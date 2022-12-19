"Equally at fault": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans slam Charlie and Andrei for creating chaos in Libby's family

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After aired season 7 episode 17 on Sunday, December 18, 2022. This week, Libby and Andrei decided to go for a family therapy session after much deliberation. Libby was afraid that Charlie and Andrei were going to get into a physical altercation again, so she asked Andrei to cut out on the insulting remarks towards her family.

Charlie came to the session ready to defend himself, in case Andrei attacked him. He told the therapist that before Andrei came into the family, everything was fine, but now everyone was divided, calling Andrei the catalyst. Chuck, who was wearing the same T-shirt as Andrei, wanted his family to celebrate birthdays and holidays together. He told the family that he was angry with Charlie because of his "nasty" messages and the "disrespect" he showed his father.

Andrei called Charlie a constant drinker. Pamela asked the boys to control themselves but they soon started to shout at each other. Charlie felt that Andrei had no compassion and said that he did not even care if Andrei was around his family members.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans felt that both Andrei and Charlie were to be blamed for the family drama as they were both being aggressive.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Charlie and Andrei are equally at fault for the family drama! This therapy is only helping intensify it! #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter Charlie and Andrei are equally at fault for the family drama! This therapy is only helping intensify it! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans are not surprised to see Charlie and Andrei fight during family therapy

Charlie and Andrei have fought once before at a family barbeque party because Charlie joked about calling the cops and Andrei asked him to cut it out and take his seat.

During the therapy session, both the men blamed each other for ruining family relations at such a tough time, when Libby could leave the country to be with Andrei after he is deported.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans felt that Andrei had anger issues and Charlie was not listening to others. They blamed both the men.

Bmblbeeb🐝 @Bmblbeeb andrei has anger management issues and it's just a matter of time before he hits her #90dayfiance andrei has anger management issues and it's just a matter of time before he hits her #90dayfiance

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey

Andrei doesnt even let anyone get a word in edgewise. Well its finally happening. The Family Therapy Session is happening. Charlie is like "BRO" "BRO" "BRO"....Andrei doesnt even let anyone get a word in edgewise. #90dayfiance #90dayfiance HappilyEverAfter Well its finally happening. The Family Therapy Session is happening. Charlie is like "BRO" "BRO" "BRO"....Andrei doesnt even let anyone get a word in edgewise. #90dayfiance #90dayfianceHappilyEverAfter

Mira 💕 @MMira08 #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Y’all been treating Libby like this since Andrei came on the scene… Libby’s family is definitely the problem. Andrei just doesn’t make it better #90dayfiance Y’all been treating Libby like this since Andrei came on the scene… Libby’s family is definitely the problem. Andrei just doesn’t make it better #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

E. @ItsEnotA Charlie and Andrei are both the problem… Libby’s sisters don’t help the situation either!You don’t like him fine but it’s not your business as long as he’s not abusive… MYB #90DayFiance Charlie and Andrei are both the problem… Libby’s sisters don’t help the situation either!You don’t like him fine but it’s not your business as long as he’s not abusive… MYB #90DayFiance

Celeste @man41203362 Charlie is no prize but he is family. Andrei is a user and has one thing on his mind-Chuck’s business. #90DayFiance Charlie is no prize but he is family. Andrei is a user and has one thing on his mind-Chuck’s business. #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 17?

TLC's description of the episode, titled Thank U, Next, read:

"Andrei and Libby attend therapy. Ed rekindles a relationship, and Liz makes a life-changing decision. Bilal and Shaeeda hit a roadblock. Kim and Usman struggle to get on the same page. Angela learns devastating news. Jovi and Yara part."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Ed revealed that Liz had still not made up her mind about becoming a partner at her restaurant. He was afraid that Liz was going to treat her relationship as a second priority after getting the job, so he decided to switch his priorities too. He decided to rekindle his relationship with Norman, his mother, who felt that Liz was going to ruin his life and had not spoken to him for the past year.

Norman did not want to discuss anything about Liz and supported his decision to delay the wedding. Liz, on the other hand, decided to accept the partner role without discussing it with Ed, as she felt that it was best for her daughter. This made the couple fight and re-think the future of their relationship together.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

