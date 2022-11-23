What time will The Kardashians season 2 finale air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

The Kardashians season 2 is all set to air its final episode of the installment on Thursday, November 23, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

The one-hour episode will document the Kardashian-Jenner family as they witness personal and professional growth, as well as embark on new journeys and activities in their respective lives. Viewers will witness their fair share of laughter, tears and drama this week as the second season comes to an end.

Season 2 of the hit reality series provided a glimpse into the popular family as they witnessed marital bliss, newfound relationships, conflicts, lawsuits and scandals over the course of nine episodes.

Episode 10 of the series is set to document the dramatic finale that will give loyal fans a glimpse into what they can expect next from the reality family, who have been known to provide quality content for over two decades since their hit E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

What to expect from The Kardashians season 2 finale?

The Kardashians season 2 finale is set to document the Kardashian-Jenner family continuing on to newer and better ventures in their lives. As Kim and Kylie grow their career as models and delve deeper into their passion, Khloe finds a new purpose in her life by taking care of her newborn son. With distinctive but equally important goals, the family will be seen giving an emotional end to the season.

The official synopsis of the finale episode of season 2 reads as:

"Kim strikes a balance between family and work at Paris Fashion Week; Kylie takes a trip of her own; the family meets Khloé's new baby."

As per the preview clip at the end of last week's episode, Kim was seen bringing her daughter North West to Paris for Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder revealed that she has three fashion shows to model in and attend. Meanwhile, North was seen in front of the cameras, posing alongside matriarch Kris Jenner.

Soon, North entered Kim's room excitedly and said:

"Guess what? There was a whole crowd for me and they were yelling 'North! North!!'"

Kylie Jenner revealed that she was getting ready to go to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. While trying on her dress for the event, she was seen telling her team how she liked the vibe they were going with in terms of her appearance.

In a confessional, The Kardashians star stated that even though she was a mother, she still liked to explore new outfits and make bold style statements. While Kim, on the other hand, confessed to being extremely nervous about walking on the ramp at the Balenciaga Couture fashion show.

The 42-year-old reality star revealed:

"I haven't been nervous like this, guys in a long time. You know, you don't want a trip or do anything that would embarrass anybody."

After a hectic few scenes in the preview clip for The Kardashians, the scene shifted to a rather calm house environment where Kris was seen stating how "life is good." While Khloe was seen taking care of her newborn son, the momager was seen holding the baby in her arms and further said:

"A new baby in the family is magic. He's such a blessing."

The preview clip ended with Kim asking Khloe what they were going to name the child. This hinted at a potential baby name reveal from the mother. Since the birth of her son, a lot of discussion has been around finding out the name of her baby, and possibly the season finale is when the family might announce the much-awaited name.

Season 2 of The Kardashians has been extremely dramatic with each episode. Now that the installment is coming to an end, viewers will have to wait and see when the Kardashian-Jenner family will grace our reality television screens again.

Tune in to catch the finale this Thursday at 12:01 am ET on Hulu and 3 am ET on Disney+.

