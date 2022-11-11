Louis Tomlinson North America Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has announced an extensive world tour for his new album Faith in the Future. The tour will kick off with its US leg in May 2023, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
It will run through to the end of July in New York at the Forest Hills Stadium. This will be followed by the Europe leg of the tour, which was announced by the artist last month.
Tickets for Louis Tomlinson's 2023 tour will be available starting November 11 at 10.00 am ET via Ticketmaster or via Louis Tomlinson's official website. The price details for the tickets are likely to be revealed closer to the concert dates.
Louis Tomlinson's 2023 tour will begin on May 26
- May 26 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 27 — Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- May 29 — Laval, QC at Place Bell
- May 30 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
- June 01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
- June 02 — Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- June 03 — Cincinnati, OH at The ICON Festival Stage
- June 06 — Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live! Outdoor
- June 07 — Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- June 09 — St. Louis, MO at Saint Louis Music Park
- June 10 — Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
- June 13 — Milwaukee, WI at BMO Pavilion
- June 15 — Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion
- June 16 — Minneapolis, MN at The Armory
- June 17 — Council Bluffs, IA at Harrah’s Stir Cove
- June 19 — Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Stanford Premier Center
- June 21 — Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- June 24 — Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater
- June 26 — Vancouver, BC at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- June 27 — Troutdale, OR at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts
- June 29 — Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre
- June 30 — Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Bowl
- July 01 — Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
- July 03 — Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Financial Theatre
- July 06 — Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- July 07 — Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- July 08 — Woodlands, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- July 11 — St. Augustine, FL at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- July 13 — Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
- July 14 — Tampa, FL at Yuengling Center
- July 15 — Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- July 18 — Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
- July 19 — Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 21 — Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater
- July 22 — Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 24 — Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- July 27 — Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at The Mann
- July 28 — Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage
- July 29 — New York, NY at Forest Hills Stadium
More about Louis Tomlinson’s new album
Louis Tomlinson, who is also a former One Direction member, shared a new single, titled Silver Tongues, calling the track “probably the song I’m most proud of on the record.” Faith in The Future is Louis Tomlinson’s sophomore album and can be pre-ordered from the artist’s official website.
In an interview with Sirius XM, Louis Tomlinson spoke about the album, noting:
“It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well. Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”
The album is a follow-up to Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 album Walls and is available for streaming on multiple platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music among others.