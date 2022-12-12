"Played the long game"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Yara used Jovi for her green card

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 16 aired on Sunday, December 11, on TLC.

In the latest episode, Jovi told Yara and her friend Kareena that he wanted to take all of his family back to America, refusing to let Yara stay back in Europe. Jovi felt that Yara was being influenced by her friends and that she would stay back for a long period of time if he left her with her mother and friends.

Yara's friend said that Jovi wanted to control the former but Jovi, in his defense, said that he wanted to come to a final decision with his wife. Yara then shocked everyone by saying that she had been miserable for the past two and a half years as Jovi was stuck at work for four months twice in the USA when she was at home taking care of a baby.

Yara later revealed that it was her dream to stay back and help other women stuck in the war. While Jovi did not want Yara to stay back in Europe, he also did not want her to be unhappy in America.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that something was fishy and called out Yara for using Jovi to get her green card. They felt that as soon as Jovi left, Yara would go back to America on her own and live with her child alone.

realityfun @realityfun2 🤣🤣 Yara played the long game, got a baby and her green card and now is ready to leave Jovi. Should have shared that plan with Natalie🤣🤣 #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance Yara played the long game, got a baby and her green card and now is ready to leave Jovi. Should have shared that plan with Natalie 😬🤣🤣#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFiance https://t.co/8RgdjUQ0g3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Yara for not being financially independent

Yara is dependant on Jovi to provide for her. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Yara only wanted to be with Jovi to get her green card, and that she would soon divorce him.

DC Stout @lost4evaok Yara was alone with a baby. 🙄She’s fortunate Jovi makes enough to support them without her having to work. She moved to the US to marry him and now moans about being here. Sorry but I’m beyond over her antics! #90dayfiance #90dayfiance hea Yara was alone with a baby. 🙄She’s fortunate Jovi makes enough to support them without her having to work. She moved to the US to marry him and now moans about being here. Sorry but I’m beyond over her antics! #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehea

marian l fischer @mimisvoice Yara is being ridiculous now. She married an American, most foreign couples stay here, now she wants to stay with mom n BF with baby! No, get them qualified to come to you! Sorry,not sorry! #90DayFiance Yara is being ridiculous now. She married an American, most foreign couples stay here, now she wants to stay with mom n BF with baby! No, get them qualified to come to you! Sorry,not sorry!#90DayFiance

Nurse Keys 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #HappilyEverAfter Yara got her green card and a baby to secure a little bit of finances so now theres no use for Jovi anymore smh #90dayfiance Yara got her green card and a baby to secure a little bit of finances so now theres no use for Jovi anymore smh #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA #HappilyEverAfter

Bernus Maximus @bernusmax Jovi makes a point, like Yara tricked him into thinking she wanted to live in America. In reality, she just wanted the green card & the benefits it provides so she can live a better life without him. #90DayFiance Jovi makes a point, like Yara tricked him into thinking she wanted to live in America. In reality, she just wanted the green card & the benefits it provides so she can live a better life without him. #90DayFiance

Mira 💕 @MMira08 so you were good until you got your green card? #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Another week of Jovi making valid points… this was your dream.. then why hasn’t he heard about this dream. Yara isso you were good until you got your green card? #90dayfiance Another week of Jovi making valid points… this was your dream.. then why hasn’t he heard about this dream. Yara is 🚮 so you were good until you got your green card? #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/p2xFCI92ua

Celeste @man41203362 Yara got her Ukrainian cosmetics done to hook a man and now she’s ready to move on with her green card, child and Jovi’s money. Hmmm… #90DayFiance Yara got her Ukrainian cosmetics done to hook a man and now she’s ready to move on with her green card, child and Jovi’s money. Hmmm… #90DayFiance

#90dayfiance @ILuvBunny I was Team Yara until this trip. It seems like this was her plan all along as soon as she got the green card. The war just gave her another point to argue. @ILuvBunny I was Team Yara until this trip. It seems like this was her plan all along as soon as she got the green card. The war just gave her another point to argue.#90dayfiance

Bunny Bunnie @ILuvBunny Yara is so grimy! She waited patiently until she got her green card and now that she has it, and is cutting up with Mama Olga and Karina! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HEA #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Yara is so grimy! She waited patiently until she got her green card and now that she has it, and is cutting up with Mama Olga and Karina! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter https://t.co/T8LDBIr6sT

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 16?

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela's meeting with Michael's friends didn't go too well as the latter called out Angela for being bossy and told her to calm down. Angela threatened that she would hurt them physically and the friends also told her that they would not back off.

Michael understood the sensitive situation and supported his wife, asking his friends to back away. Angela was happy to see Michael defend her and left for America feeling happy about her long-distance marriage.

The episode description reads:

"Angela meets Michael's friends. Liz's new opportunity puts her relationship in jeopardy. Usman and Kim catch Usman's brother off guard when they ask to adopt his son. Sumit reveals he wants a baby. Jovi and Yara reach a breaking point."

Kim was upset with Usman for not telling his family about his adoption plans before she came to Nigeria. During the meeting, Mahadi's parents asked Usman to give them some time to think about the whole ordeal. Usman said that he would take Mahadi to America and would provide him with the best of education.

Jamal asked his mother to rethink her decision to adopt Mahadi with Usman as he felt that the latter would take advantage of Kim's sacrifices in the USA. Kim told Jamal that this would not happen and did not take her son's advice.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

