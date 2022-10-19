What time will Love at First Lie season 1 episode 3 air on MTV? Plot, release date, and more

Love at First Lie consists of eight couples who may or may not be lying about their relationship status. Tori Spelling puts the couples’ and the audience’s observational skills to the test as they try to find out who the real ones are. At the end of each episode, there’s a Truth Ceremony during which the couples will send one pair home. If they guess correctly and send home the liars, $25,000 will be added to their prize money.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The couples relationships are tested further. As a result, balls are dropped and inconsistencies revealed. But does this automatically mean a couple are fake, or are some genuine mistakes?"

The latest episode of the reality show will air on Wednesday, October 19 at 9:30 pm ET on MTV.

There’s drama brewing in the new Love at First Lie episode

Love at First Lie is set to return with another over-the-top episode with competition and drama. Titled Major Ball Drops!, a sneak peek of the new episode uploaded to social media showed a majority of the house members conspiring while a select few enjoyed time with their partners.

Tori narrates while some couples are getting ready to find their next target. Alicia asks the group who they think could be a fake couple and Jake takes Cecy and Reasey’s names. Joey and Annabell tell the group that when Joey asked her about the alliance, she said she didn’t know.

Alicia tells the group that Cecy and Reasey are always shy to talk during the Truth Ceremony and had they been a real couple, they’d be more comfortable. Cecy and Reasey walk into the conversation and everyone stops talking, making Cecy curious about the conversation.

She said:

"I just want to know what you guys were talking about, if you don’t mind me asking."

Jake and Alfie tell them that they were talking about Stephanie and Arabella and she asks them whether they trust them. Cecy then asks Alicia what the conversation was about, dismissing everything Jake and Alfie said to her, which does not sit well with the couple.

In their joint confessional, they said:

"F*** you, first of all."

In Cecy’s and Reasey’s confessional, the alleged high school sweethearts said that they need to watch out for the people who are always pointing fingers and calling others liars. Cecy further said:

"This game just changes, just changes and little things start to like pop up."

Cecy tells Alicia that Jake said that he doesn’t think that Stephanie and Arabella are real and when Alicia tells her that’s not true, Cecy stands her ground.

Last week on Love at First Lie, the group managed to add $25,000 again

In last week’s episode of Love at First Lie, titled Backstabbing Will Happen!, the group managed to add $25,000 for the second time in a row by eliminating Riana and Chantz. When Tori Spellings asked the two to reveal the truth, they said that not only were they not a couple, but Chantz revealed that he’s actually gay.

While Riana said that she enjoyed entering the competition with her best friend, the experience was hard. Chantz added that it was a really bad experience because he doesn't like girls. He said that he had to hold her hand the whole time amongst other gestures that a couple usually does.

Stay tuned to learn what happens next on Love at First Lie on Wednesday, October 19, at 9:30 pm ET on MTV.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes