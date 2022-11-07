"Not the best move": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Yara for wanting to buy a place in Prague

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired a new episode on Sunday, November 6. This week, Yara, Jovi and Yara's mother went apartment hunting in Prague. Yara had hidden this from Jovi earlier and later told him that she was just looking at apartments but would not buy anything.
The apartment they found was very small with only one living room. Yara was shocked to learn the price of a three-bedroom house since she was not working or earning any money. Jovi was angry at Yara for hiding the fact that she wanted to stay back in Prague.
Yara told Jovi that her father had left her mother when she was a child, and she just wanted to save her daughter from the same fate. She also mentioned the possibility that if something happened to Jovi, she would be left with no money. Additionally, she voiced her concerns about Jovi trying to manipulate her.
Jovi said Yara was being influenced by her mother. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans agreed with Jovi and felt that his wife was behaving like a child.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react as Yara becomes insecure in her relationship
Yara and Jovi came to Prague to visit Yara's mother amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.
Yara's mother had told Yara to find a place for herself in Prague just in case things went south and she wanted her own place. Although she did go apartment hunting, Yara hid this from Jovi for as long as she could. Jovi felt that she would have bought the place by herself if she had any money.
Jovi felt that his mother's warnings about Yara leaving him to go back to Europe were right.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Yara for hiding such a big decision from Jovi and felt that she was easily influenced by everyone, including her friends and mother. They reminded Yara that she did not work and would have no money without her husband.
Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10
Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and Michael became physically intimate after the latter promised to delete his Instagram account following a fight. Later, Michael refused to go ahead with it, and said that he had lied just so Angela would calm down and listen to her. This left Angela heartbroken.
Yara made plans to see apartments in Prague after her mother promised her that she would take care of Mylah. Jovi was disappointed by this and told Yara that she should have been clear about her intentions while coming to Prague.
Elizabeth and Andrei revealed that they were having a second baby. Elizabeth was hoping that the baby would be a boy this time but planned not to tell her family anytime soon due to Andrei's deportation troubles.
Liz and Ed decided to get back together after Liz told Ed that she was not a lesbian.
TLC airs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.