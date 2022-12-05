What did Usman give Jamal in Nigeria? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel it was a regifted product

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired season 7, episode 15 on Sunday, December 4, and it was very tense for Kim as her son Jamal was meeting her boyfriend Usman for the very first time. The men's first encounter was very awkward and silent. To win over Jamal, Usman gave him a PlayStation 5 and it seemed to work.

Jamal was nervous about Usman's true intentions, but after receiving the gift, he saw the potential of developing a positive relationship with him. Jamal couldn't help but get overwhelmed with the gift and said that it felt like Christmas already.

Usman asked Jamal to trust him as a man and said that he respected Kim. He also told Jamal that he would never break Kim's heart or try to control her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were shocked to see Usman give Jamal such an expensive gift. Kim had given Usman the same gift, a PlayStation 5, just months before the visit and fans felt that Usman must have regifted the same piece to Jamal.

Farajacka🇱🇨 @farajacka That PS5 box looks like it been opened a few times #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter That PS5 box looks like it been opened a few times #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/zX57lcC2k0

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Kim knew what Usman was going to gift Jamal

This is not the first time that the couple has tried to impress someone using a gift.

When Kim wanted Usman's mother's approval, she gifted her a cow. Usman's family relatives felt that it was a bribe, but later on, Kim clarified that it was just a first meet-and-greet gift.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Kim knew about the "regifting." Some fans also felt that Kim gave Usman some money to buy another PS5 for Jamal.

Timothy @TheColoSpgs I'm pretty sure that's the same PS5 that Kimbaaaaaly gave to Usman and is now regifting to Jamal lol #90DayFiance I'm pretty sure that's the same PS5 that Kimbaaaaaly gave to Usman and is now regifting to Jamal lol #90DayFiance

JBrookllyn @lajorkm



REGIFTED or Kimberly paid for that one too



#90DayFiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter Usman got a PS5 Jamal got a PS5 !REGIFTED or Kimberly paid for that one too #90DayFiance HEA #90dayhappilyeverafter #90DayFiance PillowTalk Usman got a PS5 Jamal got a PS5 !REGIFTED or Kimberly paid for that one too #90DayFiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90dayhappilyeverafter #90DayFiancePillowTalk https://t.co/GQY9GAgFaF

Denizen @TheistGypsy Usman just re-gifted the PS5 that Kimberly got him back to her son. #90DayFiance Usman just re-gifted the PS5 that Kimberly got him back to her son. #90DayFiance https://t.co/q0fmsBSKkv

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 15

The episode description read:

"Sparks fly when Sumit and Jenny's families meet; Liz drops a bomb while house hunting with Ed; Kim's son, Jamal, meets Usman for the first time; Jovi blindsides Yara with a surprising request; Michael forces Angela to choose between him and Billy."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jenny's daughter Christine tried to convince Sumit's family to accept Jenny into their family. She asked them to open up their hearts and praised Sumit for being connected to his family. Sumit's father revealed that he has received some very harsh phone calls from relatives as Indian society does not accept such relationships.

Jenny felt that he would never be accepted into the family and told them that she should perhaps take Sumit to America with her.

Meanwhile, Liz was worried about her daughter's father moving out of the country. She was concerned that Ed would not support her in raising their little girl, but he later told Liz that he would do everything possible for the child.

Jovi asked Yara to think about having another child, which she denied.

Shaeeda gave Bilal an ultimatum to plan a kid with her, saying that or else she would break their marriage. Bilal was hurt by this and asked Shaeeda if she had ever done anything for him. Shaeeda stood by her ground and said that she was no longer going to be "Mrs. Nice Girl."

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air on Sunday, December 11, at 8 pm ET.

