video. By the end of their fight, Angela threatened to divorce Michael, knowing fully well that this would lead to his visa being declined.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for abusing her husband. Many also asked him to "stay in Nigeria and have peace."
A recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 8
Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei and Elizabeth went to the immigration office to give an interview for Andrei's green card. The couple practiced some questions before going to the interview but ultimately gave different answers to the question regarding how they met each other.
Elizabeth told Andrei that she would follow him to Moldova but was upset that her daughter would not be able to grow up around her family. Andrei said that he would sue any family member of hers if he found out that they were trying to get him deported.
On the other hand, Liz threw away her engagement ring in the grass and fought with Ed when he accused her of being in a relationship with another woman. She clarified that she was not homosexual.
Shaeeda went to her fertility doctor with Bilal. Her doctor told her that she should not wait to have children because her egg count was very low. He felt that Bilal did not want children and said that they could look at other options if they wanted to wait.
Shaeeda said that if Bilal did not want to be a father, it was going to be a deal breaker for their relationship.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs every Sunday on TLC at 8 pm ET.