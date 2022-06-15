Fact Check: Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian get into a jet ski accident? 

A viral video claims that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian crashed their jet ski in a beach accident, however, that is far from the truth. The video was shot over seven years ago and did not involve the couple - it belongs to Brian Prahl, who was vacationing in the Bahamas.

The stars have always been the talk of the town, with fans wanting to know all the details about their personal lives.

Their relationship has always been under the media eye, thanks to the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, on the flip side of their stardom, they're constantly dragged into baseless rumors.

A recent video circling TikTok and other social media platforms showed a jet ski accident. The 25-second video was shot on the beach. It begins by showing a female photographing her friend posing on a parked jet ski.

The camera then pans towards the left side to show another jetski rushing towards the woman. The lady runs away from the parked vehicle.

In a split second, the second jet ski collides with her vehicle and crashes on the beach. The couple driving the automobile fell off their ride, and the woman lay on the beach motionless.

While the video does not show the couple's faces, people are convinced that they are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Many even believe the clip aired in one of the KUWTK episodes. However, these speculations are entirely false.

The video does not feature Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: It is from Brian Prahl's vacation in the Bahamas

The video, which people falsely believe features Kanye West and his former partner, was filmed by Brian Prahl while he was celebrating his birthday in the Bahamas.

His video was uploaded to YouTube by VIDAGEO (linked above), which also contained Prahl's official statement about the incident. He said:

"This is a wreck that I caught out of the corner of my eye while shooting two girls that were taking photos of each other before going on a jetski ride. As I panned to my left, and saw this other crazy jet ski guy literally jump her jet ski like a ramp."

He added:

"She had the craziest instinct to get off of the jetski at the last second to save her head literally. The couple on the other jetski went flying into the sand after flying super high in the air. I was like ‘hooolllyyy shh**t’ at the ending as I could not imagine what I had captured, and thank god no one was hurt in the end.”

The viral video was also covered by the NY Daily News in 2014, but Kanye and Kim were not mentioned in the article.

The reason behind Kim Kardashian's split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2011 and hitched in 2014. The pair were Hollywood's "it couple" until Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

The official reason is stated as "irreconcilable differences" in the files, but Kim shared that she was not happy with her marriage. She opened up about her split in a March 2022 Vogue interview. She said:

"I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you"

She continued:

"My 40s are about being Team Me. I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I'm going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don't want to see something on Instagram."

The diva is currently dating 28-year-old Pete Davidson. Pete and Kim were first seen together in an SNL sketch, dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin on the magic carpet.

The couple was later seen holding hands on a Halloween ride in Buena Park, California. They made their relationship official sometime in February when Pete referred to Kim as his "girlfriend."

Meanwhile, her divorce from Kanye West was finalized on March 2, 2022.

