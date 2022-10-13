Love at First Lie Season 1 Episode 1: Were Chantz and Riani lovers or liars? 

Love at First Lie aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:30 pm ET on MTV. The premiere episode introduced viewers to the show's format, where couples who had to spot fake couples amongst them to win and earn a cash prize of $100,000. Viewers who witnessed the episode also tried to guess the fake couple in the mixture, making the series even more interesting.

In the premiere episode of the series, Chantz and Riani were voted off by fellow contestants and were revealed to be the liars. The duo weren't a real couple, which led to the remaining contestants earning $25,000.

Love at First Lie is hosted by Tori Spelling and viewers from over 150 countries attempted to spot the liars. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Play along at home as host Tori Spelling invites eight couples to test their observational skills as they try to uncover who among them is truly in love and who's faking their romance, with the winning pair taking home a big cash prize."

Chantz and Riani are exposed as liars on Love at First Lie

In the premiere episode of Love at First Lie, the contestants introduced themselves to viewers as couples who were madly in love with each other. While some managed to convince viewers, others fell flat to do the same.

While introducing herself to other couples, Riani revealed herself to be an aesthetician who specializes in skincare. In a confessional, she said:

"We're coming, and I warn you, we're dangerous."

Calling herself the "Puerto Rican queen," the Love at First Lie contestant confessed to be a fitness fanatic who "likes to be cute." Chantz is a runway and print model and "her king."

The duo met at high school homecoming in 2014. They confessed to dating for three years and also that they broke up for two years in between. Explaining more about the same, Chantz said:

"I was young and dumb. I made a mistake that I will never make again."

The Love at First Lie couples began to raise suspicions all around. Host Tori Spelling helped them figure out fake couples amongst themselves with an ice breaker game. The game had pairs spin a board and act on what it tells them to do. The couples had to undertake a variety of tasks, which raised suspicions among other contestants.

Riani and Chantz were asked to showcase their love and their kiss failed to convince people. However, fellow contestant Jake failed to buy the act. They said:

"It's the most unconvincing kiss that I've ever seen. It was just so much movement."

The couples on Love at First Lie echoed Jake's sentiments and stated that the kiss was "over the top" and "fake." Later on in the episode, Chantz doubted on Yuri's sexuality and doubted him to be gay, which didn't sit well with the latter as well as Jake.

At the Truth Ceremony, where people had to vote for who they felt were the fake couple, Jake accused Chantz of misgendering them as well as Yuri, leading to a big blowout between the two. The episode ended with most of them voting out Riani and Chantz.

Riani and Chantz were the first couple to be voted off Love at First Lie and were revealed as the liars. In fact, the latter identified himself as gay and wanted to ward off any suspicion, leading to him targeting Yuri.

Did fans of Love at First Lie get it right?

Fans were sure of Riani and Chantz being the fake couple since the beginning and their doubts were proved correct in the end. Check out what they have to say.

The series has been interesting from the get go. The season will feature a total of 12 episodes, where the couples, who live together, will try to figure out who has established a fake relationship amongst them. Viewers will have to tune in next week to find out what's more in store this season.

Tune in to Love at First Lie next week on October 19, 2022 on MTV.

