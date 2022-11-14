"Met his match": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans cheer as Shaeeda's best friend questions Bilal's intentions

In episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, which aired on TLC on November 13, Bilal and Shaeeda went to New York for a short vacation. They had to go to dinner with Shaeeda’s best friend Eutris, who was flying all the way from London to meet the couple.

The pair thought it would be a good opportunity to forget their worries as the previous episode saw them fighting over Bilal not wanting Shaeeda to buy a yoga studio as promised in their prenup.

Shaeeda was looking forward to the dinner as she wanted her best friend to meet her husband for the first time, but it did not go well. Shaeeda had told her about Bilal not wanting a child sooner and not wanting her to buy a yoga studio right away.

Bilal did not like Eutris' demeanor, and felt she was "aggressive and rude." When she tried to question Bilal about his intentions, he felt that she did not like him and accused her of being nosy. Eutris, who was trying not to be presumptuous, was very uncomfortable with the conversation and felt that he was trying to mask something.

Eutris feared that her friend was overlooking a major aspect of Bilal’s personality, so she decided to confront him by calling him evasive and asked him why he did not want to be questioned by his wife’s best friend. She asked him straight away if he had anything to hide, to which he replied in the negative.

Shaeeda was seen getting concerned about both of her loved ones as they had alpha personalities. She tried to solve the dispute by offering crackers and food, but it didn't work.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were impressed with Eutris and felt that Bilal had met his match.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Bilal can't handle a strong independent woman

Bilal and Shaeeda's relationship is not going well as he does not want to have a child with her, as advised by the doctor. He also doesn't want her to have the yoga studio. While he seemed very smart in front of Shaeeda, Bilal could not answer any of Eutris' questions and acted "defensive" in front of her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praised Eutris for defending her friend. They called out Bilal for being hypocritical as he did not call his ex-wife nosy when she interfered in their relationship but was now calling out Eutris.

MJ🪬

#90DayFiance

HEA A round of applause for this woman who sees what her friend doesn't want to see in her rude husband Bilal! #90DayFiance HEA A round of applause for this woman who sees what her friend doesn't want to see in her rude husband Bilal! 👏🏽#90DayFiance#90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/Hodnc6VOPB

Jack: Bilal being in the presence of a strong woman who is vocal; is making him extremely uncomfortable!!!

Nora McManus



#90DayFiance

HEA You can tell Bilal has it in for Eutris. He doesn’t want to know anything about Shaeeda’s best friend, her future goals or anything about her life before she married him. He acts like her needs are completely irrelevant. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA You can tell Bilal has it in for Eutris. He doesn’t want to know anything about Shaeeda’s best friend, her future goals or anything about her life before she married him. He acts like her needs are completely irrelevant. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFianceHEA

Cheryl Walton: This will let Bilal know that Shaeeda has someone strong in her corner who has her back so he needs to be careful because he will get READ. Someone really need to tell him about himself.

Unapologetically Tiombe: Shaeda had to deal with Bilal's mom, sister, and EX WIFE, but he can't deal with ONE friend. He's being a jerk!!!!

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 12?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman met another young prospective bride, Faradeet, who allowed him to have another wife only after he married her. Usman was impressed by her beauty and asked for her phone number to develop a connection.

Eventually, Usman's mother gave her blessings to Kim and Usman's union after the former accepted to sign a prenup.

The episode description reads:

"Shaeeda's friend gets in a grudge match with Bilal; Usman's actions on his date with another woman hurt Kim; Jenny's daughter gives Sumit a piece of her mind; Angela calls a woman saved in Michael's phone; Libby's dad pitches a remedy for the feud."

Angela found another woman's phone number saved on Michael's phone and called her to confirm that he was not cheating on her. The number turned out to be of a school friend of Michael's. She later asked Michael not to save other women's contacts on his phone.

Fans will be able to see 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 12 on TLC Go on Monday, November 14 at 8 pm ET, one day after the television broadcast.

