"Anything for a green card"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Usman for wanting to adopt a child 

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14 on Sunday, November 27, at 8 pm ET.

This week, Kim and Usman were seen sorting out their options of marrying in America after their immigration lawyer informed them that Usman could not have more than one wife anywhere in the world if he had a green card.

Usman, who was earlier adamant on getting a second wife to give birth to his biological children, told Kim that he was thinking of adopting his brother Mohammed's son Mahadi. Usman told Kim that since the child had family "blood," his mother would not have any issues with the adoption.

Usman claimed that he felt a strong connection to Mahadi and wanted Kim to adopt the child too. Kim was shocked to hear the proposition and asked him who would raise the 3-year-old. She told Usman that she was done raising children, but asked for some more time.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were surprised to see Usman willing to adopt his brother's child, and felt that he was just doing it get a green card.

Nida @nidzi1k #90DayFiance @speaksingifs I know in your 50s who wants to raise young kids! Usman changed his tune about a second wife after the lawyer said he will lose the green card if he marries a second wife! This guy will do anything and say anything for a green card #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter @speaksingifs I know in your 50s who wants to raise young kids! Usman changed his tune about a second wife after the lawyer said he will lose the green card if he marries a second wife! This guy will do anything and say anything for a green card 😂 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Usman wants his nephew to also have an American green card

When Kim's son Jamal learned that Usman wanted to bring his nephew to America with him, he felt that the latter was playing a game. Kim also said that this "adopting your brother's child" thing was very "out of my lifestyle."

Jamal had tried to trust his mother's instincts for the longest time but now began to doubt Usman.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Usman would do anything to convince Kim to marry him and give him an American green card, regardless of whether or not he gets to have a second wife.

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Well Usman is asking Kim to be the mother of a 3 year old son & to raise him in America full time. How? That isnt even something I would spring on a woman. If they were in person she would toss a milkshake in his face. #90dayfiance Well Usman is asking Kim to be the mother of a 3 year old son & to raise him in America full time. How? That isnt even something I would spring on a woman. If they were in person she would toss a milkshake in his face. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/Gs9iQo6C7Y

So adopt your brothers kid send the kid to America in hopes that u can use that to get to America easier and have kimBALLY take care of the boy Usman is such a con artistSo adopt your brothers kid send the kid to America in hopes that u can use that to get to America easier and have kimBALLY take care of the boy #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Usman is such a con artist So adopt your brothers kid send the kid to America in hopes that u can use that to get to America easier and have kimBALLY take care of the boy #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance https://t.co/GEeYKdTbf9

✨Jūbei③✨ @Jbei12 Kim betta have a friend come out of the wood works and slap the taste outta her mouth if she can’t realize on her own that Usman wants to adopt his brother’s child JUST to get him a ticket to the states! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Kim betta have a friend come out of the wood works and slap the taste outta her mouth if she can’t realize on her own that Usman wants to adopt his brother’s child JUST to get him a ticket to the states! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Wait what do Usman trying to adopt one of his nephews? Smh wtf so he can move to America and marry Kimbaaaaaaaly? #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Is the brother not taking care of the kid? #90dayfiance Wait what do Usman trying to adopt one of his nephews? Smh wtf so he can move to America and marry Kimbaaaaaaaly? #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Is the brother not taking care of the kid? #90dayfiance https://t.co/dl6SpRqxOB

HappilyEverAfter Usman wants to adopt his nephew and bring him to the states but Kimberly said NAH. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Usman wants to adopt his nephew and bring him to the states but Kimberly said NAH. #90DayFiance #90DayHappilyEverAfter#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/ijHaWstMd8

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode 13

The description of last week's episode read:

"Ed reveals secrets about his past to Liz; tempers flare when Libby and Andrei meet with Libby's sisters; Jovi worries his marriage is in jeopardy; Michael is caught off guard when he learns Angela's been hiding something from him."

In the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed took Liz to his hometown Richmond, California, for their engagement party. He revealed that his relationship with his father has been bad ever since his parents divorced in high school. Liz met Ed's mother and became emotional over questions related to her relationship with him.

Andrei and Libby met Libby's sisters Becky and Jenn after their social media pregnancy announcement. Libby's sisters were hurt that she did not tell them about the pregnancy in person and felt that Andrei was the one behind the decision. Andrei, on the other hand, felt that Libby's sisters were followers of Pamela, Libby's mother, and called them out on the same.

This led to a physical fight between Andrei and Becky.

Meanwhile, Angela and Michael went to a marriage consellor after their big fight and reconciliation. Angela admitted in front of the counselor that she used to have a crush on her Canadian friend Billy, but is now completely over it. Angela also confessed that she had plans to visit Billy in Canada due to his health issues.

Fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

