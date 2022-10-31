"Yara's playing games": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Yara for hiding her plan of moving from Jovi

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10 tonight, i.e. October 30 at 8 pm ET. This week, Yara went sightseeing in Prague with her mother Olga and was excited to see European "buildings and people." Yara's mother asked her to move to Europe and offered to help her take care of Mylah.

Olga said that if Yara moved to Prague, she would be able to spend more time working and hanging out with her friends, instead of taking care of her daughter. She had secretly sent Yara pictures of an apartment in Prague, about which Yara did not tell Jovi.

Yara knew that Jovi would be angry at her if she talked about moving to Europe, but felt that the couple could sort things out after the move.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Yara was betraying Jovi by not telling him about her intentions.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react as Yara wishes to leave USA

Yara had not seen her mother for the past two years and was worried about her well-being amidst the war in Ukraine. Now in Prague, Yara shared last week that even though she had been with her mother for just a couple of hours, Olga spending time with Mylah had made her want to:

"Honestly want to stay here for a longer time"

This was not something the couple had planned on doing before coming to Prague.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked when they learned about Yara's plan to move to Prague and not even tell Jovi the truth. Jovi has a job back in America, but Yara does not. Fans felt that Yara could just visit her mother instead of uprooting her entire family from America.

BigEdsNeck_ @eds_neck



Um, OF COURSE he will. Who wouldn’t be??

Anyone else starting not to like Yara?

#90DayFiance Yara’s worried Jovi will be mad she got an apartment in Prague?Um, OF COURSE he will. Who wouldn’t be??Anyone else starting not to like Yara? #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Yara’s worried Jovi will be mad she got an apartment in Prague? Um, OF COURSE he will. Who wouldn’t be??Anyone else starting not to like Yara?#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Bonnie @BmC54481

#90DayFiance @CoupledwChaos Also, it seems Jovi has a very specific type of job he may not be able to have anywhere else. Americans can’t magically get jobs all over the world and Yara must know that. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @CoupledwChaos Also, it seems Jovi has a very specific type of job he may not be able to have anywhere else. Americans can’t magically get jobs all over the world and Yara must know that.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Alicia @AliciaJ_71 I understand Yara misses her family but the way she is going about things is wrong. She can’t hide moving to Prague from Jovi. #90DayFiance I understand Yara misses her family but the way she is going about things is wrong. She can’t hide moving to Prague from Jovi. #90DayFiance

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter -Is Yara that deluded into thinking that Jovi would have no problem moving to Prague? How would he work? I'm pretty sure whoever he works for doesn't have a location in Prague that he can transfer to. -Is Yara that deluded into thinking that Jovi would have no problem moving to Prague? How would he work? I'm pretty sure whoever he works for doesn't have a location in Prague that he can transfer to.#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Shanique @shnnbrtt_ Sounds like Yara and her mom were plotting this Euro move while Jovi's been at work #90DayFiance Sounds like Yara and her mom were plotting this Euro move while Jovi's been at work #90DayFiance https://t.co/N0It9l34sx

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 9

The episode description read:

"The meeting with Usman's family puts Kim in a compromising position; Liz hunts down her lost engagement ring; Angela makes Michael choose between her and his social media; Sumit meets with his family without Jenny; Yara reunites with her mom."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim tried to convince Usman’s family that she had bought the bull as a gift for Usman's mother, Fadimatu. The latter, however, was adamant that it was a bribe and advised Usman to first marry a woman from his own culture and then marry Kim.

When she opposed this, Fadimatu asked Kim to leave her house. Kim was upset that Usman’s family did not see her for who she was and instead compared her to Usman's ex-wife. Usman told Kim that he could not go against his mother.

Meanwhile, Angela confessed that she still loved Michael. Michael felt that Angela was only telling one side of the story and making him look like the bad guy. He explained to Angela that he just wanted to earn money as an influencer. When he asked her why she made duets with another man, Angela stated that she just wanted to make Michael jealous.

Sumit met his aunt and said that he would plan kids to win back his parents' love.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

