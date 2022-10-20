How did OG couples react to new arrivals in Love at First Lie Season 1 Episode 3? Recap, eliminations and more

MTV's Love at First Lie returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, and it was immensely entertaining. After a shocking elimination last week, the couples continued with their journey of finding out who amongst them was the fake couple. Little did they know that a surprise awaited them just ahead of elimination.

Episode 3 of Love at First Lie, titled Major Ball Drops!, featured the couples trying to figure out who was pretending to be in a loving relationship. While many had concrete guesses, some were still finding it difficult. The official synopsis for the episode reads,

"As the couples settle into the competition, relationships are tested further and possible mistakes are made."

This week, the couples were ready to face elimination. However, just before the results were announced, host Tori Spelling revealed a piece of information that stunned the couples.

She revealed that two new pairs were joining them in the villa. However, it was up to the rest to determine if their relationship was real or fake.

"I am shook": Love at First Lie OG couples shocked after Tori Spelling brings in two new couples

While waiting for Tori to reveal which couple was getting eliminated this week, she instead unveiled a piece of shocking information. The Love at First Lie host told the couples that there wouldn't be any eliminations this week; instead, two new couples would be joining them in the villa.

It was up to them to determine if the new pairs were in love or faking it. Watching the two new couples enter, Yuriy shared,

"Out of like the pearly gates of heaven, two couples coming down the hall, looking serious as hell. What is going on?"

Adding to that, during her confessional, Karla shared,

"I am shook. There's two new couples coming in and I was not expecting that."

Stephanie added,

"Two new couples coming in? No! Get out of our house, you're not welcome. You're not welcome here."

The OG couples weren't happy with the news that two new couples were entering the villa. However, that didn't stop Tori from telling them they had to figure out whether these two couples were lovers or liars.

Who are the new couples in Love at First Lie?

The episode ended before Tori could reveal who the two new couples were. The camera just panned on them walking onto the podium.

Although there was no elimination on Wednesday's episode of Love at First Lie, host Tori Spelling did confirm that there will be an elimination when the next episode returns.

Until then, couples had more time to find out who was a liar among them. Until the end of the season, if the fake couple hasn't been caught, they would walk away with the massive cash prize.

Love at First Lie airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Ardent lovers of dating-based reality shows shouldn't definitely tune into this series. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

