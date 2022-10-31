"Truly disgusting": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? slam Angela for wanting Michael to delete his Instagram account

Tonight, October 30, on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7 episode 10), Angela and Michael again got into a big fight over Michael not deleting his Instagram account despite promising his wife that he would do so.

For the past few months, Angela has been angry at Michael for creating videos on Instagram and blocking her on the platform. In the previous episode, Michael was seen following Angela to her hotel after their big fight. At the hotel, he lied to her and said that he would delete his Instagram account. The two then slept together. However, Michael later confessed that he did not intend to do so.

Angela grew upset after learning the truth, but when Michael asked her to take down her own social media apps, she refused to do so and accused him of using her. She yelled at Michael to get out of her room when he told her that he wanted to work on his marriage.

Michael wanted Angela to stay and said that his lie was a "lie of love," said so that he could talk calmly to his wife and reconnect with her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that it was hypocritical of Angela to blame the entire situation on Michael, especially given that she too has been making duets online and was planning to meet another man in Canada despite being married.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for wanting to control Michael

When Michael asked Angela to delete her own account, she shifted the entire blame on him and said that she was not the one having an affair.

Angela's friend felt that the couple's fight was not about Instagram but more about them not communicating with each other. Michael said that he never made any decision in the marriage but now was not going to change anything for Angela.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for wanting to control her husband and praised Michael for putting his foot down while making a decision about his own life.

lynnrahh @lynnrahh man but he needs 2 remove his IG? Get this abuser off the show! I'm sick of her!SMDH! Enuff #90DayFiance This controlling psycho Angela DOESN'T even want Michael to have his own $. Anyone comin w/the BS that he's scamming her is FOS!She won't take down her dances w/man but he needs 2 remove his IG? Get this abuser off the show! I'm sick of her!SMDH! Enuff @TLC This controlling psycho Angela DOESN'T even want Michael to have his own $. Anyone comin w/the BS that he's scamming her is FOS!She won't take down her dances w/🇨🇦man but he needs 2 remove his IG? Get this abuser off the show! I'm sick of her!SMDH! Enuff @TLC #90DayFiance https://t.co/qBX5RmoIV1

phillyphanmikey @phillyphanmikey



#90DayFiance #TLC @90DayFiance @TLC Why is Angela so ate up with Michael’s Instagram? Seriously? Who gives a F*ck? Why is Angela so ate up with Michael’s Instagram? Seriously? Who gives a F*ck?#90DayFiance #TLC @90DayFiance @TLC

San @sanosbo1 #90dayhappilyeverafter Angela should take her ugly shoes, nasty cigarettes & sit her abusive Ass down somewhere, anywhere away from Micheal.Yes, Michael is Squirrley, he may be using her for a Green Card but I think he finally realized the scam is not worth it🤣🤷🏽‍♀️ #90DayFiance Angela should take her ugly shoes, nasty cigarettes & sit her abusive Ass down somewhere, anywhere away from Micheal.Yes, Michael is Squirrley, he may be using her for a Green Card but I think he finally realized the scam is not worth it🤣🤷🏽‍♀️#90DayFiance #90dayhappilyeverafter

ℛℯ𝒹𝒹𝓏𝓏 💕 @Reddzz730 That’s Right Michael put your foot down !! If Angela won’t do it for you you don’t do it for her !! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter That’s Right Michael put your foot down !! If Angela won’t do it for you you don’t do it for her !! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Alicia @AliciaJ_71 So Angela doesn’t need to get rid of social media because she didn’t betray Michael. What would she call flirting with the man in Canada?!? #90DayFiance So Angela doesn’t need to get rid of social media because she didn’t betray Michael. What would she call flirting with the man in Canada?!?#90DayFiance https://t.co/9G5ndFAtB1

JOCELYN WILLIAMS @JOCEJOCE2011 Angela with the ultimatums when she's doing the same exact thing. #90DayFiance Angela with the ultimatums when she's doing the same exact thing. #90DayFiance

ThatQueensChick @ValBNY Angela can keep her social media and Michael can’t? She is beyond ridiculous. #90DayFiance Angela can keep her social media and Michael can’t? She is beyond ridiculous. #90DayFiance https://t.co/EieuM055nM

LightNDarkness @PoetTLStarr

#90DayFiance If you are married to Angela you are not allowed to have dreams, your own money or friends. #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter If you are married to Angela you are not allowed to have dreams, your own money or friends.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 10?

The episode description read:

"Angela catches Michael in a lie; Yara makes a big decision without consulting Jovi; Usman is caught in the middle after his mom makes an unexpected request; Libby and Andrei find out some life-changing news; Sumit prioritizes work over Jenny."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit went to work for the first time in two years despite Jenny wanting him to spend time with her and live a retired life. He also told her that he would have to work weekends, and expected her to go grocery shopping alone, something the two always did together.

Jenny said that she had lived in India for three years but never expected to go shopping alone. She went to two vegetable vendors who cheated her off ₹200.

Sumit told Jenny that he wanted to earn money and provide for his family, but Jenny felt that the job was just an excuse for him to hang out with his friends. She asked him to think about her before making any decision. Sumit's business partner Rohit advised him to talk to Angela and consider the proposition of moving to America.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET

Poll : 0 votes