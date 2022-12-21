What time will Love at First Lie season 1 finale air on MTV? Details explored

Love at First Lie is set to wrap up season 1 and the finale is right around the corner. The show has seen a lot of twists and turns along the way and it’s almost time for the curtain call in the upcoming segment.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"There's only a small number of couples left and they've never been so exposed, but the fakers may not be able to keep up with their lies; the pressure mounts and the couples do all they can to avoid being eliminated so late in the competition."

Love at First Lie season 1 episode 11 will air on Tuesday, December 20, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

The couples are divided into two groups to discuss their relationships in Love at First Lie season finale

The Tori Spelling love reality show launched with eight pairs, who were either lovers or liars. As part of the show, the cast had to investigate, strategize, and analyze who the real couples were and vote the liars off. With every correct guess, they added $25,000 to their grand prize.

As the show progressed, many pairs were eliminated, both lovers and liars. Fans also saw the entry of wild cards, making the show an enjoyable watch.

Now, only four couples remain, and two of them have been on the show since the beginning. The pairs in the finale are Stephanie and Arabella, Yuriy and Alicia, Chrissie and Sanchez, and Fannie and Clove.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, the remaining couples discuss their relationships and how they’ve been there for each other. The contestants are divided into two groups, and no couple is in the same group. This could possibly be done to see how much their answers match or what they say.

Stephanie admits that the most romantic thing that Arabella has done for her is to look after her during Covid. She mentioned that it was a time when they grew up together. The Love at First Lie star gets emotional while talking about her struggles during the pandemic and goes on to say how much she appreciates her partner.

After listening to Stephanie and Clove’s story, in a confessional, Alicia states that she believes the cast has gotten better at being detectives over the course of the show but admits it is hard to guess who is lying.

She adds:

"Everything seems genuine like everything makes sense that's why it’s so difficult because I don’t know."

Yuriy asks Sanchez about his first kiss with Chrissie and he says it was outside her house. However, as he goes on to narrate the story, there are inconsistencies that lead Yuriy to believe that Chrissy and Sanchez might not be lovers.

When Yuriy asks Fannie the same question, they say that it was at a festival and “the sun was starting to come in.” They described the moment as “magical.”

The Love at First Lie star added:

"We just like kissed, and it felt like a movie."

In his confessional, Yuriy states that he resonates with their story since he remembers his first kiss with Alicia quite clearly, including what it smelled like.

That’s not all, the two-part finale will be incomplete without the special guests who are set to make an appearance on the show. All the eliminated couples return to the sets of Love at First Lie to help pick a winner.

Tune in on December 20, at 9 pm ET on MTV to see what the finale has in store for fans.

