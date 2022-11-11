Louis Tomlinson North America Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has announced an extensive world tour for his new album Faith in the Future. The tour will kick off with its US leg in May 2023, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It will run through to the end of July in New York at the Forest Hills Stadium. This will be followed by the Europe leg of the tour, which was announced by the artist last month.

Tickets for Louis Tomlinson's 2023 tour will be available starting November 11 at 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster or via Louis Tomlinson's official website. The price details for the tickets are likely to be revealed closer to the concert dates.

Louis Tomlinson's 2023 tour will begin on May 26

May 26 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 27 — Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 — Laval, QC at Place Bell

May 30 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

June 01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

June 02 — Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 03 — Cincinnati, OH at The ICON Festival Stage

June 06 — Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live! Outdoor

June 07 — Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 09 — St. Louis, MO at Saint Louis Music Park

June 10 — Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

June 13 — Milwaukee, WI at BMO Pavilion

June 15 — Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 16 — Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

June 17 — Council Bluffs, IA at Harrah’s Stir Cove

June 19 — Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Stanford Premier Center

June 21 — Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 — Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater

June 26 — Vancouver, BC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

June 27 — Troutdale, OR at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

June 29 — Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre

June 30 — Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Bowl

July 01 — Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

July 03 — Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre

July 06 — Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 07 — Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

July 08 — Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 11 — St. Augustine, FL at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 13 — Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

July 14 — Tampa, FL at Yuengling Center

July 15 — Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 18 — Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

July 19 — Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 — Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater

July 22 — Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 24 — Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 27 — Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at The Mann

July 28 — Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 29 — New York, NY at Forest Hills Stadium

More about Louis Tomlinson’s new album

Louis Tomlinson, who is also a former One Direction member, shared a new single, titled Silver Tongues, calling the track “probably the song I’m most proud of on the record.” Faith in The Future is Louis Tomlinson’s sophomore album and can be pre-ordered from the artist’s official website.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Louis Tomlinson spoke about the album, noting:

“It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well. Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”

The album is a follow-up to Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 album Walls and is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music among others.

