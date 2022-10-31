Create

"Yara's playing games": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Yara for hiding her plan of moving from Jovi

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Oct 31, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Will Yara uproot her family from USA to be her mother? (Images via yarazaya/ Instagram)
Will Yara uproot her family from USA to be her mother? (Images via yarazaya/ Instagram)

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10 tonight, i.e. October 30 at 8 pm ET. This week, Yara went sightseeing in Prague with her mother Olga and was excited to see European "buildings and people." Yara's mother asked her to move to Europe and offered to help her take care of Mylah.

Olga said that if Yara moved to Prague, she would be able to spend more time working and hanging out with her friends, instead of taking care of her daughter. She had secretly sent Yara pictures of an apartment in Prague, about which Yara did not tell Jovi.

Yara knew that Jovi would be angry at her if she talked about moving to Europe, but felt that the couple could sort things out after the move.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Yara was betraying Jovi by not telling him about her intentions.

Who's gonna pay for Yara's family apartment? Jovi? He's a little slow, but not that slow. Yara's playing games. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react as Yara wishes to leave USA

Yara had not seen her mother for the past two years and was worried about her well-being amidst the war in Ukraine. Now in Prague, Yara shared last week that even though she had been with her mother for just a couple of hours, Olga spending time with Mylah had made her want to:

"Honestly want to stay here for a longer time"

This was not something the couple had planned on doing before coming to Prague.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked when they learned about Yara's plan to move to Prague and not even tell Jovi the truth. Jovi has a job back in America, but Yara does not. Fans felt that Yara could just visit her mother instead of uprooting her entire family from America.

Yara’s worried Jovi will be mad she got an apartment in Prague? Um, OF COURSE he will. Who wouldn’t be??Anyone else starting not to like Yara?#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter
@90dayenthusiast @90DayFiance Yep! I think Yara totally planned it out. She does not treat Jovi well. #90DayFiance
@CoupledwChaos Also, it seems Jovi has a very specific type of job he may not be able to have anywhere else. Americans can’t magically get jobs all over the world and Yara must know that.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter
I understand Yara misses her family but the way she is going about things is wrong. She can’t hide moving to Prague from Jovi. #90DayFiance
No need to get an apartment,. Just get an Airbnb every other month for when Jovi goes to work... #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHAE #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #IRTTVC
Yara thinks Jovi would just quit his job and move to Europe in the middle of a war. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance https://t.co/sejSmrZ4mN
-Is Yara that deluded into thinking that Jovi would have no problem moving to Prague? How would he work? I'm pretty sure whoever he works for doesn't have a location in Prague that he can transfer to.#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter
You can’t look at apartments in Prague and not tell Jovi. You’re married and that’s his daughter too. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/rSicJQWGCo
Sounds like Yara and her mom were plotting this Euro move while Jovi's been at work #90DayFiance https://t.co/N0It9l34sx

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 9

The episode description read:

"The meeting with Usman's family puts Kim in a compromising position; Liz hunts down her lost engagement ring; Angela makes Michael choose between her and his social media; Sumit meets with his family without Jenny; Yara reunites with her mom."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim tried to convince Usman’s family that she had bought the bull as a gift for Usman's mother, Fadimatu. The latter, however, was adamant that it was a bribe and advised Usman to first marry a woman from his own culture and then marry Kim.

When she opposed this, Fadimatu asked Kim to leave her house. Kim was upset that Usman’s family did not see her for who she was and instead compared her to Usman's ex-wife. Usman told Kim that he could not go against his mother.

Meanwhile, Angela confessed that she still loved Michael. Michael felt that Angela was only telling one side of the story and making him look like the bad guy. He explained to Angela that he just wanted to earn money as an influencer. When he asked her why she made duets with another man, Angela stated that she just wanted to make Michael jealous.

Sumit met his aunt and said that he would plan kids to win back his parents' love.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...