Love at First Lie wrapped up season 1 not too long ago. The show saw many lovers and liars as they attempted to win the prize by portraying their true love on screen or by lying through their teeth.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, one of the contestants from the show, Josh Riquelme, opened up about life after the show. Josh entered the show with his girlfriend, Monica, and the two were the second couple to be eliminated. However, they came back in the finale to help pick the winner along with all the other eliminated couples.

The reality star stated in the interview that the show caught his eye since he could be on it with his girlfriend.

He said:

"I’ve always loved reality TV and found it so interesting. This show caught my eye because it was a reality dating show I could go on with my girlfriend, Monica. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience since many shows nowadays are focused on singles."

Love at First Lie contestant Josh Requelme opens up about being on the MTV show

Josh recently appeared on MTV’s Love at First Lie, with his girlfriend Monica, but their journey on the show wasn't as long as they had hoped it would be.

The show first premiered on October 13, 2022, and aired its season finale on December 27, 2022. The last episode of the first season saw all the eliminated couples return to pick a winner, including Josh and Monica.

The two were the second couple to leave. Speaking about leaving the show so early, Josh said that it was upsetting as they didn't get to talk to all the other couples as much as they would have wanted to.

He added that if they had had more time with the other couples, they would have made it further into the game. Josh believes that everything happens for a reason and that they went into the mansion to be themselves.

He added:

"Maybe if we would’ve gone further into the game, who knows what decisions we would’ve made and possibly not been proud of."

In the interview, Josh was asked about how it felt that the others didn’t get to increase the amount of money in the pot at the time of their elimination on Love at First Lie and he said that “in a way, it felt good.” He stated that it would be a learning lesson for the other cast members.

He said that he tried warning the others to “watch their backs,” but also stated that it didn’t help since lovers continued to get eliminated, leaving the pot constant towards the middle of the game.

The Love at First Lie star further spoke of his fellow cast members and said that his favorite wild card couple was Steven and Tom. He said it was because they had amazing energy and brought a lot of fun to the house. Josh further commented on the winners, Stephanie and Arabella, stating that they won the game “fair and square.”

The Love at First Lie contestant added that they were put to many challenges while inside the mansion and to make it all the way to the end together as winners is a big accomplishment.

He added that he:

"Can’t wait to see what the future holds for them both, especially after winning $175,000."

The couple is still in touch with the people they met on the reality show and are still in contact and stay up to date with one another. He hopes that they’ll all have a reunion one day.

The reality said that Tori Spellings, the host of Love at First Lie was incredibly nice and welcoming. He added that she’s a lot more relatable and that he was really happy to have connected with her post filming.

Josh Riquelme is a “huge believer” of manifestation, so much so that last year, he took to Twitter to announce that by the end of the year, he’d be on a reality show, and he managed to do just that. Speaking about the power of manifestation, he stated:

"OMG! I’m a huge believer in manifestation. A lot of what’s come to light in my life has been a result of speaking into existence and staying consistent."

He continued:

"Manifestation is a beautiful thing when you pair it with hard work! If you don’t write your goals down, I suggest you do because there’s no better feeling than ticking them off."

Viewers can watch the episodes of Love at First Lie on MTV and keep up with the reality star on Instagram @riquelmejosh.

Poll : 0 votes