TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13 on Sunday, November 20 at 8 pm ET., where after many troubles and fights, Angela seemed happy with Michael for deleting his Instagram account as requested by her. Michael tried to seek a marriage counselor's help to solve their trust issues, as Angela was once again going to the USA.

She told the counselor that Michael had been talking to other women and doing some mean stuff to her. Angela called Michael “cruel” for the way he treated her. When the counselor compelled the couple to share their secrets with each other, Angela confessed that she had developed a crush on Billy, a tik-toker with whom she had made a duet, when Michael was ignoring her.

Angela initially just wanted to make Michael jealous but soon developed feelings for Billy. She then attempted to convince Michael that she no longer has a crush on Billy and is just friends with him. She revealed in a confessional that while Billy was charismatic, their relationship would not have worked because she loved her husband Michael. Angela said that she had made plans to visit Billy in Canada because he was suffering from kidney disease and she simply wanted to help him.

Michael asked her not to go anywhere and said that he was afraid of losing Angela to another man. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked to learn about Angela's plans and called her out for being hypocritical, as she didn't even allow Michael to have an Instagram account while she was able to visit another man in a different country.

Hhooligan @JeremyReid17 So let me get this straight. Angela had Michael shutdown his IG account and dogs him out in front of the counselor. Yet, she’s going to physically go and visit her IG crush?!? What about this doesn’t smack of hypocrisy? #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter So let me get this straight. Angela had Michael shutdown his IG account and dogs him out in front of the counselor. Yet, she’s going to physically go and visit her IG crush?!? What about this doesn’t smack of hypocrisy? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Angela for having a crush

Over the past several weeks, Angela has constantly berated Michael and accused him of flirting with other women on Instagram. She flew all the way to Nigeria just to get him to delete his account and even called one of his female friends, asking her to find some other friend to talk to other than Michael.

Angela was also seen screaming at Michael, destroying his car, and trying to hit him. She refused to pay for the damage done to the car. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed Angela and asked Michael to move on.

Fans felt that it was hypocritical for Angela to develop feelings for other men while Michael could not even talk to any woman.

Andrea MacPherson @macpherson_a Angela is so, so delusional, constantly saying that she has done nothing wrong #90DayFiance Angela is so, so delusional, constantly saying that she has done nothing wrong #90DayFiance

#90DayFiance I'm not abt 2 sit here & watch Angela try 2 blame Michael 4 her cheating. She would have scorch the earth if Michael did that 2 her. Girl,bye. Miss me with that bull. Michael deserves a green card just for putting up w/her 4 this long! #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I'm not abt 2 sit here & watch Angela try 2 blame Michael 4 her cheating. She would have scorch the earth if Michael did that 2 her. Girl,bye. Miss me with that bull. Michael deserves a green card just for putting up w/her 4 this long!#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFiance https://t.co/qJ3SkxZYW8

Amaryllis @CityWitch718 Michael can't have an Instagram but Angela can travel to Canada to visit another man. 🙄 #90DayFiance Michael can't have an Instagram but Angela can travel to Canada to visit another man. 🙄 #90DayFiance https://t.co/hZswPSWq1A

Denise @loveswinter Angela is such a hypocrite! TLC keeps filming this cruel, manipulating, abusive woman and it's wrong! #90DayFiance Angela is such a hypocrite! TLC keeps filming this cruel, manipulating, abusive woman and it's wrong!#90DayFiance https://t.co/jrX5fJBvlv

Jack @J_Rog18 The contradictions are flying! Angela is absolutely REPULSIVE! You get to have a crush, you get to fly to another country for another man, you get to have social media & you get to be emotionally available for people of the opposite sex. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter The contradictions are flying! Angela is absolutely REPULSIVE! You get to have a crush, you get to fly to another country for another man, you get to have social media & you get to be emotionally available for people of the opposite sex. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Libby met her sisters after her social media pregnancy announcement. Her sisters Jenn and Becca were not happy to see Andrei with her and started a fight with him after Andrei accused them of being followers of their mother Pamela.

Jenn and Becca then told Libby that Andrei did not care for her and was influencing her. The sisters then discussed having a family therapy session together.

The episode description reads,

"Ed reveals secrets about his past to Liz; tempers flare when Libby and Andrei meet with Libby's sisters; Jovi worries his marriage is in jeopardy; Michael is caught off guard when he learns Angela's been hiding something from him."

Ed and Liz went to Arkansas, where Ed showed Liz his high school building and shared personal childhood stories with her. Liz grew emotional after Ed's mother expressed concerns about their relationship. Ed and Liz have already broken up nine times.

Jovi and Yara went to Germany. Yara asked Jovi if she could stay back and help others stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war, which worried the latter who felt that Yara would not come back to America.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features six couples from the 90 Day Fiancé show who have tied the knot on screen and are exploring life together.

