"Crying about his feelings everytime"- Why are 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slamming Bilal in episode 15?

Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 aired on TLC this Sunday, November 4, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Bilal took Shaeeda on a New York helicopter ride because she had always wanted to do it, but all Shaeeda could think about was having a kid.

Doctors had told her and Bilal that their chances of having a child will deteriorate in the coming years, hinting that they should have a baby very soon.

Shaeeda demanded Bilal give her a definite answer (a timeline) so that she could work through the baby stuff till that time. She told Bilal to set a deadline within a year because it would be too late after that. She also told Bilal that if he did not answer her about the baby right away, she would end their relationship.

Bilal felt that Shaeeda was focusing on just herself and was considering the fact that it was not just going to be "her" baby, it was going to be "their" baby. He blamed Shaeeda for wanting things to work 100% according to her and asked her what she had done for him, to which she did not reply.

Shaeeda told Bilal that she would not act like "Mrs. Nice Girl" anymore and meant every word of the deadline. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Bilal would not give Shaeeda a child and slammed him for not giving her a definite answer.

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Bilal crying about his feelings everytime Shae brings up having a child smfh. He always turns ut around so the focus is on him. He shouldn't have agreed that he wanted a child when he really doesn't want one #90dayfiance Bilal crying about his feelings everytime Shae brings up having a child smfh. He always turns ut around so the focus is on him. He shouldn't have agreed that he wanted a child when he really doesn't want one #90dayfiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Shaeeda for standing up for herself

Bilal revealed that he was hurt by Shaeeda's deadline and a lot of things need to be considered before having a child. He did not calm down Shaeeda when she started to cry.

Instead, he blamed her for ruining the perfect moment.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praised Shaaeda for standing up for herself and making a definite decision. They also felt that Bilal was being very rude to his wife and that he should straight away tell Shaeeda that he would never have kids with her.

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 No, Bilal, you have consistently made it known that it’s your way or the highway #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter No, Bilal, you have consistently made it known that it’s your way or the highway #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

✊🏾🇱🇷MisFitBlackGirl💁🏿‍♀️LIB_QN32☭ @LibQn32 I would have a lot more respect for Bilal if he would just man up and tell this woman he doesn't want more kids. What a coward he is. #90dayfiance I would have a lot more respect for Bilal if he would just man up and tell this woman he doesn't want more kids. What a coward he is. #90dayfiance

Dude balil you not even telling the truth. You don't want children in the first time. You don't even want her to work! #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HEADude balil you not even telling the truth. You don't want children in the first time. You don't even want her to work! #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEADude balil you not even telling the truth. You don't want children in the first time. You don't even want her to work!

What else happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 15?

The episode description read:

"Sparks fly when Sumit and Jenny's families meet; Liz drops a bomb while house hunting with Ed; Kim's son, Jamal, meets Usman for the first time; Jovi blindsides Yara with a surprising request; Michael forces Angela to choose between him and Billy."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim and Jamal headed to Nigeria together. Kim wanted to meet Mohammed's son and wanted to make sure that he would be okay with Jamal adopting his son.

She did want the family to think that she was "taking away" their kid. Jamal, on the other hand, wanted to make sure that Usman was nice to his mother and make sure everything was alright in his mother's relationship.

Kim revealed that she would break up with Usman if things didn't work out because she did not want to hurt anyone intentionally.

Elsewhere, Angela told Billy not to feel bad as the entire situation was not caused by him and revealed that Michael was just jealous of him. Angela said that she had always been loyal to Michael, and the only reason she started talking to Billy was because of the "stuff" Michael put her through in the past.

She told Michael that she only wanted to help Billy, but he refused to listen to her. Michael was afraid that Angela would leave him for Billy.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

