"Vicious": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans divided as Libby's sister attacks Andrei

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13, titled Can't Fight This Feeling, aired on TLC on Sunday, November 20 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Libby met her sisters Becky and Jenn days after she announced her pregnancy on social media without informing them of the same in person. The sisters were just expecting Libby to come to the restaurant but Andrei decided to come too as he did not want his wife to be "alone."

Becky and Jenn felt that the pregnancy and the announcement was calculated so that Libby and Andrei could hurt their family.

Andrei confronted Libby's sisters about going to Pamela's birthday party and called them out for being Pamela's "followers." He also accused Jenn of being jealous of his income, which was $750k last year, and said that Libby's sisters were trying to brush over the root of the problem.

Becky and Jenn felt that Libby was being influenced by Andrei. After cursing each other multiple times, Becky got up from her chair and tried to hit Andrei multiple times, much to the shock of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans, who were divided over the whole situation.

Some felt that Libby's sisters were in the wrong for trying to hit Andrei, while others felt that Andei deserved it because of his behavior.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Andrei for disrespecting Libby's family

Previously, Andrei and Libby's brother Charlie, had got into a fight at a party because Charlie was very drunk. Back then, instead of blaming her son, Libby's mother Pamela had blamed Andrei for the fight. Becky and Jenn were also angry at Charlie and had planned not to attend their mother's birthday party with Libby.

However, the two eventually ended up going to the party, much to the disappointment of Libby and Andrei. Due to their issues, Andrei felt that Libby's family was trying to get him deported, and had reported him to immigration.

He blamed it all on Pamela.

Some 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Andrei for disrespecting every member of Libby's family amid their issues. Some fans were shocked to see Libby's sisters try to physically hit Andrei, and called them out for influencing their sister's relationship.

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13?

The episode description read:

"Ed reveals secrets about his past to Liz; tempers flare when Libby and Andrei meet with Libby's sisters; Jovi worries his marriage is in jeopardy; Michael is caught off guard when he learns Angela's been hiding something from him."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz and Ed headed to Arkansas to visit Ed's parents. Liz was hoping that Ed would defend his relationship in front of his family members, as they had already gone through nine break-ups. The couple also planned their second engagement party, and Liz asked Ed not to leave her alone.

After arriving in Arkansas, Ed took Liz to his old high school and shared tales from his time at the town. He also shared how his father always wanted to party and his mother did not, so his mother divorced his father when he was in high school. Liz felt more connected to Ed after the revelation.

Michael convinced Angela to go to marriage counseling. Shaeeda's friend Eutris was concerned about Shaeeda after meeting Bilal and seeing how defensive he was. Eutris asked Shaeeda to talk to Bilal about her dream of becoming a mother and owning a yoga studio, as discussed in the pre-nup.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET and are made available on Discovery+ the very same day.

