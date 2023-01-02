"The whole truth"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans praise Usman as he calls Angela a "pig"

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7 episode 18), Angela came into the reunion ready to fight Usman, who had previously called her out on social media. In the past, Angela had called Usman a "scammer" and in return, Usman also called out Angela for cursing at others.

Usman also said in an Instagram story that Angela had been scamming her husband Michael since 2018 as she was not inviting him to live with her in America. At the reunion, the cast members were ready to "ignore" Angela as they knew that she would create a scene in front of the cameras.

Is Angela using Michael? (Images via officialsojaboy/ Instagram stories)

But as soon as she entered the room, she started to curse Usman, who joined the cast from Nigeria via a video call. Angela called Usman a "lying son of a b**ch" and in return, the latter called her a "stupid assh**e." Yara asked Angela to respect everyone and sit down, which caused both ladies to yell at each other.

Angela decided not to sit in the reunion and stormed off the set. Usman was happy to see Angela leave and called her the "worst thing to happen to Nigeria." Michael asked Usman to calm down but the latter warned him that Angela would "kill" him at an early age. This caused Michael, who was on a video call, to also leave the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans agreed with Usman and called Angela out for creating a scene in front of the cameras.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Usman saying that Angela being the worst thing to happen to Nigeria is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth!! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance TellAll Usman saying that Angela being the worst thing to happen to Nigeria is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth!! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceTellAll

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Angela is only creating a scene for the cameras

Michael has been cheating on Angela with another girl online but she has still not decided to divorce him. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Angela just wants to be in front of the camera and called her out for being disrespectful. They also praised Usman for telling the truth in front of Angela's face.

#90DayFiance Not Usman the supreme clout chaser being the voice of reason and dropping truths! Not Usman the supreme clout chaser being the voice of reason and dropping truths! #90DayFiance https://t.co/HPPA2Sn8LR

Doogie @AmmoTroops Turn the camera off an Angela will come down and act normal. She only does it for cameras. She will be back to get on camera. #90DayFiance Turn the camera off an Angela will come down and act normal. She only does it for cameras. She will be back to get on camera. #90DayFiance

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 17

TLC's description of the episode, titled Thank U, Next reads:

"Andrei and Libby attend therapy. Ed rekindles a relationship, and Liz makes a life-changing decision. Bilal and Shaeeda hit a roadblock. Kim and Usman struggle to get on the same page. Angela learns devastating news. Jovi and Yara part."

On episode 17 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which aired on December 18, Jovi left for America without his wife Yara as she decided to stay back in Prague. Kim and Usman broke up after fighting each other about who had made bigger sacrifices in their relationship.

Liz decided to accept a big promotion at work which made Ed worry about their relationship. He felt that his "wife" should not be working 80 hours a week and was tensed about fighting Liz about the same.

Angela found out that her husband had been cheating on her with a girl he met online. Michael told her that he was not serious about the "other girl" and still wanted to be with Angela.

Andrei fought Charlie at a family therapy session and accused Libby's family of reporting him to immigration.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

