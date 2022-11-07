"Not the best move": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Yara for wanting to buy a place in Prague

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired a new episode on Sunday, November 6. This week, Yara, Jovi and Yara's mother went apartment hunting in Prague. Yara had hidden this from Jovi earlier and later told him that she was just looking at apartments but would not buy anything.

The apartment they found was very small with only one living room. Yara was shocked to learn the price of a three-bedroom house since she was not working or earning any money. Jovi was angry at Yara for hiding the fact that she wanted to stay back in Prague.

Yara told Jovi that her father had left her mother when she was a child, and she just wanted to save her daughter from the same fate. She also mentioned the possibility that if something happened to Jovi, she would be left with no money. Additionally, she voiced her concerns about Jovi trying to manipulate her.

Jovi said Yara was being influenced by her mother. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans agreed with Jovi and felt that his wife was behaving like a child.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react as Yara becomes insecure in her relationship

Yara and Jovi came to Prague to visit Yara's mother amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yara's mother had told Yara to find a place for herself in Prague just in case things went south and she wanted her own place. Although she did go apartment hunting, Yara hid this from Jovi for as long as she could. Jovi felt that she would have bought the place by herself if she had any money.

Jovi felt that his mother's warnings about Yara leaving him to go back to Europe were right.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Yara for hiding such a big decision from Jovi and felt that she was easily influenced by everyone, including her friends and mother. They reminded Yara that she did not work and would have no money without her husband.

Mitzi Means @madmeans Sounds like Yara’s not grown enough mentally to make her own decisions. First her friends influencing her, now her Mom. Jovi you married a little girl 🤷🏽‍♀️ #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Sounds like Yara’s not grown enough mentally to make her own decisions. First her friends influencing her, now her Mom. Jovi you married a little girl 🤷🏽‍♀️ #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

Nancy Bravo @chapis11_ Yara needs to stop before she ends up like her mom divorce and alone ! #90DayFiance Yara needs to stop before she ends up like her mom divorce and alone !#90DayFiance https://t.co/24tlNn17wa

.but this time.... I agree. Yara should have had this apartment conversation with Jovi first. I don't side with Jovi a lot... or at all....but this time.... I agree. Yara should have had this apartment conversation with Jovi first. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance I don't side with Jovi a lot... or at all... .but this time.... I agree. Yara should have had this apartment conversation with Jovi first. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

HappilyEverAfter Yara was so convincing saying she wanted to go to Europe to help support her friends and family but all I've seen is her trying to secure a plan B in case a relationship don't work out #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance Yara was so convincing saying she wanted to go to Europe to help support her friends and family but all I've seen is her trying to secure a plan B in case a relationship don't work out#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFiance https://t.co/pWLMCYRmWU

#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter What money is Jovi stealing from Yara, when he is paying for everything? And she is suddenly concerned about divorce? But she claims she's not easily influenced. Right. What money is Jovi stealing from Yara, when he is paying for everything? And she is suddenly concerned about divorce? But she claims she's not easily influenced. Right.#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter -I totally get Yara protecting herself in case of divorce but they aren't even at that place in their relationship. Realistically, she can't even afford an apartment on her own so planning for a break up is all for naught. -I totally get Yara protecting herself in case of divorce but they aren't even at that place in their relationship. Realistically, she can't even afford an apartment on her own so planning for a break up is all for naught.#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead If Jovi tried to buy a house or make decisions for Yara without her, she’d lose her mind. But she somehow doesn’t understand why he’s upset. #90DayFiance If Jovi tried to buy a house or make decisions for Yara without her, she’d lose her mind. But she somehow doesn’t understand why he’s upset. #90DayFiance https://t.co/3THgTDJGQz

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael became physically intimate after the latter promised to delete his Instagram account following a fight. Later, Michael refused to go ahead with it, and said that he had lied just so Angela would calm down and listen to her. This left Angela heartbroken.

Yara made plans to see apartments in Prague after her mother promised her that she would take care of Mylah. Jovi was disappointed by this and told Yara that she should have been clear about her intentions while coming to Prague.

Elizabeth and Andrei revealed that they were having a second baby. Elizabeth was hoping that the baby would be a boy this time but planned not to tell her family anytime soon due to Andrei's deportation troubles.

Liz and Ed decided to get back together after Liz told Ed that she was not a lesbian.

TLC airs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

