"I want them all together": Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Kanye West on The Kardashians season 2 finale

The Kardashians season 2 aired the installment's finale episode on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Disney+. The episode featured cast members dealing with their respective journeys of personal and professional growth, while also bonding together as a family. Viewers were provided with quite a bit of content this week as the second season came to an end.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner was seen accompanying her daughter Kim Kardashian to the Fashion Week in Paris. While managing work, Kim also spent a significant amount of time with her daughter North West, who she brought along on the trip. North also wore a vintage piece from her father's wardrobe.

Sharing an update on her relationship with Kanye, Kim revealed that there was a time when the former couple were not on speaking terms. She continued:

“Even now when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me. He won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, ‘I know you just won a few Grammys, I gotta add them to the vault.’ He’s like, ‘OK.' Because the kids want them — and I want them all together."

Keep reading to find out what Kim shared about her dynamics with the rapper and parenting their kids together.

Kim shares update on her relationship with Kanye on The Kardashians season 2 finale

On the finale episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared a few unexpected details with her 9 year old daughter North while they were in Paris together. Introducing French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, the star mentioned that she knew him since before North was born. Kim further said:

"He [Oliver] gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. “It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. “So Olivier might have a little to do with the reason you are on this planet.”

Kim Kardashian began dating Kanye West shortly after the former ended her marriage to Kris Humphries. While dealing with a hectic divorce, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child, North, with the rapper in 2013. The couple then wed in 2014 and also share kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

However, after nearly seven years of marriage, the SKKN founder filed for divorce in 2021. While explaining North's wardrobe on the season 2 finale episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that it was, in fact, Kanye's jacket that their daughter was wearing. She said:

“That’s her dad’s jacket. He wore it to perform here and to win an award..Kanye tends to not care about his stuff and gives it all away. It ended up on the internet and I got it last week. Now Kanye knows that I am so protective of his stuff for the kids."

Kim's update about the rapper on the Hulu show comes almost two years after she filed for divorce. She also detailed her estranged relationship with Kanye and their co-parenting schedules on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast after she was legally declared single in March and restored her last name.

The Kardashians star explained that they had gone on for eight months without talking to each other at the beginning of their divorce. Although he saw the kids, the duo weren't on speaking terms for a long time.

On The Kardashians season 2 finale, Kim opened up about finding her own path in the fashion world while walking on the ramp at the Balenciaga Couture fashion show. She said:

"I think the partnership with Balenciaga obviously came from Kanye but I was just genuinely loving their clothes and wearing them all the time. It was a really organic relationship that happened and those are the best ones."

Kim continued:

"Every day was a campaign anyway — just because that is genuinely what I love. So, the fact that it turned into a real one and I am now walking in the show just means so much."

The Kardashians season 2 also gave a glimpse of Kylie Jenner going to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kourtney Kardashian speaking about Travis Barker as a father, and Khloe talking about her newborn son. Kylie also teased revealing her baby's name in the next potential installment of the Hulu show.

Poll : 0 votes