"Angela vs The Goofballs"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Michael's friends for standing up against Angela

Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, titled Wrecking Ball, aired on TLC on Sunday, December 11, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Michael and Angela went to a restaurant to meet the former's friends, Peter and Ade. Angela was nervous about the meeting as she felt that Michael's friends were a bad influence on him and called them goofballs.

She told viewers that Michael's friends did not even want her to hang out with the latter, who was hoping to make peace with everyone before Angela left for America.

Right from the start, Angela was rude to Michael's friends, calling them nasty. She did not even say hi to them. She just asked how they knew that she was in town, which is when the friends revealed that Angela was the talk of the neighborhood after she broke Michael's car.

Angela felt it was ridiculous for others to talk about her. Later, Peter asked Michael about his Instagram account being deleted and called out Angela for wanting everything to go her way. That was when Angela asked Peter and Ade if they knew Michael was flirting with other women on social media.

Both of Michael's friends stated that they wanted the best for him and that Angela was not the best partner for him.

Angela started to threaten his friends with physical violence and Ade told her to calm down, which infuriated her even further. Ade did not back away and said that he was not her husband.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praised Michael's friends for standing up against Angela, who made Michael delete his Instagram.

Throughout the conversation, Michael kept defending his wife and decided to take her away from the table when things got heated. He asked his friends not to talk to his wife rudely, but they felt that Angela was trying to oppress Michael. They also thought that Michael was staying with "Villain Angela" to get to America.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela was the one who began the fight and was rude to her husband's friends.

Fearless @fearlessrepub #90DayFiance I really can’t stand Angela, she’s just an abusive nasty person whose only claim to fame is bad plastic surgery. #90DayFiance I really can’t stand Angela, she’s just an abusive nasty person whose only claim to fame is bad plastic surgery.

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey The Goof Balls never liked Angela. I cant imagine why Michael would bring Angela around to men who he knows love to mess with her. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance HappilyEverAfter The Goof Balls never liked Angela. I cant imagine why Michael would bring Angela around to men who he knows love to mess with her. #90dayfiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/WT3j61bNOh

Bunny Bunnie @ILuvBunny The “Goofballs” telling Angela that the whole village heard the trouble and she gets defensive shows that she doesn’t respect Michael and Nigerian etiquette! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter The “Goofballs” telling Angela that the whole village heard the trouble and she gets defensive shows that she doesn’t respect Michael and Nigerian etiquette! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/SF6NPfXvHl

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim and Usman asked Mohammed to let them adopt his son Mahadi. They explained to him that since Usman can't have two wives to have his kids in America, this was the only way for them to be together. Kim and Usman promised him that they would take care of Mahadi and provide him with the best of education.

The episode description reads:

"Angela meets Michael's friends. Liz's new opportunity puts her relationship in jeopardy. Usman and Kim catch Usman's brother off guard when they ask to adopt his son. Sumit reveals he wants a baby. Jovi and Yara reach a breaking point."

Yara told Jovi that she had been miserable in the USA for two and a half years, so now wanted to stay back in Europe. This hurt Jovi as he did not want Yara to leave for America with such a mindset, but hoped to fly back with all of his family members together.

TLC airs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

