"Just for the nanny to watch the kids": Kim Kardashian and Kanye $200K child support settlement leaves internet bewildered

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West settled their divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles. As per court documents, the reality star will be receiving $200,000 per month in child support from the controversial singer for their four children. Netizens were stunned to hear the large amount.

As per their settlement, Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West have gotten joint custody and “equal access” to their children North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West. Although legal documents stated that the duo will have equal access to their children, the Skims founder will have the kids the majority of the time, which has also been acknowledged by the Praise God singer.

Legal documents revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum will be receiving the aforementioned amount through a wire transfer to her account each month. Beginning December 1, Kanye West will be responsible to pay the monthly fees. Court documents read:

"Commencing December 1, 2022, Respondent (West) shall pay to Petitioner (Kardashian) as and for child support the sum of $200,000 per month. The child support shall be paid by wire transfer on the first day of each month to an account to be designated by Petitioner."

Netizens react to child support Kim Kardashian is set to receive

Internet users were stunned to hear that the to-be lawyer was receiving the massive sum of money per month. Many opined that Kim Kardashian must not be receiving any financial support to take care of the children considering she is a multi-millionaire. Several netizens wrote online that the now-cancelled rapper will go “broke” as he continues to pay child support. A few tweets read:

Tempo.GG @CwlTempo @FoxNews That’s ridiculous. It does not cost $200,000 a month to raise a child. When did we stray away from the point of child support? @FoxNews That’s ridiculous. It does not cost $200,000 a month to raise a child. When did we stray away from the point of child support?

KS @Shamrock2232 @FoxNews Kanye about to be broke in 24 months @FoxNews Kanye about to be broke in 24 months

Jon Wurster @jonwurster Praying my 2nd, 4th and current wife Deirdre doesn't see this Kanye/Kim settlement. Praying my 2nd, 4th and current wife Deirdre doesn't see this Kanye/Kim settlement.

Courtney @thatwitchx Kanye has to pay Kim $200,000 A MONTH in child support.

Those kids' monthly expenses are more than 6x what I make in a year. Kanye has to pay Kim $200,000 A MONTH in child support. Those kids' monthly expenses are more than 6x what I make in a year. https://t.co/rL8LJSfiKs

What else was announced in the divorce settlement?

The former-couple had a prenuptial agreement in place in which the duo agreed to “divide all assets and liabilities” from their six-year long marriage.

Along with this, the couple will be responsible to cover their children’s “health care, medical, and dental expenses.” Kim Kardashian will be required to maintain their insurance as long as it is available or until each of their children turns 26 “without contribution from Respondent,” who is West.

The two will be splitting the costs of their children’s private school education. They will also equally pay for the college expenses of each child. They also share the responsibility of sharing the private security expenses of the now minors.

Kim Kardashian and North West have joint custody of their children (Image via kimkardashian/Instagram)

As per the settlement, if the pair do not agree on “major decisions relating to the Minor Children’s health, education and welfare” they must participate in a mediation for “at least three hours with a mutually agreed upon retired judicial officer based in South California.”

The mediation must take place within 14 days of either person filing a written request if they are unable to resolve an argument. If a partner fails to participate in the mediation, the other party will be granted “sole decision-making power regarding the item(s) then in dispute.”

The agreement also revealed:

“The Parties agree that during their marriage they acquired no community assets together and that as of the Date of Separation and the date of this Stipulated Judgment they owned no community assets.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. The two separated on December 26, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes