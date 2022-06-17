How old is North West? Kim Kardashian's Christmas Card shoot explored as mother of 4 reveals eldest sibling stuck 'out her middle finger' 

Kim Kardashian revealed in the most recent episode of The Kardashians that Christmas is really stressful for the family since the kids would never cooperate for their holiday photoshoot. The mother-of-four also disclosed surprising details about her eldest daughter North West posing for the cameras, revealing that the photographs could not be used since they were "unusable." Hulu also covered Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, which shocked the Kardashian-Jenner family, in the June 16 episode.

The 41-year-old explained in the doc-series that her mother Kris Jenner was keen about taking family photos during the holidays. Kim Kardashian added that she wanted to experience some “joyful moments” in light of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. She said:

“Christmas is the biggest deal in our family. And we try to do a Christmas card every year. My mom did that with us our whole lives and taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, like, no matter what. In light of what happened with Khloe and Tristan, I’m trying to bring some happy, joyful moments to all of us. I feel like, ‘Let’s just try to have happy memories.’”

Kim Kardashian admitted that she could “never predict” how the Christmas cards would turn out because it was “so stressful.” The reality star is the mother of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who are 9, 6, 4 and 3 years old respectively. Kardashian shares her children with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

Speaking about the children’s behaviour and her response to it, Kim Kardashian said:

“They always cry. Nobody gets along. Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger. It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s just a lot being a mom.”

Everything to know about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids

Psalm West is the youngest member of Kim Kardashian’s clan. He was named Psalm after the Book of Psalms, a book of the Old Testament. He was born via a surrogate on May 10, 2019. The Kardashians flew to their native country of Armenia to have him baptized along with his siblings Chicago, Saint and North.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter Chicago was born on January 15, 2018. She was also born via a surrogate. The decision to take the surrogacy route was decided after Kardashian suffered from placenta accrete during her previous pregnancies. Doctors recommended her to not have any more children.

Chicago was named after the city West was born in. The rapper has a strong connection to the city and has referred to it in many of his songs.

The former couple’s eldest son, Saint, was born on December 5, 2015. He is the couple’s second child.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had their first child North West on June 15, 2013. She is the eldest among the four children. The story behind her name is nothing short of amazing. Kardashian explained in an interview:

“It was a rumour in the press and we’d never really considered it seriously, at all. But Kanye and I were having lunch and Pharrell [Williams] came over to us and said, ‘Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter, North? That is the best name.’”

She added that Anna Wintour admired the name as well, which led to Kanye and her sticking with it.

The children frequently appear on the show. The reality star shares pictures of them on her Instagram account as well.

