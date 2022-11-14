"Get a grip": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for being an abusive partner to Michael

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 12 aired on TLC on Sunday, November 13. In the episode, Angela was seen packing to leave for the USA after she found out that Michael had lied to her about wanting to delete his Instagram. What infuriated her even more was seeing other women comment on his posts.

Michael tried to give his relationship one last try, so he changed his mind and deleted his Instagram ID in front of Angela. However, she was still not satisfied and demanded to see his phone. Michael was embarrassed when she called another girl's number to make sure that he was not cheating on her.

He felt that it was hypocritical that she could talk to other men and make duets with them, but he could not even have the phone number of another woman. The number Angela dialed belonged to an old friend of Michael's, back from his school days. During the call with the woman, Angela was rude and told her to "find another friend," leading the latter to cut the call.

Following the whole ordeal, Angela began crying. She also accused Michael of putting her through a lot of overwhelming stuff over the past couple of months. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked to see her shouting at Michael again and again, before eventually breaking down in front of him to play victim. Many felt that she was an abusive partner.

Bebe @_Bebe143 “You see how your friend treated your wife?” Seconds after she screams at her in the middle of the night. Girl get a grip #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter “You see how your friend treated your wife?” Seconds after she screams at her in the middle of the night. Girl get a grip #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/RBN09H0KYl

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Angela for not wanting Michael to have another girl's phone number

During their confrontation, Angela told Michael that she was not "just a loudmouth," adding that she was not very good at handling pain inflicted on her by her loved ones. She warned him to remember the consequences if something like this happened in the future.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans took to Twitter to slam Angela for verbally abusing Michael and wanting to control her husband.

jenji @jenjihere



#90DayFiance This is not about Michael. This is about a woman w a raging personality disorder, zero insight and a need to abuse others. #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter This is not about Michael. This is about a woman w a raging personality disorder, zero insight and a need to abuse others. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90DF @Mikaela82346185

In 10 years he will be 40 and wanting kids or at least his family will pressure him to have them! He will have his papers and you will be close to 70! Why don’t you just enjoy your life instead? #90DayFiance #90DayFiance Angela you need Therapy.In 10 years he will be 40 and wanting kids or at least his family will pressure him to have them! He will have his papers and you will be close to 70! Why don’t you just enjoy your life instead? Angela you need Therapy. In 10 years he will be 40 and wanting kids or at least his family will pressure him to have them! He will have his papers and you will be close to 70! Why don’t you just enjoy your life instead? #90DayFiance #90DayFiance https://t.co/R4QRim2lLZ

Just Vette @yvette_joc Angela need to let the social Media stuff go. She is dating other men. She had plans to go to Canada to see the Canadian guy after leaving Africa. I hate an abuser that plays victim and her little sidekick. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Angela need to let the social Media stuff go. She is dating other men. She had plans to go to Canada to see the Canadian guy after leaving Africa. I hate an abuser that plays victim and her little sidekick. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/B6Z9Mx5VTl

Joe Scavella @MrScavellz Seriously if Michael talked to Angela the way she talks to him more people would be spotting her absolutely rotten nature, and the fact that she is verbally abusive. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Seriously if Michael talked to Angela the way she talks to him more people would be spotting her absolutely rotten nature, and the fact that she is verbally abusive. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

ᑭᗩᑎᑕᗩKIE @Pancakie #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Quit blaming Michael for your abusive behaviour, Angela. You are isolating him by not allowing him to work, have friends, have social media, this is disgusting. Michael is wasting his life with you and your major insecurities. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Quit blaming Michael for your abusive behaviour, Angela. You are isolating him by not allowing him to work, have friends, have social media, this is disgusting. Michael is wasting his life with you and your major insecurities. #90DayFiance

Jeannine @JeannineS5 Michael is only going to get worse with the abusive one. #90DayFiance Michael is only going to get worse with the abusive one. #90DayFiance

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 12?

The episode description read:

"Shaeeda's friend gets in a grudge match with Bilal; Usman's actions on his date with another woman hurts Kim; Jenny's daughter gives Sumit a piece of her mind; Angela calls a woman saved in Michael's phone; Libby's dad pitches a remedy for the feud."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda were seen packing for New York. Bilal wanted to enjoy their tour while Shaeeda wanted to focus more on planning a baby and starting her own business soon. The duo also met Shaeeda's best friend Eutrice, who had flown in from London especially to meet Shaeeda.

Usman met another prospective bride named Faradeet, who was 18. He told her about Kim and his intentions of making Kim the first wife. Faradeet refused to become his second wife, but Usman still decided to take her phone number so they could discuss their future together.

Jenny's daughter Christina visited Jenny in India and was shocked to find out the truth about Sumit's family not accepting her mother. She wanted to make sure that Sumit would stay with Jenny and wondered why he was still trying to make things alright with his family, even though they had disrespected his wife.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET and the episodes are made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere.

