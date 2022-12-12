"Dump him!! "- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans want Liz to leave Ed for not supporting her career growth

The Sunday episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 16 showed Liz returning to work as a full-time manager of Encontro North Park restaurant. Ed was worried that she would again start focusing on her job rather than her relationship and would work late nights, which had previously caused the couple to break-up for some time.
During the last couple of minutes of the episode, Liz revealed that she had been promoted to the position of business partner at the restaurant. Ed congratulated her and asked if she would have to stay in San Diego for the position, as she had previously expressed her desire to move out and start over.
Liz said that she would have to stay in town, and Ed was "somewhat perplexed" by her reply. The latter felt that Liz was choosing her career over their relationship and called her “selfish,” further telling her that he wanted a wife and not a business partner who worked 80 hours a week. Additionally, Ed earlier confessed that he would rather have a drink on his sofa with Liz than have her work later nights to earn money.
As Ed finds Liz's professional decision to be incompatible with his future plans, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed the former for not wanting his girlfriend to take on the important job title.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Ed for being a bad partner
Liz and Ed have 28 years age gap and have broken up nine times in the past due to several issues, including the former's desire to work. This week's episode also saw Ed being worried as he thought if Liz got back to work, they would fight again.
Following this, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed Ed for not wanting his young girlfriend to achieve financial independence for her and her daughter.
What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 epsiode 16?
Besides the growing tension between Liz and Ed, episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 saw Kim and Usman asking Mohammed to let them adopt his son Mahadi. Mohammed and his wife were shocked by the request and asked them for some time to think. Kim was upset with Usman as she felt that he could have had this conversation before she arrived from America.
Jamal felt that Usman was taking advantage of her mother's sacrifices and asked Kim if she really wanted to adopt a child.
The episode description read:
"Angela meets Michael's friends. Liz's new opportunity puts her relationship in jeopardy. Usman and Kim catch Usman's brother off guard when they ask to adopt his son. Sumit reveals he wants a baby. Jovi and Yara reach a breaking point."
Jenny informed Sumit's parents that she would take him to America if they don't support him. The latter's father felt their relationship would not last and his son would return within two years, so he permitted them to leave.
Sumit later told Jenny of his plans to adopt a child for his mother's sake. However, the latter reminded him that they never wanted to have kids and that he should not have married an older woman who was done raising children. Jenny's daughter was also shocked by the proposition and worried for her mother.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 airs on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.