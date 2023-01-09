"Pathetic piece of garbage"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Ed as he breaks up with Liz publicly

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 aired episode 19 on Sunday, January 8. This week, the cast was shocked to learn that Ed had reconnected with his ex-fiancé Rose, despite being in a relationship with Liz. He had previously denied the claim and later on said that he did not even remember the incident.

Rose said that Ed wanted to facetime her, visit her in the Philippines and even hoped to be in a relationship with her. After being exposed, Ed said:

"Me no speak English."

Host Shauna was shocked to hear this and reminded him that he rattled his current fiancé Liz over every petty issue in their relationship. Liz said that she had no more respect and began to ask Ed for an explanation, who asked for his ring back immediately in front of everyone, much to her shock.

Ed said that Liz was trying to victimize herself. Andrei called him a "dirtbag" whereas Yara told Liz that she deserved better than a partner like Ed. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed Ed for gaslighting Liz when he was the one who had lied publicly and broken up his engagement.

Saint Morgeaux @FeNikz Words can not express how much of pathetic piece of garbage Ed is. The gaslighting alone would make you want to... #90dayfiance Words can not express how much of pathetic piece of garbage Ed is. The gaslighting alone would make you want to... #90dayfiance https://t.co/23WWA5xf16

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans want Liz to leave Ed forever

Liz and Ed have broken up more than nine times so far, and reconnected again and again. In the 1st part of the tell-all, Liz confessed that Ed broke up with her and kicked her out of the house with less than a week to find a new place after the cameras stopped shooting. She said she had to stay on her friend's couch for a month and a half before finding an apartment.

However, Liz later decided to resume her engagement with Ed once again and spent every night at his home, despite being kicked out.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt bad for Liz and asked her not to be with Ed anymore. They also slammed Ed for lying to Liz and trying to blame it all on her instead of taking accountability.

Syreta @Syreta #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter I pray Liz leaves Ed alone for real this time. #90dayfiance I pray Liz leaves Ed alone for real this time. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Syreta @Syreta #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Ed is awful. Like wow. You gaslit Liz, lied to everyone, deflects and then requests his engagement ring back. UNREAL! #90DAYFIANCE Ed is awful. Like wow. You gaslit Liz, lied to everyone, deflects and then requests his engagement ring back. UNREAL! #90DAYFIANCE #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Joy @JoyAW77 I don’t know how Liz didn’t smack Ed when he said “me don’t speak English.” I would have thrown the ring so he’d have to crawl around to look for it. #90DayFiance I don’t know how Liz didn’t smack Ed when he said “me don’t speak English.” I would have thrown the ring so he’d have to crawl around to look for it. #90DayFiance

🥷🏾Black Swann 拒絕被拒絕🇺🇸🇵🇭 @TRMills88 She Needs To Leave That Clown Ed🤡🤡🤡And Run

#90DayFiance

HappilyEverAfter I’m Glad Liz Took Off That Damn RingShe Needs To Leave That Clown Ed🤡🤡🤡And Run #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I’m Glad Liz Took Off That Damn Ring💍💍💍She Needs To Leave That Clown Ed🤡🤡🤡And Run #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 18

TLC's synopsis of the episode read:

"Ed argues with Jenny. Usman gets into Angela and Michael's business. Is Micheal still on Instagram? Liz lashes out at Ed. Ed talks to his ex Rose. Jovi throw peaks to Andrei. Jamal, Rose and Chuck are back and have a thing or two to say."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela was seen fighting Usman about some of his social media comments. Usman had accused Angela of using her husband Michael for multiple years and not inviting him to stay in America. Angela started to fight Usman as soon as she walked on stage and got offended when the latter called her a "pig."

Liz and Ed shared that they had broken up again and reconnected. However, Ed kicked Liz out with less than a week to find a new place. This upset her and she was seen crying on stage about the same. Andrei and Jovi fought over certain life choices.

When Andrei questioned Jovi about why Yara was staying in Prague, the latter asked Andrei to stop blaming his immigration problems on Libby's family.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes