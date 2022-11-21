"Should have known that": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Kim for not knowing polygamy is illegal

In season 7 episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman proposed to Kim after getting his mother's approval and after Kim signed an agreement that allowed Usman to have more than one wife.

Before Kim left for the States, the couple decided to talk to an immigration lawyer to find out the procedure for obtaining a K1 visa.

The lawyer was shocked to learn the clauses of the agreement as two of the statements could not be accomplished. Usman would not be able to visit his family every four months as mentioned in the proposal because of his K1 visa. He would have to wait until he receives his green card to return to Nigeria, which could take years.

The lawyer also told Usman that he could not marry any other woman in the USA as it could affect his green card in the States, where polygamy is illegal. Kim then asked if Usman could have another wife in Nigeria and not in the US, but the lawyer refused.

Kim wished she had talked to a lawyer before coming to Nigeria because Usman's mother would not allow him to marry Kim if all the conditions were not fulfilled. Usman had already been married to an American woman once before Kim, but he did not know anything about polygamy rules.

As per Cornell Law School, the US law related to polygamy reads:

"Polygamy is the practice of having more than one spouse at the same time. Polygamy as a crime originated in the common law, and it is now outlawed in every state."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed Kim for not researching the rules of the visa and green card properly before coming to Nigeria. They felt that the couple should have known by now that polygamy is illegal in the USA.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Kim and Usman should have known that polygamy is illegal in America before speaking with the immigration lawyer! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Kim and Usman should have known that polygamy is illegal in America before speaking with the immigration lawyer! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans believe Usman misled Kim

Kim and Usman have been dating each other for two years but did not try to research anything about the visa before deciding to get married. Kim had told Usman's mother that he would be able to marry another woman who could have Usman's child if Kim was made the first wife.

Usman's ex-wife, who was also American, had promised the same but later on denied it. Fans felt that Usman knew about the rule because he was previously in a similar situation but did not tell Kim about the same, misleading her for two years.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed the couple for not talking to an immigration lawyer beforehand.

Katy Curnyn @katyc123 LOL Kim looking at him shocked! Girl have you ever watched this show? Did any research at all? #90DayFiance LOL Kim looking at him shocked! Girl have you ever watched this show? Did any research at all? #90DayFiance

jenji @jenjihere

These people are extremely, electively dim.



#90DayFiance Don’t worry Kim, it’s not like you guys have told the whole world that Usman wants to practice polygamy while in the US on a tv show or anything.These people are extremely, electively dim. #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Don’t worry Kim, it’s not like you guys have told the whole world that Usman wants to practice polygamy while in the US on a tv show or anything. These people are extremely, electively dim. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/6WoQQQBomg

Tiffani @tiffatil Even if you didn't know, Kim, usman knew he wasn't llowed to get a green card and have 2 wives. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA Even if you didn't know, Kim, usman knew he wasn't llowed to get a green card and have 2 wives. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA

Bunny Bunnie @ILuvBunny You didn’t do your research Kim and Usman! How you didn’t know polygamy is illegal in the US?! You should have never read the letter to lawyer! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter You didn’t do your research Kim and Usman! How you didn’t know polygamy is illegal in the US?! You should have never read the letter to lawyer! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/CWBs7AkdsS

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 13

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal took Shaeeda to New York City for the first time in her life. Even during the tour, Shaeeda kept on mentioning how she wanted a baby, which Bilal felt was annoying. Shaeeda’s best friend Eutris flew from London to the USA to meet the happy couple.

Shaeeda revealed that both Eutris and Bilal had alpha personalities so she was worried about the outcome of their meeting. After Eutris questioned Bilal on why he was so nervous and about some of his marital problems, Bilal called Eutris nosy.

Eutris, who was shocked by this, asked him about his intentions as he was being very defensive. Shaeeda awkwardly tried to resolve the issue by offering food to both of them but failed to calm the tension.

The episode description reads:

"Shaeeda's friend gets in a grudge match with Bilal; Usman's actions on his date with another woman hurt Kim; Jenny's daughter gives Sumit a piece of her mind; Angela calls a woman saved in Michael's phone; Libby's dad pitches a remedy for the feud."

Michael deleted his Instagram account in front of Angela to show her that he really did care about their marriage. Angela was just not satisfied with this and checked his phone herself. She became angry again after finding another woman’s contact on his phone.

Angela called the number to check if he was cheating on her. The number turned out to be of a friend of Michael from school. Angela asked Michael’s friend not to call her again.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 features six couples from the 90 Day franchise after they got married and airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

