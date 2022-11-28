What did Ed do? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans want Liz to break up with him

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired episode 14 of its latest season on Sunday, November 27.

This week, Ed and Liz celebrated their "second" engagement party in front of Ed's loved ones. After their first party ended on a horrible note, with a fight and Liz throwing away their engagement ring, Liz asked Ed to stick with her this time round. She felt that Ed would leave her if his family did not accept her, as he could easily be influenced by his family members. Unfortunately, her fears came true.

Right after entering the party, Ed left Liz alone with his nieces and sisters and went into another room with his brothers. Liz later told his relatives that they had still not set a date for the wedding and would try to get Ed's mother on board for the wedding celebrations.

Ed's family members were also hurt because of the way he had kicked his mother out for Liz. They felt that his mother was still in mourning and needed some time to mend their relationship. After the party, Liz was just happy that there was no fight and that no one was angry with them.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked to see Ed leave Liz when she specifically asked him not to do so. They wanted her to confront him about the same, but Liz did not seem annoyed about being left alone at their engagement party.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Liz sitting in the confessional smiling.. girl he left you. That’s the one thing you asked him not to do. #90dayfiance Liz sitting in the confessional smiling.. girl he left you. That’s the one thing you asked him not to do. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/0kc239M5TI

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans don't believe Ed and Liz will get married

Ed and Liz have broken up nine times so far, and still have no wedding date set. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that the pair would ultimately not get married and took to Twitter to question why they were throwing so many engagement parties without deciding on a date.

Several fans also asked Liz to find someone other than Ed.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Candice 🇨🇦🇹🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎶💞 @bella_donna831 Liz... Why are you staying with Ed if you can see that Ed is going to leave you because his family doesn't accept you??!! #90DayFiance Liz... Why are you staying with Ed if you can see that Ed is going to leave you because his family doesn't accept you??!!#90DayFiance https://t.co/LqqMXeuO4B

Mabel and Abe Froman @mabel012359 Why is Liz in a hurry to marry Ed. They should be working on their relationship and the relationships they have , or don’t, with their families. Marriage isn’t going to change the dynamic. #90DayFiance Why is Liz in a hurry to marry Ed. They should be working on their relationship and the relationships they have , or don’t, with their families. Marriage isn’t going to change the dynamic. #90DayFiance

Welcome To Reality Pod @to_pod Why are Ed and Liz having all these engagement parties and don’t even have a date? Is this a thing? #90DayFiance Why are Ed and Liz having all these engagement parties and don’t even have a date? Is this a thing? #90DayFiance

Alba @AlbaNorthTweets Liz needs some self esteem and a makeup tutorial. That foundation is way off. #90DayFiance Liz needs some self esteem and a makeup tutorial. That foundation is way off. #90DayFiance https://t.co/f6YsvDBGdV

shannon @s_oehler liz can’t be alone with ed’s family? that is very weird. #90DayFiance liz can’t be alone with ed’s family? that is very weird. #90DayFiance https://t.co/mufovX4x75

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter So wait, Liz just said they arent ready to get married at this stage in their relationship yet we are watching them have a second engagement party? #90dayfiance So wait, Liz just said they arent ready to get married at this stage in their relationship yet we are watching them have a second engagement party? #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/NnXjydQvOD

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14?

The episode description read:

"Michael confronts Billy about his relationship with Angela; Ed's family corners Liz; Usman makes a shocking proposition; Libby fears Andrei will be deported before the birth; Yara reunites with her friend from Ukraine; Jenny seeks legal advice."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit and Jenny went to a bollywood dance class with Jenny's daughter Christina. Christina also asked Sumit to take her and Jenny to meet his parents. Sumit was afraid that she would say something rude to his family members. Christina, on the other hand, did not want Sumit's parents to disrespect her mother.

Andrei asked Libby to make plans for their future and pack up some stuff as he was afraid that he would get deported before the birth of their second child. He wanted Libby to have their second child in front of him, but Libby wanted to give birth in America.

Yara met her friend Kareena from Ukraine in Prague. Kareena revealed that two days after she left her building, it was bombed. Yara felt bad for everything Kareena had been through and Kareena could not believe that Yara was now a mother. The two had made plans to meet each other three months after she left for America but were now actually meeting after three years.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

