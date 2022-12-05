"I'm sick of this with Sumit!!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans don't feel Sumit's family will accept Jenny

Season 7 episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired on Sunday, December 4. This week, Jenny and her daughter Christina met Sumit's family for dinner. Christina wanted to help her mother become accepted by Sumit's family. During the dinner, Sumit's father Anil revealed that his wife had not been feeling well ever since she found out about Jenny marrying her son.

Christina told Sumit's relatives that she just wanted them to open up their hearts a little bit and get to know them as a loving family. Sumit's sister-in-law told Christina that Sumit's mother was having a tough time accepting Jenny into the family, but Christina reminded them that it had been 10 years since she entered their lives.

Anil told Christina that their society did not accept such relations, unlike her country, and that he was receiving phone calls with harsh words about Jenny. Without discussing it with Sumit, Jenny revealed that perhaps she should take Sumit to America with her as she was never going to be accepted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that no matter how hard Christina tried, Sumit's family would never accept Jenny as his wife.

BRANDY @Bran_Lynn I’m sick of this with Sumit !!! Jenny is his wife he married her it time for him to realize his parents are never going to accept Jenny . #90DayFiance I’m sick of this with Sumit !!! Jenny is his wife he married her it time for him to realize his parents are never going to accept Jenny . #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans are not sure about Jenny's threat

Sumit has told Jenny multiple times in the past that he would not leave his family and would never stop trying to reconnect with them.

Despite that, Jenny decided to talk to a lawyer about taking Sumit to America and even threatened Sumit's relatives with the same.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Sumit would not leave his parents for Jenny. They also said that Sumit's family would not accept Jenny in any way.

#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter -I really think Sumit should give the Estados Unidos a try. The family has made it very clear that they'll never accept Jenny & that he's practically dead to them. If they won't talk to you now, what difference does it make? -I really think Sumit should give the Estados Unidos a try. The family has made it very clear that they'll never accept Jenny & that he's practically dead to them. If they won't talk to you now, what difference does it make?#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Jenny: Accept me or I’m moving to the US with Sumit.



#90DayFiance Sumit’s dad: Your relationship is making our lives in unbearable because our society doesn’t accept your relationship.Jenny: Accept me or I’m moving to the US with Sumit. #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Sumit’s dad: Your relationship is making our lives in unbearable because our society doesn’t accept your relationship. Jenny: Accept me or I’m moving to the US with Sumit. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/nEdDDGDUQ9

John Wess @imJohnWess213 Either accept me or I'm taking Sumit to America. Goodluck with that threat Jenny #90DayFiance Either accept me or I'm taking Sumit to America. Goodluck with that threat Jenny #90DayFiance https://t.co/xuz9u2ApQj

Stop begging Sumit’s family to accept her. They feel how they feel, deal with that & move around. And Jenny said that like she’s a parent keeping her children from their grandparents out of spite 🤦🏾‍♀️🙄 Dear Jenny, Sumit, and family:Stop begging Sumit’s family to accept her. They feel how they feel, deal with that & move around. And Jenny said that like she’s a parent keeping her children from their grandparents out of spite🤦🏾‍♀️🙄 #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance Dear Jenny, Sumit, and family:Stop begging Sumit’s family to accept her. They feel how they feel, deal with that & move around. And Jenny said that like she’s a parent keeping her children from their grandparents out of spite 😂🤦🏾‍♀️🙄 #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance

And loving someone means sometimes taking the L and doing what’s best for their happiness not yours.



#90dayfiance If no one is going to accept Jenny and Sumit, I, as Jenny would then leave Sumit. Because he obviously wants to choose his family and mother.And loving someone means sometimes taking the L and doing what’s best for their happiness not yours. If no one is going to accept Jenny and Sumit, I, as Jenny would then leave Sumit. Because he obviously wants to choose his family and mother. And loving someone means sometimes taking the L and doing what’s best for their happiness not yours.#90dayfiance

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 14

The description for previous week's episode read:

"Michael confronts Billy about his relationship with Angela; Ed's family corners Liz; Usman makes a shocking proposition; Libby fears Andrei will be deported before the birth; Yara reunites with her friend from Ukraine; Jenny seeks legal advice."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael asked Angela not to visit Billy in Canada. Angela tried to convince Michael that now she did not have a crush on Billy and even video-called him in front of Michael. Billy, who was unaware of Angela's previous crush, said that he did not like Angela and just wanted her to come visit him because he was sick.

Billy had some serious medical kidney issues and Angela wanted to take care of him in Canada because she did not want to lose out on a friend. She told Michael that she would visit Billy regardless of the situation and even prompted him to divorce her for the same.

Liz asked Ed not to leave her alone in the engagement party as she was afraid of others asking her questions about their past nine break-ups. Ed left Liz right at the beginning of the party and had to answer all the questions about the wedding herself.

Usman told Kim that since he could not legally marry a second wife to have his children, he would adopt his brother's son. Kim was afraid about raising a younger kid at 52 years old and told Jamal about the same.

TLC airs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The show focuses on the lives of seven American people whose partners are from a different nation.

