"Condescending, arrogant, insufferable": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Bilal for not wanting Shaeeda to work

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 11 on Sunday, November 6 at 8 pm ET. This week, Bilal and Shaeeda - who have been arguing about having a baby for a very long time - found themselves at odds again over the issue of Shaeeda working in USA.

In the couple's prenup, it was stated that Bilal would help Shaeeda establish her own yoga studio, but he had advised Shaeeda to wait for her employment card before finding a location for the studio. In the latest episode, Shaeeda told Bilal that she finally received her employment card in the mail, but Bilal was not too happy.

He told her that she would need to do marketing, get a bank account, and develop a good credit before starting her business. Bilal's lack of enthusiasm frustrated Sheeda, and she felt that he was treating her like an infant. She wondered if Bilal was not too keen on the idea of her working.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans agreed with Shaeeda and felt that Bilal was very insecure.

Krysta @mistakenzygote #90dayfiancehea Bilal always raising the bar on being condescending, arrogant, insufferable, & all around boring. His insecurity jumps off the screen as he desperately tries crush Shaeeda’s dreams & keep her small. Hopefully she realizes how much better she can do #90DAYFIANCE Bilal always raising the bar on being condescending, arrogant, insufferable, & all around boring. His insecurity jumps off the screen as he desperately tries crush Shaeeda’s dreams & keep her small. Hopefully she realizes how much better she can do #90DAYFIANCE #90dayfiancehea

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Bilal for being "condescending"

As mentioned in the couple's prenup, Shaeeda wanted to have babies before she turned 40, but Bilal wanted to wait a little longer, despite Shaeeda's doctor suggesting otherwise in one of the previous episodes.

After Shaeeda got her work permit, Bilal told her that it would not be a wise financial decision to open a yoga studio without any planning.

Bilal's half-hearted approach to her yoga studio and the idea of her having kids left Shaeeda feeling that her husband only wanted her around for household work and was not supportive of her having her own life. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans also took to Twitter to slam Bilal, and accused him of mansplaining.

Teekay @ssllaayylloorr Watching bilal mansplain having a buisness to a woman who already ran a successful buisness that she shut down for HIM makes me want to gauge my eyes out with a dull knife and slice my ears off #90DayFiance Watching bilal mansplain having a buisness to a woman who already ran a successful buisness that she shut down for HIM makes me want to gauge my eyes out with a dull knife and slice my ears off #90DayFiance

PrincessLeia @ninjafairymtl #90DayFiance Not sure why Bilal must speak to Shaheda so slowly! She’s not stupid Bilal and she’s not a child. He’s so condescending Not sure why Bilal must speak to Shaheda so slowly! She’s not stupid Bilal and she’s not a child. He’s so condescending 😡#90DayFiance

Mrs. D @vanillacinnamon #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Bilal, it's actually harder and more frustrating to open a business in Trinidad than in the US. #90dayfiance Bilal, it's actually harder and more frustrating to open a business in Trinidad than in the US. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

#90DayFiance Bilal acts like Shae is his child. He really doesn't think she has any intelligence. #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Bilal acts like Shae is his child. He really doesn't think she has any intelligence. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Hot damn, now he’s try to block her from starting her yoga studio. Dude, starting her business will get her mind off babies #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Hot damn, now he’s try to block her from starting her yoga studio. Dude, starting her business will get her mind off babies #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 11?

The episode description read:

"Libby and Andrei make a big announcement. Angela shows Michael proof of his questionable behaviour. Ed and Liz spice things up in a peculiar way. Yara's plan leaves Jovi in disbelief. Kim makes a grand romantic gesture."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth told her daughter Ellie that she would announce her pregnancy in the Grand Canyon. Elizabeth's beau Andrei had seen the place in the movies and felt that it was an "American way" of announcing important news.

The duo planned on writing the news on big cardboard pieces in two languages, and holding them up in front of their fathers. Unfortunately, their fathers got confused by the announcement cards and took a long time to understand what was written.

Usman went on a date that his mother had set up. He wanted to respect his mother's wishes but had planned on trying to convince her later on to marry Kim before any other woman.

Kim decided to propose to Usman to make him feel special, and he said yes.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 features seven couples living their lives post the 90 Day franchise shows that they were featured on and airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

